The Trans Athlete Movement Is Running on Empty
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 21, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

And just like that, Monday is back. Yes, the day of the week when you drop out of sight like a Jumbotron cheater at a Coldplay concert when you hear the boss call your name.

Thankfully, we have a remedy for Mondays here at Twitchy, and it definitely doesn't involve listening to Coldplay.

Let's check out some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week!

First, we left evil Elmo behind, but his place was quickly filled by the most memeable moment of the week:

Yes, the Coldplay concert couple dominated the memers' attention.

If they weren't sticking their pieces together, this whole thing could have been avoided.

Perfection. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Yep, it's like that. LOL.

We're not even scratching the surface here, folks. They kept coming, and coming, and coming! 😂

Someone even created a montage …

… the baby oil! 😂😂😂

When Cosby gets involved, it's more like Out Coldplay.

Even the fast food joints were thrown into the memes.

Look, we're not aware of Wendy having a significant other, so we don't see the problem here …

Wendy, you two-timin' whore! 😂

Her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, which is good because the McDonald's milkshake machine is broken again.

Okay, let's move on.

Also hilarious this past week was Stephen Colbert getting canned by CBS. The liberals were beside themselves … and we loved it!

Honestly, getting The Late Show canceled is probably the funniest thing Stephen Colbert has ever done.

LOL. We weren't expecting that.

You people are sick for laughing at that!

Fine … we're all sick. 😂

Bwahaha! Well done.

Funny and true.

Good luck, sir! 😂

Right?! LOL.

(Language Warning)

This guy is so good. His name is Gary Owen, and he's hilarious.

LOL. You're getting Carlos every time.

HAHA! Definitely a Monday.

'Excuse me, sir. How many PediaSures have you had this evening?'

Moses be like: 'Let your wallet go!'

The engineering seems solid. Just saying. 😂

If you laughed, you're one of us now. There's no turning back.

That's sort of messed up. 😂

HA! Awesome.

Ahhhh … we needed a strong entry in the dad joke category. Thank you!

We have no doubt. 😂

LOLOLOL!

The internet is a weird place, y'all. 😂

HAHA!

Alright, who got that one? Come on, use your cane to get up, put your hearing aids in, and tell us if you got that one. 😂

(Yeah, we're feeling that one too.)

'Speaking truth to power.' 😂😂😂

(Crude Humor Warning)

Seriously. How do you fall for some of these?

Been there. Done that.

HAHAHA! We like it.

For some old-time comedy, check out this old clip from the Comedy Barn. When he started laughing, everyone lost it.

How could that not bring a smile to your face, even on Monday?

Whatever you find yourselves doing this Monday, please don't use the key cleaner. 😂

Now get out there and cancel this Monday like it's Stephen Colbert and it costs you $40 million every year! We'll meet you back here next week for some more fun.

Until we meme again …

