Answer the Question, Amy! Klobuchar Deflects Jake Tapper's Epstein List Query With CRINGE Coldplay Joke

Jake Tapper actually asked a question of Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar today, regarding the Epstein list and her party's inaction during Biden's time in office.

Tapper: It’s true what Trump says—Dems didn’t do anything about the Epstein files throughout the 4 years of the Biden admin. Should you have? You sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee.



Klobuchar: Trump blaming Democrats is like that CEO who got caught on camera blaming Coldplay! pic.twitter.com/p1b3Z3Rq72 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 20, 2025

Way to answer that question, Amy.

The CEO didn’t blame anyone. What the hell is she on about? — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 20, 2025

Clearly, Amy Klobuchar fell for the fake statement that went around social media -- it wasn't written by the CEO and that's the only place where Coldplay was blamed for exposing the affair.

She's a real galaxy brain, that one.

Ugh, what a horrible line. I’m sure her staff thought it would kill. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 20, 2025

We're sure they did.

I don’t even know what she means by this, other than blaming President Trump. Because, that is the only thing they do. — Steve Duncan (@YannaMiaRimini) July 20, 2025

She means she has no answer.

Because if there was something in those files that would've taken down President Trump, they would've released it while Biden was in office.

That answer makes absolutely no sense. 😳🤡🤡 — AnnaV (@perchance99) July 20, 2025

That's Amy Klobuchar for ya.

The Coldplay s**t is already ran it's course after brands and sporting events capitalized on it. Which literally was one day.



Dems are so out of touch and this comes off as incredibly cringe if you are not a moron https://t.co/QGdN4ekHVo — Potential (@BestBoievar) July 20, 2025

As we said above, her Coldplay reference was based on a fake statement circulated on social media.

Less than zero.

wow tapper has to admit that @MarshaBlackburn was the ONLY member of the committee trying to get epstein docs released https://t.co/WqybpkUbAu — Cassiodorus (@Cassiodorus2025) July 20, 2025

That had to leave a bad taste in his mouth.

Name calling. Gaslighting. Ninny. Will Minnesota ever be taken seriously again? https://t.co/IPsfXotZUo — Tom Jestus Sr (@RevDrJestus) July 20, 2025

Was it ever taken seriously?

Imagine voting for these gaslighting/lying clowns. They literally insult your intelligence. https://t.co/RtBjzzCtiy — Rizzo (@P2745463927801P) July 20, 2025

Yet people do it. Again and again.

How much money did she spend on a media coach, to deliver her childish Coldplay line? https://t.co/tyfbKIyYR7 — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) July 20, 2025

The taxpayers probably footed that bill, and whatever she paid, she should get a refund.

She will not.

