SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikTokers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Once upon a time, back in the first Trump administration, actress Justine Bateman (best known for her role as Mallory Keaton on the 1980s sitcom Family Ties) was a Twitchy regular ... and not in a good way. We had a lot of fun at her expense for her awful takes on the Tea Party, Jeff Sessions, and pretty much anything associated with Donald Trump or his administration. 

But something must have happened over the past four years of the disastrous Biden-Harris regime. We went back and looked at our articles on Bateman, and she seems to have deleted all of those tweets. 

We can't say she is a Trump supporter for certain, she probably isn't, but her eyes seem to have been opened about how bad leftist politicians are. A Los Angeles resident, Bateman is hyper-critical of Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and recently ousted District Attorney George Gascón.

As far as the 2024 election, she only had one thing to say and it was just about her love for her brother. 

This is the way. 

After Trump won earlier this week, however, Bateman had a LOT to say about the insane leftists melting down about the election on TikTok. 

And it was straight-up hilarious. 

Bateman is now a director (her 2021 debut film, Violet, was very well-received), so she created the hashtag #SocialMediaVideoCritique and spent the day yesterday offering directorial tips for all the TikTok videos.

Here is the first one she posted: 

This is brilliant.

We love how she adopts a totally professional tone toward that Cluster B nutcase mother who is brainwashing her children when it's clear that she is obviously mocking them. 

Her timeline was filled with these critiques yesterday, all with the same dry, satirical tone, but we'll post a few of our favorites below. 

We love this one. Because ALL of these meltdowns were (badly) rehearsed dramatic monologues from frustrated theater kids. 

MOVE YOUR HAND! LOL. 

'Better production quality' is priceless. 

HA. She dragged AOC and her 'flat face.'

Looks like it's back to the writer's room, Sandy. 

Ooh, AOC is NOT going to be happy about Bateman critiquing her wardrobe. 

Nope, that one is not going to win an Oscar for cinematography. 

She even went after the head shavers. 

A head-shaving video where the performer doesn't actually shave her head? That's not going to get you an invite to the MTV Movie Awards. 

Probably not even to Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice awards show. 

Most of these critiques are several tweets long and, as we said, Bateman posted a TON of them, so we'll just show one more.

Ahh, sound editing. Always a challenge. LOL. 

Bateman even responded to a number of people on Twitter offering more helpful tips, but she had Twitter laughing all day long. 

True satire is often underappreciated, but not yesterday. 

Oh, it was ours too. 

As for Bateman's political leanings these days, as we said, we don't know, but she looks at least to be blackpilled, if not fully redpilled.

We'll just let a tweet she posted later in the afternoon speak for itself: 

Now, that's a message we can all agree with. 

If you have a chance to check out Justine Bateman's timeline from yesterday, or the #SocialMediaVideoCritique hashtag, prepare for a LOT of laughs. 

And some pretty darn good lessons in quality filmmaking.

