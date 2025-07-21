Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About...
House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All They Do Is Lie

justmindy
justmindy | 5:50 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Biden family is no longer the darlings of the Democratic party, but there was a time the Democrats ran to cameras to defend Joe Biden. The House GOP put together a video showcasing many of them. 

What a bunch of grifters. 

How embarrassing for them.

Don't hold your breath.

There needs to be more of this.

Democrats want the exact opposite of transparency. They didn't even allow their own constituents to pick their party nominee after Biden dropped out. Kamala was crowned. 

It's one of the reasons Americans don't trust the Democrats. It's also their terrible policies. 

They should. 

They should be made to pay at the ballot box. 

