Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says America Voted for Trump Because Our Brains Aren’t Fully Developed

Brett T.  |  4:10 PM on March 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

This editor wrote a piece Monday night about a proposed Washington State law that would grant juvenile murderers early release and hand them taxpayer-funded vouchers for rent. There was a catch, though — the program was limited to those guilty of no more than two murders. Jason Rantz reported that part of the Democrats' argument is that the human brain isn't fully developed until the mid-twenties, so teens can't be blamed for not knowing right from wrong.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin appeared on "The View" and explained that the United States is only 250 years old — it's sort of in its angry teenage years and that is how we ended up with President Trump. The American brain isn't fully formed yet.

Joy Behar had to interject and ask if Slotkin was talking about Trump's brain, but she insisted it's the entire country going through a pendulum.

America is in its "angry teenage years" and Slotkin sees it as her duty to help the country through this awkward phase and help it survive until its brain is fully developed.

