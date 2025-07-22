GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard and Try to Look Normal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on July 22, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Has there ever been a more abrasive person who loves to be on video than Democrat Eric Swalwell? We’ve covered several of his awkwardly staged videos where an aide comes up to him to ask questions. Swalwell oozes hate, cringe, and creepiness in all of these. Would you believe he’s found another way to be on camera? Swalwell now does periodical ‘In Your Shoes’ videos where he comes down from his Congressional pedestal to try his hand at real work. The latest has Swalwell making sandwiches.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Knowing Swalwell’s flatulent past, we wonder if the sandwich shop owner cracked a ‘cutting the mustard’ joke while his congressional rep was slicing sandwiches.

Posters say Democrats saw how working at a McDonald’s during the 2024 election paid off for President Donald Trump; now, they want to emulate him.

Advertisement

Has Swalwell ever even held a private sector job?

Commenters say Democrats are obsessed with turning everything into theater.

That’s what we thought. Swalwell would be a perfect fit for an Asian restaurant based on his love of Chinese dishes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement