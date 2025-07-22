Did You Forget She Was Vice President? John Fugelsang Is Back With Hot Take About Epstein Files

Oh, John Fugelsang.
One of these days you'll get it. Today, however, is no that day. And tomorrow doesn't look good either.
He chimed in about the ongoing Epstein file story, and appears to be suffering from amnesia.
I voted for the lady prosecutor who didn't protect child rape.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 22, 2025
Who was Vice President from 2021-2025?
Why didn't the Biden Administration -- sorry, the Biden-Harris administration -- release the files?
Even Jake Tapper asked this question of Amy Klobuchar, who deflected to Coldplay.
She was loyal to Biden who also refused to release the Epstein files. Why didn’t she object?— Anthony Wooley (@Anthony_Wooley) July 22, 2025
Like Klobuchar, Fugelsang deflected.
When did Biden promise to release the files? Epstein was dead when Biden took office. He never exploited that for gain; that was the GOP that's now telling you to stop asking.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 22, 2025
There's one party fighting to have them released; one that's fighting to keep em secret.
Pass that buck, John.
You voted for the lady prosecutor who kept people on death row despite evidence exonerating them.— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 22, 2025
And the lady prosecutor who prosecuted marijuana crimes in order to build up a good labor force for her state.
Jesus would be disappointed.
I'm sorry, I searched your X history and you didn't give 2 f***s about Epstein or even rape in general, it almost like your being opportunist, John.— TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) July 22, 2025
He's an opportunist.
You wouldn’t care about the Epstein stuff if she had won, just like you didn’t care the four years Joe was president, you all have tunnel vision to get the orange man, it’s pathetic 🤣— 🇺🇸CHRISTOPHER🇺🇸 (@buddydawg77) July 22, 2025
And yet completely on-brand.
With her open borders policies, Kamala Harris facilitated countless r@pes of women and children, not to mention human trafficking that exceeded anything this country has ever seen.— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 22, 2025
Perhaps one day Fugelsang will stop preaching from his mountain of moral superiority. https://t.co/o1OSAirL2U
He will not.
lol pic.twitter.com/W7mxRaTVyZ— DuragsandMagacaps (@magawavecap) July 22, 2025
Right. The Left has no moral authority on this one.
Oh the one that threw all those black men in prison for Weed possession...— Last Sane Man Left 📟 (@ericsco21322522) July 22, 2025
Yeah, that one.
