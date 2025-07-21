VIP
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Agrees Republicans Worry About Their 'Physical Security' If They Defy Trump

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

C'mon, man! Is this the same Sen. Elissa Slotkin who said that Americans elected President Donald Trump in 2024 because they were going through their “angry teenage years” and their brains hadn't fully formed yet? She said that on the braintrust that is "The View" and considered America to be in its "angry teenage years," being only 250 years old.

We've heard a lot about Republicans being afraid to defy Trump. Usually, it's because they know they'll be primaried. They blamed intimidation from Trump for the failure of that awesome Lankford-Schumer border control bill that would have still let more than a million illegals into the nation each year.

But it gets worse. Slotkin told Margaret Hoover, on the nonpartisan PBS show "Firing Line," that Republicans are worried about their physical security if they cross Trump. To be fair, it was Hoover who floated the thesis; Slotkin didn't question her, though.

"Suck it up, buttercup."

This is where we'd usually put a selection of responses, but this is @FiringLineShow, and there's only been one or two comments (guess rural Americans aren't tuning in): 


But we wanted you to see yet another example of a PBS host nodding like a bobblehead as a Democratic lawmaker goes on about nonsense.

***

Editor's Note: The (formerly) taxpayer-funded PBS continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

