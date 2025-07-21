President Trump’s Letter to Grieving Mother of Slain Intern Showcases His Deep Compassion and Humanity

President Trump is so very good at letting people know he is thinking of them and really sees them. This is just another beautiful example.

The mother of a 21-year-old congressional intern who was gunned down in Washington, DC last month expressed her gratitude recently after receiving an unexpected and heartfelt letter about her son from President Trump.



“It just made me feel so good,” Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym said… pic.twitter.com/FkG1NGHJKi — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) July 22, 2025

This family is experiencing the worst pain they could imagine. For the President to take his time and acknowledge that heartache is truly invaluable.

Grief-stricken mother of slain congressional intern received surprise letter from Trump: ‘Made me feel so good’ https://t.co/NPzpcZrme6 pic.twitter.com/vh3dBXc52s — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2025

Hes the best. — CalistaCapulet (@CalistaCapulet) July 21, 2025

This was such a beautiful gesture.

Prayers of comfort and peace for this family during this extremely difficult time.

