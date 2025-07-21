VIP
President Trump’s Letter to Grieving Mother of Slain Intern Showcases His Deep Compassion and Humanity

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is so very good at letting people know he is thinking of them and really sees them. This is just another beautiful example. 

This family is experiencing the worst pain they could imagine. For the President to take his time and acknowledge that heartache is truly invaluable. 

The mother of a 21-year-old congressional intern who was gunned down in Washington, DC last month expressed her gratitude recently after receiving an unexpected and heartfelt letter about her son from President Trump. 

“It just made me feel so good,” Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym said of the note from Trump. “People call [Trump] a monster, but he’s not. He’s such a human. He is so kind to kids.”

“I just couldn’t believe that he did this.” Tarpinian-Jachym’s son, Eric, was shot alongside two other victims on June 30, about a mile from the White House, when multiple suspects emerged from a vehicle and opened fire, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Eric, who police said was not the intended target, was unconscious when authorities arrived and died in the hospital the following day. 

Eric, a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the Isenberg School of Management, was in the nation’s capital interning for Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) when he was murdered. 

“He loved his job, he loved everybody there. He liked people on both sides of the aisle, and he worked with kids who were Democrats and Republicans,” Tarpinian-Jachym said during an interview on the Howie Carr Show on Friday, according to the Boston Herald.

She added that Trump’s letter “just drove it home.”

In the July 17 note to the slain intern’s mom, the president wrote that he and first lady Melania Trump were “devastated by the senseless act of violence” and “heartbroken” for her entire family.

This was such a beautiful gesture. 

Prayers of comfort and peace for this family during this extremely difficult time. 

