Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets...
We Don't Believe You! Unwed TN Woman Claims Christian OB-GYN Denied Her Prenatal...
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
VIP
FireAid Funds? Pacific Palisades Victims are Getting Hosed Months After Devastating Califo...
President Trump's White House Slams Hunter Biden’s Profane Border Rant, Mocks His ‘Hotel...
ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant...
'Mama, I'm Coming Home:' Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76
'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT...
DOJ Dumps Staffer for Backing Hubby’s Anti-ICE App ... Good Riddance to Border-Sabotaging...
They Yelled 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!' Tim Miller REKT for Lies About Illegals...
Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with...
Bro. Go HOME, You're Drunker Than She Was: Jeff Daniels Says Kamala Would've...

Did You Forget She Was Vice President? John Fugelsang Is Back With Hot Take About Epstein Files

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 22, 2025
imgflip

Oh, John Fugelsang.

One of these days you'll get it. Today, however, is no that day. And tomorrow doesn't look good either.

He chimed in about the ongoing Epstein file story, and appears to be suffering from amnesia.

Advertisement

Who was Vice President from 2021-2025?

Why didn't the Biden Administration -- sorry, the Biden-Harris administration -- release the files?

Even Jake Tapper asked this question of Amy Klobuchar, who deflected to Coldplay.

Like Klobuchar, Fugelsang deflected.

Pass that buck, John.

Jesus would be disappointed.

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He's an opportunist.

And yet completely on-brand.

He will not.

Right. The Left has no moral authority on this one.

Yeah, that one.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AMY KLOBUCHAR JEFFREY EPSTEIN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets Axed
justmindy
We Don't Believe You! Unwed TN Woman Claims Christian OB-GYN Denied Her Prenatal Care (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard and Try to Look Normal
Warren Squire
Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate
Sam J.
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy Grateful Calvin
Advertisement