Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's PERFECT

Well, there's no beating around the bush about this anymore. Justine Bateman's #SocialMediaVideoCritique tweets are one of our favorite things to happen to Twitter since Elon Musk bought the platform.

We've already written SO many articles about them because they are just that funny—satirical masterpieces if you will. We've even written about her follow-up series #NonIrishXGoodbye, in which Bateman mocks celebrities who cannot leave Twitter without a huge announcement about it (as if anyone cares whether Don Lemon stays on Twitter or not).

Like any talented creative artist, though, Bateman knows that sometimes -- even if a formula is working -- you have to shake things up a little bit to keep the audience engaged. Up until recently, most of her critiques have been sarcastic takedowns of the poor, over-rehearsed quality of so many of the left's meltdown videos.

This week, however, Bateman threw us a curveball and gave us a social media video critique that was nothing but pure and sincere praise. And the subject of that critique could not have been more perfect. Watch:

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

- Many things to learn from this piece.

- Compelling location. We are moving down a curved hall, the overhead lights like a dotted line tracing our path. (Note that the lights have covers, eliminating direct glare into the lens.)

- The camera retreats… https://t.co/mkHSxhLMhx — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 19, 2024

BOOM. Women standing up for women. As it should be. Nancy Mace, of course, has been a viral sensation on Twitter this week for refusing to share a bathroom with men in womanface. And, despite facing death threats from TRAs and haranguing from the media, Mace has been victorious in her mission. Yesterday, Speaker Mike Johnson announced that everyone in the House of Representatives has to use bathrooms according to their biological sex.

Bateman's full video critique is below:

Fin.

She even offered some constructive criticism at the end, but for the most part, Bateman was effusive in her praise of the quality of Mace's video.

And she wasn't alone.

The sound of her heels determinedly hitting the floor ensures the viewer that she is "marching" onwards toward her goal. They do not overpower her lines, instead adding an emphatic accompaniment. — Kim (@Kim67670594) November 19, 2024

The steady drumbeat of women who will not be erased by mentally ill men and their enablers.

- The decisive swing of her clutch and phone not only conveys purposeful action but also serves as a compelling expression of her strong leadership and ability to execute with confidence. — Tommy Felix (@Tom03z06) November 19, 2024

The more you watch the video, the more excellent attention to detail you notice.

Nancy knows her angles and uses them artfully! — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 20, 2024

Yeah, she does!

A+ to the casting director. She’s conventionally attractive, but her appearance doesn’t distract from the message. — Mr. Bad Example (@JohnSGaynor) November 19, 2024

It's the message that matters.

Also the casting. There is no other for this role — TheAddition (@OfOtherMeans) November 20, 2024

Not since Robert Downey Jr. was hand-picked to play Tony Stark has a star been more suited to a role.

Also, the branding genius of naming the lead character "Mace," invoking images of a woman fending off an intruder/attacker.



More than branding, it ties the whole plot together. — Alien Hotep (@AlienHotep) November 19, 2024

H/T to the camera operator. Walking backwards at that pace can’t be easy. You could pull a hammy. 🫡 — Jim Lane (@JimLaneFL) November 19, 2024

Everyone associated with the film should be nominated for an Oscar.

More to this, the location is the tunnel connecting the capital building with the house congressional offices. The art that you see on the wall comes from high-school students from all over the country and is an amazing view of the up and coming artistic talent in our country! — CaptainPoop (@donpoopencio) November 19, 2024

Sometimes it's the small, almost unnoticeable touches that turn a simple video into a work of art.

We're not sure if that tweet was referring to Mace or to Bateman, but we're OK if it was directed at both of them.

Reminds me of those great hallway scenes in Severance (Apple TV series). https://t.co/bYZU5Nrvfe — Question Everything 🇺🇸 (@No__Fear__) November 19, 2024

Any quality director has to know how to film a hallway walk and speech. Scorcese, Tarantino, and ... Nancy Mace.

That's high praise indeed right there.

Reminds of an 80's MTV video and I love it. Love the message, love the vibe. — Cori Houston (@CoriHousto33457) November 19, 2024

Mace was definitely calling on her inner Pat Benatar and Patty Smyth.

But if it’s not in a car, is it really a Social Media Video? — . (@jrcunniff) November 20, 2024

HA.

OK, that is a fair critique, LOL. But it's still a great video.

I think the social media video appraisals are my new favorite genre. — Bobby Casey’s Participation Trophy (@Npc92773) November 19, 2024

You're not going to get any argument from us.

Excellent review. I also give it two thumbs up and all the tomatoes 🍅 — OverIt (@silver_mee) November 19, 2024

.@JustineBateman is worth the follow just for the critiques.



I learn something useful from each offering. https://t.co/2Ziy6fAuDs — Butch Miller (@ButchM5573) November 20, 2024

Yes. Yes, she is. And she's worth a follow for so much more than just the critiques.

But we hope she keeps them coming. They've been a breath of fresh and funny air on Twitter.

As for Mace, congratulations on successfully defending women and women's rights this week.

It just goes to show that at the heart of any great film is an inspiring story to tell.