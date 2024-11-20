Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump
DOGE Co-Efficiency: Musk and Vivek Publish Plan to Cut Costs and Eradicate Government...
Name Dropping: Comcast Spin-Off to Force MSNBC to Strike 'NBC' From Its Moniker
True Team Leaders Must Consider the Impact on Teammates of Doing the Trump...
He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory
VIP
Do Most Kids REALLY Need College? Dr. Strangetweet Offers Compelling Reasons Why They...
Joe Biden's Intern Forgot to Post About Trans Day of Remembrance
Rob Reiner Gets Dragged by Lefties Over on 'Digital Canada' for Finally Accepting...
Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA...
James Woods Preps the Popcorn for When Tom Homan Drops an Accountability Hammer...
VIP
Dear Leftists: No Means No
Tim Miller Imagines Sarah McBride at the Urinal Next to Speaker Johnson in...
John Fetterman Rejects Pope Francis' Absurd Call for 'Investigation' Into Israeli 'Genocid...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed

Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's PERFECT

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:15 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, there's no beating around the bush about this anymore. Justine Bateman's #SocialMediaVideoCritique tweets are one of our favorite things to happen to Twitter since Elon Musk bought the platform. 

Advertisement

We've already written SO many articles about them because they are just that funny—satirical masterpieces if you will. We've even written about her follow-up series #NonIrishXGoodbye, in which Bateman mocks celebrities who cannot leave Twitter without a huge announcement about it (as if anyone cares whether Don Lemon stays on Twitter or not). 

Like any talented creative artist, though, Bateman knows that sometimes -- even if a formula is working -- you have to shake things up a little bit to keep the audience engaged. Up until recently, most of her critiques have been sarcastic takedowns of the poor, over-rehearsed quality of so many of the left's meltdown videos. 

This week, however, Bateman threw us a curveball and gave us a social media video critique that was nothing but pure and sincere praise. And the subject of that critique could not have been more perfect. Watch: 

BOOM. Women standing up for women. As it should be. Nancy Mace, of course, has been a viral sensation on Twitter this week for refusing to share a bathroom with men in womanface. And, despite facing death threats from TRAs and haranguing from the media, Mace has been victorious in her mission. Yesterday, Speaker Mike Johnson announced that everyone in the House of Representatives has to use bathrooms according to their biological sex. 

Recommended

Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump
Brett T.
Advertisement

Bateman's full video critique is below: 

- Many things to learn from this piece. 
- Compelling location. We are moving down a curved hall, the overhead lights like a dotted line tracing our path. (Note that the lights have covers, eliminating direct glare into the lens.) 
- The camera retreats as the main character comes towards us, giving the audience a great feeling of intention and determination. 
- The hair and blouse sleeves flowing behind her further imparts this “driven” tone.  
- The camera is elevated to near-eye-level. This is more flattering and direct than the common up-the-nose-so-we-also-see-the-ceiling-fan shot. 
- One addition to consider is an accent light on her face. Otherwise, a very good piece to which others should aspire. 

Fin.

She even offered some constructive criticism at the end, but for the most part, Bateman was effusive in her praise of the quality of Mace's video. 

And she wasn't alone. 

The steady drumbeat of women who will not be erased by mentally ill men and their enablers.

Advertisement

The more you watch the video, the more excellent attention to detail you notice.  

Yeah, she does! 

It's the message that matters. 

Not since Robert Downey Jr. was hand-picked to play Tony Stark has a star been more suited to a role. 

Everyone associated with the film should be nominated for an Oscar. 

Advertisement

Sometimes it's the small, almost unnoticeable touches that turn a simple video into a work of art. 

We're not sure if that tweet was referring to Mace or to Bateman, but we're OK if it was directed at both of them. 

Any quality director has to know how to film a hallway walk and speech. Scorcese, Tarantino, and ... Nancy Mace.

That's high praise indeed right there.  

Mace was definitely calling on her inner Pat Benatar and Patty Smyth. 

HA. 

OK, that is a fair critique, LOL. But it's still a great video. 

You're not going to get any argument from us. 

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, she is. And she's worth a follow for so much more than just the critiques. 

But we hope she keeps them coming. They've been a breath of fresh and funny air on Twitter. 

As for Mace, congratulations on successfully defending women and women's rights this week. 

It just goes to show that at the heart of any great film is an inspiring story to tell.

Tags: BATHROOM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY MACE TRANS WOMAN JUSTINE BATEMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump
Brett T.
Name Dropping: Comcast Spin-Off to Force MSNBC to Strike 'NBC' From Its Moniker
Warren Squire
He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory
FuzzyChimp
DOGE Co-Efficiency: Musk and Vivek Publish Plan to Cut Costs and Eradicate Government Waste
Warren Squire
True Team Leaders Must Consider the Impact on Teammates of Doing the Trump Dance
Brett T.
Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA Is Willing to Listen to His Ideas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump Brett T.
Advertisement