Has there ever been a more abrasive person who loves to be on video than Democrat Eric Swalwell? We’ve covered several of his awkwardly staged videos where an aide comes up to him to ask questions. Swalwell oozes hate, cringe, and creepiness in all of these. Would you believe he’s found another way to be on camera? Swalwell now does periodical ‘In Your Shoes’ videos where he comes down from his Congressional pedestal to try his hand at real work. The latest has Swalwell making sandwiches.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is shown how to make himself a sandwich.



He can’t make law anyone wants so he’s now exploring options. pic.twitter.com/kkZQOfQyQl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2025

Oh gosh this is weak. The cringe Factor is off the scale — Paledry (@paledry) July 21, 2025

It really is. They couldn’t get him out of there fast enough. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2025

Knowing Swalwell’s flatulent past, we wonder if the sandwich shop owner cracked a ‘cutting the mustard’ joke while his congressional rep was slicing sandwiches.

Posters say Democrats saw how working at a McDonald’s during the 2024 election paid off for President Donald Trump; now, they want to emulate him.

He wants to be Trump so bad! He’s so jealous! He couldn't come up with an original idea if his life depended on it; let alone write and pass a Bill! — sherry_d 🇺🇸🩵⚜️✌️ (@sherrydevillie2) July 21, 2025

Haha right? But he’s so phony. Swalwell just oozes awkwardness. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2025

Totally thinking the same thing tomorrow he’ll be driving a trash truck for sure.. — Todd (@ToddUdell) July 21, 2025

Next up he'll be on a ride along garbage route. He's just pathetic. All these democrats try so hard to show how "relatable " they are with the working class. Problem is, they aren't & every attempt looks phoney as hell. — Crimson Rabbit (@Crimson__Rabbit) July 22, 2025

What I love is that SwallowWell likely paid a consultant good money to suggest this idiotic idea. — Free Gutenberg (@NijoCastle) July 22, 2025

He’s never had an original thought. pic.twitter.com/KzEgZ2nZFL — Michael Kilby 🇺🇸 (@kilby_370) July 21, 2025

Has Swalwell ever even held a private sector job?

Commenters say Democrats are obsessed with turning everything into theater.

Have you all noticed how these people find a way to turn things into theater for the camera almost daily? Weird. — BRITTA girl (@d_britta56330) July 21, 2025

He'd be fired within an hour if he worked that job for real. — LifeLong Patriot (@LL_PATRIOT) July 21, 2025

That's the most he's worked all year. — maskless II (@GOP_ATL) July 22, 2025

Is he getting ready to work at Subway ? — MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) July 21, 2025

He needs to learn to make egg drop soup — SMC, for reals (@thecarrollfam7) July 21, 2025

That’s what we thought. Swalwell would be a perfect fit for an Asian restaurant based on his love of Chinese dishes.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

