Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says America Voted for Trump Because Our Brains Aren’t Fully Developed

This editor wrote a piece Monday night about a proposed Washington State law that would grant juvenile murderers early release and hand them taxpayer-funded vouchers for rent. There was a catch, though — the program was limited to those guilty of no more than two murders. Jason Rantz reported that part of the Democrats' argument is that the human brain isn't fully developed until the mid-twenties, so teens can't be blamed for not knowing right from wrong.

Advertisement

Sen. Elissa Slotkin appeared on "The View" and explained that the United States is only 250 years old — it's sort of in its angry teenage years and that is how we ended up with President Trump. The American brain isn't fully formed yet.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin says that Americans elected President Trump because they are going through their “angry teenage years” and their brains haven’t fully formed yet. https://x.com/i/status/1899490915401584766 — Greg Price (@@greg_price11) Mar 10, 2025

Joy Behar had to interject and ask if Slotkin was talking about Trump's brain, but she insisted it's the entire country going through a pendulum.

Amazing! Democrats refuse to be reflective on their election loss. They’re lashing out and blame everyone else but themselves. Now they’ve started insulting and blaming the voters. Just absolutely amazing 🙄 — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) Mar 10, 2025

Something you'd only hear on the View — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) Mar 10, 2025

I hope @SenatorSlotkin keeps comparing the voters of this country to angry teenagers. Insulting the voters is an innovative strategy that worked wonders in 2016 ("basket of deplorables") and in 2024 ("You're all fascists!"). I'm sure this will reap whirlwinds in 2028. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) Mar 10, 2025

America is in its "angry teenage years" and Slotkin sees it as her duty to help the country through this awkward phase and help it survive until its brain is fully developed.

***