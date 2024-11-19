'Not Going to Get Into This': Speaker Johnson Doesn't Take the Media Bait on Trans Congressional Rep

The first political brouhaha of the next Congress is underway. Representative-Elect Sarah McBride is a man who identifies as a woman, and Rep. Nancy Mace is going to make sure bathrooms remain reserved for women, no matter what the haters say.

But expect the media to pounce on this fight, because they think it'll play well with the public.

You know, the public who just soundly rejected this nonsense and re-elected Donald Trump.

That won't stop them, however:

Q: "Is freshman-elect Sarah McBride a man or a woman?"@SpeakerJohnson: "Look, I’m not going to get into this...We treat all persons with dignity and respect. We will. I'm not going to engage is silly debates about this. There's a concern about uses of restroom facilities..." pic.twitter.com/fMtlV3hYxW — CSPAN (@cspan) November 19, 2024

Johnson's response should have been: 'You tell me. Is McBride a man or a woman?' and watch the so-called journalist flounder.

He knows the answer to the question. Stating the truth, that a man is still a man even if he chooses to present in a feminine way, is not disrespectful. Treating everyone with dignity does not require dishonesty. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 19, 2024

Weak not to answer.

Tim McBride is a man. He shouldn’t be in women’s spaces. Period. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2024

PERIOD.

Men do not belong in women’s private spaces. This point we will not concede to the left. Take a stand, Mike. For Gods sake — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) November 19, 2024

He's gonna fold like a cheap shirt, isn't he?

The correct response is, “Have we so cheapened the value of womanhood that now any guy who decides to LARP as a girl gets to occupy women’s spaces?” — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) November 19, 2024

This also works.

Designate a gender-neutral bathroom for use separate from mens & womens. Next topic. — edralin weinmann (@EdralinW) November 19, 2024

This is the litmus test: if this bathroom is acceptable, then the issue is settled.

But if McBride -- as this writer suspects -- demands admission to the women's restroom, we all know what the motive is here.

He’s a man.



Stop being a coward @SpeakerJohnson. It’s not hateful to speak the truth with clarity. — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) November 19, 2024

No, it isn't.

To all of you getting upset at this. He’s being kind and truthful. It isn’t his job to comment on someone’s gender dysphoria. https://t.co/uG7jjxcCLa — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 19, 2024

A fair point. We'll see how he handles the bathroom issue.

This is a response from a 2017 Republican.



It’s 2024. Know the time.



Dignity & respect do not mean affirming delusion. Sarah McBride is a man, has always been a man, will always be a man. https://t.co/2JPjU2LgjG — Political Sock (@politicalsock) November 19, 2024

Well said.

Rep. McBride is a man, is the answer @SpeakerJohnson was too cowardly and corrupt to state plainly there.



What a worthless leadership class we have in the House GOP. This shouldn’t be difficult. Just tell the truth. https://t.co/zDSKy3YHVf — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) November 19, 2024

Public sentiment is on the GOP's side on this issue. Capitalize on it.