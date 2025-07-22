We Don't Believe You! Unwed TN Woman Claims Christian OB-GYN Denied Her Prenatal Care (WATCH)

There are stories that sound so absurd on their face that we instantly don't believe them.

This is one of those stories.

We're not sure what the purpose of this town hall in Jonesborough, Tennessee, was all about, but one woman is going viral for claiming a Christian OB-GYN refused her prenatal care for her because she wasn't married.

WATCH:

“They were not comfortable treating me because I am an unwed mother and that goes against their Christian values.”



At a recent town hall in Jonesborough, Tennessee, a woman said her OB-GYN refused to provide prenatal care because she isn’t married. pic.twitter.com/E1eFTavtKY — The Recount (@therecount) July 21, 2025

If this story smells fishy to you, you're not alone.

Hahahahahaha.

We're supposed to believe her OB-GYN was unaware his unmarried patient was sexually active and didn't object to that, but wouldn't care for her when she was pregnant?

Yeah, makes no sense.

. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) July 22, 2025

It did not.

It never does.

Why is the OB-GYN’s name missing from your post?



I am not a fan of your account, but if this really happened, I will join you in pushing back against it because it’s absurd.



But you need to give us a name. — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 22, 2025

The lack of information tells us her story is a lie.

Hello - liberal translator here, let me help.



Translation : "I have a deep seated stereotype of what it means to be christian and I made up a story about it relying on my bigotry and stereotypes"



This is performative art for her friends not something that actually happened. — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) July 22, 2025

This is more accurate.

The only way I’m believing this is if she names the practice/physician purportedly refusing to treat her. She would have no qualms doing so if it were true. As it is, this is unverifiable and likely to be completely made up. https://t.co/C5YA0nL5bx — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) July 22, 2025

It's pure fiction.

half the kids born in America are born to unwed mothers. I have a hard time believing this https://t.co/6ZEyLhL4re — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 22, 2025

You're not alone.

The communist lives in a world of make believe that must be constantly maintained by lies. https://t.co/6oZi5CgyxB — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 22, 2025

Correct.

We are going to force the doctor to bake the cake.



By the way, this reminds me of an old story. Many years ago, my then girlfriend and I decided to go on a beach trip. We just jumped in the car and went. After several hours of driving, we arrived at our destination and stopped… https://t.co/ibnsIWKL3e — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 22, 2025

The entire post reads:

By the way, this reminds me of an old story. Many years ago, my then girlfriend and I decided to go on a beach trip. We just jumped in the car and went. After several hours of driving, we arrived at our destination and stopped at the first reasonable looking hotel, which was right on the beach. We went in to ask if there were any vacancies. The first question the owner asked was, “Are you two married?” Well, we weren’t, and the hotel refused to give us a room. We simply left and went somewhere else. We didn’t contact the media and ask for a press conference. The owner had the right to turn us away. End of story.

This is exactly like the 'bake the cake' nonsense. Let's assume this woman is telling the truth (she's not, but work with us here): the OB-GYN has no obligation to take her on as a patient.

Doctors often refuse patients for reasons such as insurance.

There are many OB-GYNs in Tennessee.

Find a new one.

Has all the earmarks of hoaxing. No dates, no identifiable place, no names of physician or health care facility, confirms anti-religious priors. Also contrary to how Christian CPCs treat unwed pregnant women. Not saying its false. But it likely is. https://t.co/7n4Osr47y4 — Francis Joseph Beckwith (@fjbeckwith) July 22, 2025

It's a safe bet that this is a lie.

