Sen. Elissa Slotkin Agrees Republicans Worry About Their 'Physical Security' If They Defy Trump

C'mon, man! Is this the same Sen. Elissa Slotkin who said that Americans elected President Donald Trump in 2024 because they were going through their “angry teenage years” and their brains hadn't fully formed yet? She said that on the braintrust that is "The View" and considered America to be in its "angry teenage years," being only 250 years old.

We've heard a lot about Republicans being afraid to defy Trump. Usually, it's because they know they'll be primaried. They blamed intimidation from Trump for the failure of that awesome Lankford-Schumer border control bill that would have still let more than a million illegals into the nation each year.

But it gets worse. Slotkin told Margaret Hoover, on the nonpartisan PBS show "Firing Line," that Republicans are worried about their physical security if they cross Trump. To be fair, it was Hoover who floated the thesis; Slotkin didn't question her, though.

"Suck it up, buttercup."

Some Republicans are "worried about their physical security" if they defy President Trump, says @SenatorSlotkin.



"I sort of feel for them, but if you are scared to cast a vote that you know is important to your constituents, this isn't the right job for you." pic.twitter.com/5cgY74cFkU — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) July 21, 2025

This is where we'd usually put a selection of responses, but this is @FiringLineShow, and there's only been one or two comments (guess rural Americans aren't tuning in):

Slotkin mocks Republicans just like she and her fellow democrats mock the concerns of regular Americans and their concerns with her open border policies that have brought in a bunch of criminal illegals. — AusTexican (@AusTexican) July 21, 2025





But we wanted you to see yet another example of a PBS host nodding like a bobblehead as a Democratic lawmaker goes on about nonsense.

Editor's Note: The (formerly) taxpayer-funded PBS continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

