CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His...
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Ille...
FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About...
It's All the Lies! Joe and Mika Bewildered By Exodus of News Consumers...
Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out...
You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling...
Go F*** Yourselves: Megyn Kelly is Straight-FIRE Taking Morning Joe APART for Being...
WOW: Katie Couric Goes SERIOUSLY Mean Girl Behind Kamala Harris's Back and Jen...
Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate...
The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad...
HAHAHA! Democrats Conduct Early 2028 Presidential Poll and Guess Who Tops the List...
'Ignorant Numbskull': James Woods DROPS Joe Biden for Bragging About 'Climate Change' Spen...
Sorry, Dude, Women Only: Nancy Mace Drafts Resolution to Ban Men From House...

'What Are You Scared of, Nancy?' Virtue Signaling CongressMAN Scolds Nancy Mace, Gets RATIOED Into Orbit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on November 19, 2024
AngieArtist

There's a very big cultural firestorm brewing in Congress. Representative-Elect Sarah McBride is the first 'trans' member of Congress. But McBride is a man, not a woman. To that end, Rep. Nancy Mace wants to block McBride -- a man -- from using women's restrooms in the halls of Congress.

Advertisement

She's getting heat for it, because of course. She's a rape survivor, and while that's reason enough to understand her refusal to share private spaces with a man (something the Left had no problem pointing out when they shamed Mace for supporting Trump, mind you), she doesn't have to give a reason beyond: We don't have to do this.

No woman has to make herself feel uncomfortable to appease the whims of a delusional man.

But here's CongressMAN -- emphasis on MAN -- Dean Phillips trying to shame her:

What a scumbag.

Yes, this.

Spoiler alert: Democrats don't actually care about women.

Recommended

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We absolutely have the right to say no.

Remember when the Left was all about 'enthusiastic consent'? What happened to that?

They really don't like it when women establish boundaries with men.

No, it's not.

And yet Dean is struggling.

It really is.

Advertisement

The shouldn't.

He would. And that's a problem.

The Left said for years men are toxic, all men are rapists, women should be afraid of men and trust their gut. Now that some men say they're women, the Left demands women ignore all of that -- including their own survival instincts -- to make those men feel good about themselves.

No. We won't.

Tags: BATHROOM CONGRESS NANCY MACE RAPE SEXUAL ASSAULT TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From
Sam J.
Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL
Sam J.
You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling Her 'Transphobic' and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out THESE FEC Filing Expenditures
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate on Deporting Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement