San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics

The people who run San Francisco are all insane. We're tempted to think the same of the people of San Francisco since they elected them as their leaders. The city council recently voted to allot $50 million for the creation of an Office of Reparations, with the plan on the table from the reparations committee to give every black resident who qualifies $5 million, forgive all credit card debt, student loan debt, and any personal loans, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.

San Francisco is always trying to help, such as through its needle exchange program to provide homeless drug addicts with clean needles. But what about homeless alcoholics? What's the plan to get them off the street? There is no plan. The best plan the city could come up with is to give homeless alcoholics shots of vodka for the health.

San Francisco slammed for $5M a year program to give free alcohol to the homeless: ‘This isn’t working’ https://t.co/El6HrBkure pic.twitter.com/ch8Qy02cWI — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2024

The New York Post reports:

A program that offers free booze to the homeless alcoholics that roam San Francisco caught flak this week when a tech CEO questioned the logic of feeding the addictions of the city’s street dwellers. Adam Nathan, founder and CEO of the small business AI marketing tool Blaze and the chair of the Salvation Army San Francisco Metro Advisory Board, posted a thread on X slamming the program after watching a string of unhoused drunks line up for their shots, stating it “just doesn’t feel right.” “Did you know San Francisco spends $2 million a year on a “Managed Alcohol Program?” It provides free Alcohol to people struggling with chronic alcoholism who are mostly homeless,” Nathan wrote on the social media site. His estimate was actually just 40% of the total cost — the four-year-old “managed alcohol program” actually costs the city $5 million a year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Did you know San Francisco spends $2 million a year on a "Managed Alcohol Program?" It provides free Alcohol to people struggling with chronic alcoholism who are mostly homeless. I stumbled upon the building where they have this program. This is what I saw.🧵 — Adam Nathan • blaze.ai (@adampnathan) May 8, 2024

The location is an old hotel in SOMA. Inside the lobby, they had a kegs set up to taps where they were basically giving out free beer to the homeless who've been identified with AUD (Alcohol Use Disorder). — Adam Nathan • blaze.ai (@adampnathan) May 8, 2024

While there have been some limited studies showing some promise, I have to point out a couple of things that troubled me. — Adam Nathan • blaze.ai (@adampnathan) May 8, 2024

1. The Department of Public Health is spending $2 million of taxpayer dollars to give free alcohol to mostly homeless people struggling with alcoholism.



2. It's set up so people in the program just walk in and grab a beer, and then another one. All day. — Adam Nathan • blaze.ai (@adampnathan) May 8, 2024

The whole thing is very odd to me and just doesn't feel right. Providing free drugs to drug addicts doesn't solve their problems. It just stretches them out. Where's the recovery in all of this? — Adam Nathan • blaze.ai (@adampnathan) May 8, 2024

I'm no doctor or "expert" on issues of drug policy. But I am a taxpayer. When did this Managed Alcohol Program get approved? Where were the public hearings? Why is it hidden away in an old hotel? Who approved a $2 million budget for it? — Adam Nathan • blaze.ai (@adampnathan) May 8, 2024

We're no doctors, but we don't see how giving free alcohol to homeless alcoholics helps them to get sober and find housing. The program's been going on for four years at $5 million a year and doesn't seem to be working.

The Managed Alcohol Program "is usually administered by a nurse and trained support staff in a facility such as a homeless shelter or a transitional or permanent home," says the California Health Care Foundation.

Someone thought this was a good idea. Then others agreed and signed off on it.

🤡🌎 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 11, 2024

Why do liberals like to increase homelessness while pretending to combat it? 🤔 — The Rogue Politico (@politikaljunki) May 11, 2024

Is it not better to provide accommodation for the homeless ? — Think4yourself (@thenthinkagain) May 11, 2024

Presumably this stops them stealing it from the local shops if there are any. — A fierce pancake (@SayItLoud19) May 11, 2024

The alleged aim is to prevent injuries from withdrawal.

This is truly amazing. Taking money (taxes) from people who cant afford to feed their familes just to give homeless people alcohol for free. Great job voters. Keep it up. — Richard Harrow (@Richard74046329) May 11, 2024

I bet it was a success for their agendas. Clearly they want a class of citizens that are hooked on drugs and easy to manipulate. — Clinton Smith (@ClintonProfits) May 11, 2024

Clowns, you're governed by clowns you vote for. Stop it. — 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟 𝟞 Ⓥ (@unmutual_) May 11, 2024

These people keep re-electing Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff despite their doing nothing to help the homeless except keep them homeless. But that is what Democrats think the government does — it "helps." Look at all of these drug addicts and alcoholics living on the street — let's give them needles and vodka. That will help get them back on their feet.

