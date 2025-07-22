We Don't Believe You! Unwed TN Woman Claims Christian OB-GYN Denied Her Prenatal Care (WATCH)

Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:40 PM on July 22, 2025
Twitchy

There are stories that sound so absurd on their face that we instantly don't believe them.

This is one of those stories.

We're not sure what the purpose of this town hall in Jonesborough, Tennessee, was all about, but one woman is going viral for claiming a Christian OB-GYN refused her prenatal care for her because she wasn't married.

WATCH:

If this story smells fishy to you, you're not alone.

Hahahahahaha.

We're supposed to believe her OB-GYN was unaware his unmarried patient was sexually active and didn't object to that, but wouldn't care for her when she was pregnant?

Yeah, makes no sense.

It did not.

It never does.

The lack of information tells us her story is a lie.

This is more accurate.

It's pure fiction.

You're not alone.

Correct.

The entire post reads:

By the way, this reminds me of an old story. Many years ago, my then girlfriend and I decided to go on a beach trip. We just jumped in the car and went. After several hours of driving, we arrived at our destination and stopped at the first reasonable looking hotel, which was right on the beach. We went in to ask if there were any vacancies. The first question the owner asked was, “Are you two married?” Well, we weren’t, and the hotel refused to give us a room. We simply left and went somewhere else. We didn’t contact the media and ask for a press conference. The owner had the right to turn us away. End of story.

This is exactly like the 'bake the cake' nonsense. Let's assume this woman is telling the truth (she's not, but work with us here): the OB-GYN has no obligation to take her on as a patient. 

Doctors often refuse patients for reasons such as insurance.

There are many OB-GYNs in Tennessee.

Find a new one.

It's a safe bet that this is a lie.

