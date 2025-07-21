House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All They Do Is Lie

The Biden family is no longer the darlings of the Democratic party, but there was a time the Democrats ran to cameras to defend Joe Biden. The House GOP put together a video showcasing many of them.

House GOP posts a compilation of Democrats vouching for Biden on the 1 year anniversary of him dropping out of the race.



pic.twitter.com/L5PChJwDaq — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 21, 2025

I knew it was bad last year but https://t.co/VxM16Cx0lh pic.twitter.com/1xp4XOql90 — Ski Bunny (@sternergulch) July 21, 2025

What a bunch of grifters.

This is what Joe Biden’s staff was saying weeks after the debate https://t.co/3WpUde4wsv pic.twitter.com/qRpPM86g2w — Griffin Neal (@griffintweeting) July 21, 2025

How embarrassing for them.

I look forward to every reporter featured in this video holding these lawmakers and fmr. administration officials accountable and asking the simple question:



Why should Americans trust you when you LIED to them countless times? https://t.co/Qghp5SKtRK — Corinne Day (@CorinneHDay) July 21, 2025

Don't hold your breath.

Speaker Johnson bringing out the RECIEPTS!



Democrats LIED to the American people about the President's decline -- and did everything they could to cover it up.



Accountability is coming. https://t.co/w1egCv08FP pic.twitter.com/zghBLn2JIx — Edgar A Barrios (@Edgar_A_Barrios) July 21, 2025

There needs to be more of this.

Next time Democrats try to claim they’re for transparency, just remember this video.



Over 14 minutes of Democrats covering up Biden’s obvious mental decline https://t.co/7JPaBcTsVM — Kerry Rom (@kerry_rom) July 21, 2025

Democrats want the exact opposite of transparency. They didn't even allow their own constituents to pick their party nominee after Biden dropped out. Kamala was crowned.

This is why Americans don't trust the Democratic Party. They spent four years orchestrating the largest coordinated coverup of all time.



Now, they expect the same Americans who were lied to over and over again to forget it all and elect their spineless candidates. Yeah right https://t.co/NS8gJfixPS — Abby Ronson (@abbyronson) July 21, 2025

It's one of the reasons Americans don't trust the Democrats. It's also their terrible policies.

"I lied about Biden's cognitive decline. Here's how to be transparent." https://t.co/i25q3UKsz4 pic.twitter.com/qqvyVwZbTl — Jerry Calengor (@calengor1) July 21, 2025

Every political reporter in America should do two things this morning:



1. Watch this video in full (it's long and that's the point)



2. Ask the Democrats in the video to explain why they should still be treated as credible https://t.co/3BSrWgCNxd — Taylor Haulsee (@HaulseeDC) July 21, 2025

They should.

A year ago, Biden’s debate disaster exposed what they tried to hide for years.



Democrats and their media allies lied about Biden’s health and smeared anyone who told the truth.



But the American people remember. https://t.co/S7Upf9WfCc — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) July 21, 2025

Joe Biden may be gone from the ballot, but the Democrats who covered for him and lied to you are still running. https://t.co/xpXd5JyrAa — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 21, 2025

They should be made to pay at the ballot box.

