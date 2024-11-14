Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine...
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Eric Swalwell does not seem all that pleased with Trump's pick for AG, Matt Gaetz. Let us rephrase that ... ahem.

Eric Swalwell seems to be s**tting bricks over Trump's pick for AG, Matt Gaetz.

Gosh, whatever would he have to worry about, right? He only had what appears to be a very inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese spy AND he helped push the J6 cases against perhaps innocent Americans.

Surely Swalwell wouldn't be worried about a little thing like an AG who might you know, actually look into what they all did to penalize and target Trump since he's on the up-and-up. 

Ha. 

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

There is a joke here, Swalwell, but it's not Gaetz. 

Would someone get this guy a mirror, please?

Accountability would go a long way ... finally.

It remains to be seen. Reactions from certain people on both sides is very telling and not in a good way.

And we're all laughing.

Get yer corn.

Reminder for our pals on the Left, karma is only a b-word when you are first.

Buckle up.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL TRUMP MATT GAETZ 2024 ELECTION

