Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become a Woman (He's Right, You Know)

Earlier, we told you about Speaker of the House Mike Johnson swatting down a gotcha question from the media about Representative-Elect Sarah McBride. McBride is a 'trans woman', which is a lot of words to say 'man', and is currently in the spotlight because Rep. Nancy Mace doesn't want McBride using the women's restrooms.
Some people weren't happy with Johnson's less-than-clear answer on McBride, but hopefully this answer will allay their fears:
SPEAKER JOHNSON: "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman." pic.twitter.com/jkSobuonXb— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2024
This is scientific fact.
And it's an issue on which the vast majority of the country agree.
Hanging out with Trump at UFC for a night and Johnson is already starting to grow some balls.— MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2024
We hope so.
He speaks the truth here— Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) November 19, 2024
Yes he does.
What’s insane is that we actually have to explain this to other adults— Gandee (@GandeeMatt) November 19, 2024
That is insane.
Trans people hearing this: pic.twitter.com/TWNwAYnX07— Olya (@OlyaKarLott) November 19, 2024
Pretty much.
This statement would get him arrested in the UK.— Dissident West (@dissidentwest) November 19, 2024
Thank goodness this isn't the U.K.
How about we treat WOMEN with dignity by not forcing us to pretend that a guy in a dress is a female?— Joelle Trieste, PhD🍊 (@joelle_trieste) November 19, 2024
.@SpeakerJohnson
And force us to share bathrooms/locker rooms with them?
How about our dignity?
Johnson’s been scrolling the TL since this morning. https://t.co/zR4SfCqK8V— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 19, 2024
Must've been.
Hope he learned.
Someone yelled at Mike Johnson and told him to man up https://t.co/13pcP4jO5P— Eric Freeman / 𒀭𒌓 (@eric_freeman86) November 19, 2024
Heh.
Basic biology is so back https://t.co/EVjNbJvTqv— ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) November 19, 2024
Biology 101, baby!
Only came back to "clarify" because he was being mercilessly mocked for being weak and spineless.— John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) November 19, 2024
Even this reply is cowardly. He wasn't asked whether a man can become a woman, he was asked whether Rep. McBride was a man or a woman. Still hasn't answered that one. https://t.co/nAR8tHp0rv
This is an answer.
Let me be clear. Speaker Johnson wouldn’t have said this if Trump wasn’t President-elect. We will take it though. https://t.co/K7A5Kaaqf0— smh (@shutttttto) November 19, 2024
Of course not. But we'll take it.
