SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikTokers

Once upon a time, back in the first Trump administration, actress Justine Bateman (best known for her role as Mallory Keaton on the 1980s sitcom Family Ties) was a Twitchy regular ... and not in a good way. We had a lot of fun at her expense for her awful takes on the Tea Party, Jeff Sessions, and pretty much anything associated with Donald Trump or his administration.

Advertisement

But something must have happened over the past four years of the disastrous Biden-Harris regime. We went back and looked at our articles on Bateman, and she seems to have deleted all of those tweets.

We can't say she is a Trump supporter for certain, she probably isn't, but her eyes seem to have been opened about how bad leftist politicians are. A Los Angeles resident, Bateman is hyper-critical of Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and recently ousted District Attorney George Gascón.

As far as the 2024 election, she only had one thing to say and it was just about her love for her brother.

I love my brother. I don't care how he votes. I don't care how anyone votes. I judge people on their character. https://t.co/jCq2UB5rPi — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 3, 2024

This is the way.

After Trump won earlier this week, however, Bateman had a LOT to say about the insane leftists melting down about the election on TikTok.

And it was straight-up hilarious.

Bateman is now a director (her 2021 debut film, Violet, was very well-received), so she created the hashtag #SocialMediaVideoCritique and spent the day yesterday offering directorial tips for all the TikTok videos.

Here is the first one she posted:

As a filmmaker, I feel it’s time for #SocialMediaVideoCritiques. The lack of cinematic quality is just begging for it.

- The low camera angle is unattractive, & also suggests a unjustified submissiveness for the viewer.

- Clearly, the stars of the video are the children, but 1/ https://t.co/kmXmtcNFVj — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

-… there is no coverage of them. We are instead on the “messenger” and not connecting with the emotional core of the piece.

- There is a lot of background kitchen noise without cutting to the source of the noise. This is distracting.

- The messenger’s glasses become fogged 2/ — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

-…soon into the piece. With the obvious jump cuts, there was opportunity to clean the glasses and continue the scene.

- The piece ends abruptly without a resolution or “button.”

- Overall, there is room for improvement with an edit and sound clean-up. 3/fin — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

This is brilliant.

We love how she adopts a totally professional tone toward that Cluster B nutcase mother who is brainwashing her children when it's clear that she is obviously mocking them.

Her timeline was filled with these critiques yesterday, all with the same dry, satirical tone, but we'll post a few of our favorites below.

Another filmmaker #SocialMediaVideoCritique.

- My biggest problem with this is that it feels like it was take 2 or take 3. The emotional performance feels drummed up, like it was fresh on take 1, but they couldn’t really get the same intensity back on subsequent takes. 1/ https://t.co/QHYsoEdDcj — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

We love this one. Because ALL of these meltdowns were (badly) rehearsed dramatic monologues from frustrated theater kids.

Advertisement

Another filmmaker #SocialMediaVideoCritique.

-The cameraman seems to be struggling to keep the subject in frame. The director can fix this by elevating the angle or changing the close-up to a head-and-shoulders shot.

- The subject’s hand is very dominant in the shot, but 1/ https://t.co/8KuxLTyh1L — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

MOVE YOUR HAND! LOL.

-… the idea that consumerism is “intruding in” on the subject’s reality, à la Godard’s frequent refrain.

- Overall, the intent is there, but better production quality would help this to better connect with audiences. 3/fin — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

'Better production quality' is priceless.

Another #SocialMediaVideoCritique video, brought to our attention by @RoxanneHoge.

- Again, we see this lighting mistake that many are making. Notice the vague, overhead lights, the absence of a “key light” on her face, and the way her face is flattened as a result. 1/ https://t.co/eTc74Ts2Ic — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

HA. She dragged AOC and her 'flat face.'

- However, the dialogue is a major issue here. There are very long sentences spoken that are difficult to follow, and don’t suit the short duration of this video. A rewrite could help a lot to simplify and focus the intent.

- The wardrobe of a white shirt doesn’t give us much 2/ — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

Looks like it's back to the writer's room, Sandy.

-… information about the character. Consider that wardrobe is a very quick and subliminal way to give the audience insights into your characters and themes of your film. Don’t miss this opportunity, and instead make sure you’re dressing the actors to inform the audience. 3/fin — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

Ooh, AOC is NOT going to be happy about Bateman critiquing her wardrobe.

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

- We have a lot of inconsistency in this piece.

- Camera operation is uneven and jarring at times. Sudden camera movements can be effective, but there must be intent (see the Safdie brothers’ UNCUT GEMS).

- The overhead lighting is again an issue, but 1/ https://t.co/58mC7uJShV — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

Nope, that one is not going to win an Oscar for cinematography.

She even went after the head shavers.

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

- This one has a number of issues.

- Primarily, the main objective of the piece is to “shave the head.” However, this never plays out properly, and we are instead distracted by the actresses inability to perform the direction.

- The actions that 1/ https://t.co/SVr0FQzecS — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

A head-shaving video where the performer doesn't actually shave her head? That's not going to get you an invite to the MTV Movie Awards.

Advertisement

Probably not even to Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice awards show.

Most of these critiques are several tweets long and, as we said, Bateman posted a TON of them, so we'll just show one more.

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

- Good choice to shoot this piece in an outside location. Fresh.

- The actress does a good job of finding her key light between the trees.

- However, the camera again is too low for this scene, as the director doesn’t seem to making a “from above” 1/ https://t.co/wy3D7yoQLU — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

-… statement.

- The sound is a challenge here (and generally in exterior locations). Consider editing the audio to bring down the footsteps in the leaves, and bring up the dialogue levels. 2/fin — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

Ahh, sound editing. Always a challenge. LOL.

Bateman even responded to a number of people on Twitter offering more helpful tips, but she had Twitter laughing all day long.

True satire is often underappreciated, but not yesterday.

Justine Bateman giving directorial directions to women melting down on TikTok is my favorite thing on this platform right now. https://t.co/Dsc6sbyKQD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, it was ours too.

As for Bateman's political leanings these days, as we said, we don't know, but she looks at least to be blackpilled, if not fully redpilled.

We'll just let a tweet she posted later in the afternoon speak for itself:

Now, that's a message we can all agree with.

If you have a chance to check out Justine Bateman's timeline from yesterday, or the #SocialMediaVideoCritique hashtag, prepare for a LOT of laughs.

And some pretty darn good lessons in quality filmmaking.