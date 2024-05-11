White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of...
San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on May 11, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The people who run San Francisco are all insane. We're tempted to think the same of the people of San Francisco since they elected them as their leaders. The city council recently voted to allot $50 million for the creation of an Office of Reparations, with the plan on the table from the reparations committee to give every black resident who qualifies $5 million, forgive all credit card debt, student loan debt, and any personal loans, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.

San Francisco is always trying to help, such as through its needle exchange program to provide homeless drug addicts with clean needles. But what about homeless alcoholics? What's the plan to get them off the street? There is no plan. The best plan the city could come up with is to give homeless alcoholics shots of vodka for the health.

The New York Post reports:

A program that offers free booze to the homeless alcoholics that roam San Francisco caught flak this week when a tech CEO questioned the logic of feeding the addictions of the city’s street dwellers.

Adam Nathan, founder and CEO of the small business AI marketing tool Blaze and the chair of the Salvation Army San Francisco Metro Advisory Board, posted a thread on X slamming the program after watching a string of unhoused drunks line up for their shots, stating it “just doesn’t feel right.”

“Did you know San Francisco spends $2 million a year on a “Managed Alcohol Program?” It provides free Alcohol to people struggling with chronic alcoholism who are mostly homeless,” Nathan wrote on the social media site.

His estimate was actually just 40% of the total cost — the four-year-old “managed alcohol program” actually costs the city $5 million a year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

We're no doctors, but we don't see how giving free alcohol to homeless alcoholics helps them to get sober and find housing. The program's been going on for four years at $5 million a year and doesn't seem to be working.

The Managed Alcohol Program "is usually administered by a nurse and trained support staff in a facility such as a homeless shelter or a transitional or permanent home," says the California Health Care Foundation.

The alleged aim is to prevent injuries from withdrawal.

These people keep re-electing Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff despite their doing nothing to help the homeless except keep them homeless. But that is what Democrats think the government does — it "helps." Look at all of these drug addicts and alcoholics living on the street — let's give them needles and vodka. That will help get them back on their feet.

***


