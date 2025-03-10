Bill Offers Early Release and Free Rent to Juvenile Killers (Limit: Two Murders)

Jason Rantz is a conservative radio host in Seattle and a must-follow on X because Seattle and Washington are insane and he's the only one reporting on it. On Monday, he posted about a state bill that would release juvenile killers from prison early and give them rental vouchers. This is, of course, a Democrat-led effort.

Advertisement





Rantz says the effort stems from the belief that juvenile brains haven't fully developed yet and don't understand the seriousness of murder. He writes:

Washington Democrats are ready to vote on a bill that would release juvenile killers from jail early — so long as they didn’t kill more than two victims, the apparent threshold for Democratic sympathy — and then give them free rent to live in your neighborhood. Senate Bill 5266-S2 modifies the state’s approach to juvenile sentencing and early release eligibility. Individuals convicted of crimes committed before their 18th birthday can petition the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB) for early release upon reaching the age of 24, provided they meet specific criteria. Those convicted of three or more murder offenses must serve at least 20 years before petitioning. … If they’re granted release, the murderer or other serious felon would be provided rental vouchers courtesy of taxpayers. But the bill does not specify for how long rental vouchers could be offered, meaning they could be provided indefinitely. The bill is based on the now-cliché argument about “brain development” not happening until a juvenile turns 24. Democrats pretend a juvenile doesn’t recognize it’s wrong to murder people until 24, though in Washington they say a 13-year-old can start to transition to a different gender without parental consent.

Have the Democrats really learned nothing at all from the elections? The American public is fed up with George Soros-approved prosecutors and revolving-door jails. People believe that criminals should be punished for their crimes. But this is Washington and is reflective of the testimony given by the sanctuary city mayors of Boston, New York, Chicago, and Denver last week. All of those mayors said they'd shelter illegal alien murderers and rapists because "they belong there," and would not cooperate with ICE or the feds to arrest these criminals.

The Democrats want to get young murderers back on the streets as soon as possible. We suppose this is what they call "restorative justice."

@GarySippel posts:

Notice there is never concern for what the victim's family wants.

Nope, there never is.

***