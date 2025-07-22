Did You Forget She Was Vice President? John Fugelsang Is Back With Hot Take About Epstein Files

Oh, John Fugelsang.

One of these days you'll get it. Today, however, is no that day. And tomorrow doesn't look good either.

He chimed in about the ongoing Epstein file story, and appears to be suffering from amnesia.

Advertisement

I voted for the lady prosecutor who didn't protect child rape. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 22, 2025

Who was Vice President from 2021-2025?

Why didn't the Biden Administration -- sorry, the Biden-Harris administration -- release the files?

Even Jake Tapper asked this question of Amy Klobuchar, who deflected to Coldplay.

She was loyal to Biden who also refused to release the Epstein files. Why didn’t she object? — Anthony Wooley (@Anthony_Wooley) July 22, 2025

Like Klobuchar, Fugelsang deflected.

When did Biden promise to release the files? Epstein was dead when Biden took office. He never exploited that for gain; that was the GOP that's now telling you to stop asking.



There's one party fighting to have them released; one that's fighting to keep em secret. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 22, 2025

Pass that buck, John.

You voted for the lady prosecutor who kept people on death row despite evidence exonerating them.



And the lady prosecutor who prosecuted marijuana crimes in order to build up a good labor force for her state. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 22, 2025

Jesus would be disappointed.

I'm sorry, I searched your X history and you didn't give 2 f***s about Epstein or even rape in general, it almost like your being opportunist, John. — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) July 22, 2025

He's an opportunist.

You wouldn’t care about the Epstein stuff if she had won, just like you didn’t care the four years Joe was president, you all have tunnel vision to get the orange man, it’s pathetic 🤣 — 🇺🇸CHRISTOPHER🇺🇸 (@buddydawg77) July 22, 2025

And yet completely on-brand.

With her open borders policies, Kamala Harris facilitated countless r@pes of women and children, not to mention human trafficking that exceeded anything this country has ever seen.



Perhaps one day Fugelsang will stop preaching from his mountain of moral superiority. https://t.co/o1OSAirL2U — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 22, 2025

He will not.

Right. The Left has no moral authority on this one.

Oh the one that threw all those black men in prison for Weed possession... — Last Sane Man Left 📟 (@ericsco21322522) July 22, 2025

Yeah, that one.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



