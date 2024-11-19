Lost to Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin Declares the GOP Wants to Kill...
Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become a Woman (He's Right, You Know)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 19, 2024
Meme

Earlier, we told you about Speaker of the House Mike Johnson swatting down a gotcha question from the media about Representative-Elect Sarah McBride. McBride is a 'trans woman', which is a lot of words to say 'man', and is currently in the spotlight because Rep. Nancy Mace doesn't want McBride using the women's restrooms.

Some people weren't happy with Johnson's less-than-clear answer on McBride, but hopefully this answer will allay their fears:

This is scientific fact.

And it's an issue on which the vast majority of the country agree.

We hope so.

Yes he does.

That is insane.

Pretty much.

Thank goodness this isn't the U.K.

And force us to share bathrooms/locker rooms with them?

How about our dignity?

Must've been.

Hope he learned.

Heh.

Biology 101, baby!

This is an answer.

Of course not. But we'll take it.

