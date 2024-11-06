Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night

The Libs aren't taking this whole loss thing very well. Matt Walsh did us all a service and gathered some of the best meltdowns. Just be careful because there is some 'not safe for work' language. The Left has some ugly language.

Advertisement

Need help urgently. Please post the best examples of lib meltdowns in the thread below. I'm deeply concerned that I may be missing some of the best ones. I don't want to miss any because they make me very happy. Thank you. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 6, 2024

I appreciate your service to the country in this critical time — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 6, 2024

Here you go. pic.twitter.com/KDVOrVMZUN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2024

Oh, this is so good.

I thought this was pretty funny: https://t.co/OWqQsXF5wE — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 6, 2024

Erin may want to do a gut check.

Some of these **have** to be parody. Please tell me they're not serious. pic.twitter.com/RZlnltwQrS — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 6, 2024

Still my favorite clip of the night. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zu5BTOoREb — BlissfullyAware (@8lissFullyAware) November 6, 2024

Jake Tapper having a sudden realization of how bad it really was is just pure gold.

This one is having laughing all morning pic.twitter.com/qiqgQTk9Xv — Lord Rafael Fernandez (@LordRafaf) November 6, 2024

Mark Cuban hardest hit.

Libtard meltdown with a side of adams apple. pic.twitter.com/lJTLUMhScf — BaBellew (@BaBellew) November 6, 2024

Clearly, Jen Psaki's total meltdown and hate of Elon must be in the top 5.😂



msnbc pic.twitter.com/S2KwOmYIs6 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 6, 2024

The silence is deafening https://t.co/OiUZccDram — Viking Prairie K9™️ (@RL1225) November 6, 2024

Let's be honest. Joe and Jill are probably celebrating.

Let's hope Republicans hold the House and Nancy is irrelevant.

Even more pain having to explain a 1500 point market jump this morning. pic.twitter.com/e7TLfRPax9 — Gary Smith (@GaryDeTuis) November 6, 2024

Give this to your fellow lib. It's time to start the healing... pic.twitter.com/oXx1evxVfd — ARIZONA POLLSTER 🔫 🔫 🔫 (@HotepGoldstein) November 6, 2024

Share this video with your Leftist friends who are having a meltdown.

Advertisement

We’re here for you Matt. https://t.co/QoZWhPLEXL — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) November 6, 2024

People are so giving.

This is a good thread to bookmark. Here is my contribution. pic.twitter.com/SojoVrmz4c — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) November 6, 2024

The Left is losing it over Trump winning pic.twitter.com/po8AuvrnTP — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) November 6, 2024

This guy has all the excuses.

I don’t know about lib meltdowns, but I am calling for every Hollywood lib who said they would leave the country if Trump won to now make good on their promise. — John Langenbahn (@langenbahn) November 6, 2024

Time for them to keep their promises.