Answer the Question, Amy! Klobuchar Deflects Jake Tapper's Epstein List Query With CRINGE Coldplay Joke

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 20, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Mark your calendars, folks!

Jake Tapper actually asked a question of Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar today, regarding the Epstein list and her party's inaction during Biden's time in office.

WATCH:

Way to answer that question, Amy.

Clearly, Amy Klobuchar fell for the fake statement that went around social media -- it wasn't written by the CEO and that's the only place where Coldplay was blamed for exposing the affair.

She's a real galaxy brain, that one.

We're sure they did.

She means she has no answer.

Because if there was something in those files that would've taken down President Trump, they would've released it while Biden was in office.

That's Amy Klobuchar for ya.

As we said above, her Coldplay reference was based on a fake statement circulated on social media.

Less than zero.

That had to leave a bad taste in his mouth.

Was it ever taken seriously?

Yet people do it. Again and again.

The taxpayers probably footed that bill, and whatever she paid, she should get a refund.

She will not.

