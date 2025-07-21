Monday Morning Meme Madness

And just like that, Monday is back. Yes, the day of the week when you drop out of sight like a Jumbotron cheater at a Coldplay concert when you hear the boss call your name.

Thankfully, we have a remedy for Mondays here at Twitchy, and it definitely doesn't involve listening to Coldplay.

Let's check out some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week!

Elmo had it all



Fame, a clean image, brand deals, loved by millions



Then he hit “post” and it all came crashing down pic.twitter.com/21qZQZoWtx — greg (@greg16676935420) July 14, 2025

First, we left evil Elmo behind, but his place was quickly filled by the most memeable moment of the week:

Heartwarming! Man stops tying his shoes to comfort sobbing woman at a concert pic.twitter.com/dqDsu7Ukaz — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 18, 2025

Yes, the Coldplay concert couple dominated the memers' attention.

If they weren't sticking their pieces together, this whole thing could have been avoided.

Literally spit out a drink LMAO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ekVATrC0mm — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 18, 2025

Perfection. 😂

Phillies debut the “Coldplay Kiss Cam”.



Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/nOxfszINRE — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) July 19, 2025

LOLOLOL!

Yep, it's like that. LOL.

We're not even scratching the surface here, folks. They kept coming, and coming, and coming! 😂

Someone even created a montage …

Things are happening at the Coldplay concert! I lost it when it got to Diddy! 🤣😅😂 pic.twitter.com/zVloyxgcjL — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) July 20, 2025

… the baby oil! 😂😂😂

When Cosby gets involved, it's more like Out Coldplay.

Even the fast food joints were thrown into the memes.

Look, we're not aware of Wendy having a significant other, so we don't see the problem here …

Wendy, you two-timin' whore! 😂

Her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, which is good because the McDonald's milkshake machine is broken again.

Okay, let's move on.

Memorial to the Unknown Colbert Fan pic.twitter.com/BvfGFbyzE3 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 20, 2025

Also hilarious this past week was Stephen Colbert getting canned by CBS. The liberals were beside themselves … and we loved it!

Our 8-year-old son Jasper slipped this note under his door this morning. He’s been sobbing since he heard about Stephen Colbert’s show being canceled. He’s refusing to eat or take his Ritalin and is threatening to drink his entire 2-liter Diet Mountain Dew. CBS is literally… pic.twitter.com/5FGzYIE8Vj — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 18, 2025

Honestly, getting The Late Show canceled is probably the funniest thing Stephen Colbert has ever done.

Not gonna lie, this is pretty good 😂 pic.twitter.com/TPil1ems3D — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) July 20, 2025

LOL. We weren't expecting that.

You people are sick for laughing at that!

Fine … we're all sick. 😂

Robert Downey JR https://t.co/8y9y47Kfp2 — Sweet Tea Papíí (@stp_301) July 14, 2025

Bwahaha! Well done.

Funny and true.

Good luck, sir! 😂

what do you mean good luck?? you need to get out of that town IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/WNgaGAVO8G — Kai (@_7ssssX) July 14, 2025

Right?! LOL.

(Language Warning)

You can't teach this level of improvisation 😂 pic.twitter.com/BhpKItRT6d — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) July 14, 2025

This guy is so good. His name is Gary Owen, and he's hilarious.

LOL. You're getting Carlos every time.

HAHA! Definitely a Monday.

D***, He Way Over The Limit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xV2ttJFbQO — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) July 20, 2025

'Excuse me, sir. How many PediaSures have you had this evening?'

stop giving kids bible names but no bible lessons,moses tried to rob me last night. — August!🦅 (@hoesluvaugust) July 14, 2025

Moses be like: 'Let your wallet go!'

The engineering seems solid. Just saying. 😂

I absolutely did not laugh at this highly offensive video pic.twitter.com/T6XihlyuRF — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 20, 2025

If you laughed, you're one of us now. There's no turning back.

That's sort of messed up. 😂

the anchors couldn’t finish the segment 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/2yzNlnGVSP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 15, 2025

HA! Awesome.

Ahhhh … we needed a strong entry in the dad joke category. Thank you!

We have no doubt. 😂

LOLOLOL!

The internet is a weird place, y'all. 😂

This is exactly why fonts matter 🤣pic.twitter.com/fImqoJApBz — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) July 19, 2025

HAHA!

Alright, who got that one? Come on, use your cane to get up, put your hearing aids in, and tell us if you got that one. 😂

(Yeah, we're feeling that one too.)

I am sorry...I couldn't help it! pic.twitter.com/uRe4EoUIal — There are some who call me...Positive Tim (@tmurf1963) July 19, 2025

'Speaking truth to power.' 😂😂😂

(Crude Humor Warning)

How did they believe him 😅pic.twitter.com/S0DkfDbRPa — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) July 18, 2025

Seriously. How do you fall for some of these?

Def true 4 me 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/AVR9fKPhLQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

Been there. Done that.

HAHAHA! We like it.

For some old-time comedy, check out this old clip from the Comedy Barn. When he started laughing, everyone lost it.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

How could that not bring a smile to your face, even on Monday?

Whatever you find yourselves doing this Monday, please don't use the key cleaner. 😂

Now get out there and cancel this Monday like it's Stephen Colbert and it costs you $40 million every year! We'll meet you back here next week for some more fun.

Until we meme again …

