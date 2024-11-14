This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing' His X Departure

As Twitchy readers know, Don Lemon has left X.

He shared a video.

He put up an announcement on what looked like official letterhead.

And no matter how much of a big deal he tried making about his exit ... nobody seemed to care. Especially not Justine Bateman:

First a video about leaving, and now a written statement? This is more notice than we got from Biden when he dropped out of the race. pic.twitter.com/eHZoufzIqm — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 14, 2024

What she said.

And yet, he’s still here… — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 14, 2024

Of course, he is. And the lawn flamingos who have actually taken steps to delete their accounts will be back because they all care more about the attention than they do actually standing by what they believe in. Not to worry, Bette Midler will be back to say horrible things about Trump and his supporters before you know it.

Honestly, it wouldn't hurt our feelings if Don Lemon really did go but we don't really buy it

Especially with all of the posts he's made about how HE'S REALLY LEAVING ... almost as if he's hoping someone will beg him not to.

It's sad, really.

Some people get high off the drama. pic.twitter.com/JoWKJXkQr5 — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) November 14, 2024

Seriously.

Bro. Just go.

It's the longest goodbye ever, almost like a goodbye tour. I would have preferred an Irish goodbye. — Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) November 14, 2024

In other words ...

Don, don't go away mad.

Don, just go away.

