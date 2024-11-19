Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become a Woman (He's Right, You Know)

Earlier, we told you about Speaker of the House Mike Johnson swatting down a gotcha question from the media about Representative-Elect Sarah McBride. McBride is a 'trans woman', which is a lot of words to say 'man', and is currently in the spotlight because Rep. Nancy Mace doesn't want McBride using the women's restrooms.

Some people weren't happy with Johnson's less-than-clear answer on McBride, but hopefully this answer will allay their fears:

SPEAKER JOHNSON: "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman." pic.twitter.com/jkSobuonXb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2024

This is scientific fact.

And it's an issue on which the vast majority of the country agree.

Hanging out with Trump at UFC for a night and Johnson is already starting to grow some balls. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2024

We hope so.

He speaks the truth here — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) November 19, 2024

Yes he does.

What’s insane is that we actually have to explain this to other adults — Gandee (@GandeeMatt) November 19, 2024

That is insane.

Pretty much.

This statement would get him arrested in the UK. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) November 19, 2024

Thank goodness this isn't the U.K.

How about we treat WOMEN with dignity by not forcing us to pretend that a guy in a dress is a female?

.@SpeakerJohnson — Joelle Trieste, PhD🍊 (@joelle_trieste) November 19, 2024

And force us to share bathrooms/locker rooms with them?

How about our dignity?

Johnson’s been scrolling the TL since this morning. https://t.co/zR4SfCqK8V — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 19, 2024

Must've been.

Hope he learned.

Someone yelled at Mike Johnson and told him to man up https://t.co/13pcP4jO5P — Eric Freeman / 𒀭𒌓 (@eric_freeman86) November 19, 2024

Heh.

Basic biology is so back https://t.co/EVjNbJvTqv — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) November 19, 2024

Biology 101, baby!

Only came back to "clarify" because he was being mercilessly mocked for being weak and spineless.



Even this reply is cowardly. He wasn't asked whether a man can become a woman, he was asked whether Rep. McBride was a man or a woman. Still hasn't answered that one. https://t.co/nAR8tHp0rv — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) November 19, 2024

This is an answer.

Let me be clear. Speaker Johnson wouldn’t have said this if Trump wasn’t President-elect. We will take it though. https://t.co/K7A5Kaaqf0 — smh (@shutttttto) November 19, 2024

Of course not. But we'll take it.