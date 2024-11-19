'What Are You Scared of, Nancy?' Virtue Signaling CongressMAN Scolds Nancy Mace, Gets RATIOED Into Orbit

There's a very big cultural firestorm brewing in Congress. Representative-Elect Sarah McBride is the first 'trans' member of Congress. But McBride is a man, not a woman. To that end, Rep. Nancy Mace wants to block McBride -- a man -- from using women's restrooms in the halls of Congress.

She's getting heat for it, because of course. She's a rape survivor, and while that's reason enough to understand her refusal to share private spaces with a man (something the Left had no problem pointing out when they shamed Mace for supporting Trump, mind you), she doesn't have to give a reason beyond: We don't have to do this.

No woman has to make herself feel uncomfortable to appease the whims of a delusional man.

But here's CongressMAN -- emphasis on MAN -- Dean Phillips trying to shame her:

Pathetic.



What are you scared of, Nancy? https://t.co/xPW5LPwH9j — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) November 19, 2024

What a scumbag.

Probably men in her bathroom — JVT (@jvtentertains) November 19, 2024

Yes, this.

Taunting women who want privacy is such low rent trash behavior. “I dare you to pull down your pants where a man is doing the same, Nancy - what are you scared of?” Is basically what you just said. Apologize!!! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 19, 2024

Spoiler alert: Democrats don't actually care about women.

Women should have a healthy fear of male strangers in their intimate spaces.



We have a right to exclude men from our bathrooms. — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) November 19, 2024

We absolutely have the right to say no.

Remember when the Left was all about 'enthusiastic consent'? What happened to that?

Do you speak to the men demanding access to women's spaces in the same way, Dean? Are they also "pathetic" and "scared"? Or is it just women who assert their boundaries you have a problem with? — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) November 19, 2024

They really don't like it when women establish boundaries with men.

Dicks. She’s afraid of dicks in the women’s restroom, Dean. This isn’t hard. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) November 19, 2024

No, it's not.

…Biological men hanging out in the women’s bathroom, Dean. This isn’t difficult. https://t.co/JoX3phMIrp — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 19, 2024

And yet Dean is struggling.

Men attacking women for not wanting men in their bathrooms, with challenges of "oh so you're a wimp?", is f**king disgusting. https://t.co/p32tfZWvQD — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 19, 2024

It really is.

What’s pathetic about it @deanbphillips? Women have a right to know when they go into a bathroom, no men will be in there.

Why should members of Congress or female Hill staffers have to sacrifice this security so that men pretending to be women can feel better? https://t.co/tLRyqedvt6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 19, 2024

The shouldn't.

Dean would also say this to my 9-year-old daughter if she hesitated to enter the restroom next to a man with a wig.



Let that sink in. https://t.co/CpVsVTHvP6 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 19, 2024

He would. And that's a problem.

The Left said for years men are toxic, all men are rapists, women should be afraid of men and trust their gut. Now that some men say they're women, the Left demands women ignore all of that -- including their own survival instincts -- to make those men feel good about themselves.

No. We won't.