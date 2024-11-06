Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night

Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Watch Joy Reid COPE and Say...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:35 PM on November 06, 2024
meme

The Libs aren't taking this whole loss thing very well. Matt Walsh did us all a service and gathered some of the best meltdowns. Just be careful because there is some 'not safe for work' language. The Left has some ugly language.

Oh, this is so good.

Erin may want to do a gut check.

Jake Tapper having a sudden realization of how bad it really was is just pure gold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

