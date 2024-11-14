All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)

Eric Swalwell does not seem all that pleased with Trump's pick for AG, Matt Gaetz. Let us rephrase that ... ahem.

Eric Swalwell seems to be s**tting bricks over Trump's pick for AG, Matt Gaetz.

Gosh, whatever would he have to worry about, right? He only had what appears to be a very inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese spy AND he helped push the J6 cases against perhaps innocent Americans.

Surely Swalwell wouldn't be worried about a little thing like an AG who might you know, actually look into what they all did to penalize and target Trump since he's on the up-and-up.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

Rep. Eric Swalwell says President-Elect Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, is 'a joke'.



This is the guy who was sleeping with a Chinese spy while he was on the House Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/ojCHVlFhIr — Rob (@_ROB_29) November 14, 2024

There is a joke here, Swalwell, but it's not Gaetz.

Would someone get this guy a mirror, please?

I believe we might actually see some Democrats in handcuffs for a change! — Silver Fox (@SilverFoxOO7) November 14, 2024

Accountability would go a long way ... finally.

It’s not a joke. It may be a bit of a troll though. — ZeroFluxGiven (@JoeLed714) November 14, 2024

It remains to be seen. Reactions from certain people on both sides is very telling and not in a good way.

Well the joke is on you Eric. — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) November 14, 2024

And we're all laughing.

I see Fartswell is in the first stage of grief: shock & denial. Next is pain & guilt, anger & bargaining, depression, upward turn, reconstruction & working through and acceptance & hope. — Free (@Peter_Jongsma) November 14, 2024

Get yer corn.

The walls are closing in on them all pic.twitter.com/XW60PSPt9V — Robert Bradford (@RobertB30008890) November 14, 2024

Reminder for our pals on the Left, karma is only a b-word when you are first.

Buckle up.

