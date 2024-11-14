Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabba...
Elon Musk Points to Where There's 'a Lot of Opportunity for DOGE' to...
Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine...
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG...
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST...
Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over...
VIP
This Explains a LOT! Here's Why Kamala Didn't Go on Joe Rogan (According...
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George...
Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the...
The 'Joy' Is Gone! Joy Reid Deletes Her Account on X as MSNBC's...
Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race
Heigh-Ho! Snow White Actress Wishes Trump and his Supporters Would Bite into a...
Illinois Governor Says Law Enforcement Will Not Cooperate With Deportations
Don Lemon Joins The Twitter Quitter Train

This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing' His X Departure

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

As Twitchy readers know, Don Lemon has left X.

He shared a video.

He put up an announcement on what looked like official letterhead.

And no matter how much of a big deal he tried making about his exit ... nobody seemed to care. Especially not Justine Bateman:

Advertisement

What she said.

Of course, he is. And the lawn flamingos who have actually taken steps to delete their accounts will be back because they all care more about the attention than they do actually standing by what they believe in. Not to worry, Bette Midler will be back to say horrible things about Trump and his supporters before you know it.

Honestly, it wouldn't hurt our feelings if Don Lemon really did go but we don't really buy it

Especially with all of the posts he's made about how HE'S REALLY LEAVING ... almost as if he's hoping someone will beg him not to.

It's sad, really.

Seriously.

Bro. Just go.

Recommended

Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Advertisement

In other words ...

Don, don't go away mad.

Don, just go away.

===========================================================================

Related:

All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)

Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST Headlines and LOL

Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS

Lefty Scold Shares Trump's SKEERY Ed Plan Point-By-Point TOTALLY MISSING That's WHY People Voted for Him

Lee Greenwood DROPPING A-Hole Accusing Him of Supporting Trump for Money Makes US Proud to Be An American

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DON LEMON JUSTINE BATEMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Elon Musk Points to Where There's 'a Lot of Opportunity for DOGE' to Save Taxpayer $$$
Doug P.
Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS
Sam J.
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)
Sam J.
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST Headlines and LOL
Sam J.
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George Soros to Stuff It
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS Sam J.
Advertisement