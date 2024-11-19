'Not Going to Get Into This': Speaker Johnson Doesn't Take the Media Bait on Trans Congressional Rep

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The first political brouhaha of the next Congress is underway. Representative-Elect Sarah McBride is a man who identifies as a woman, and Rep. Nancy Mace is going to make sure bathrooms remain reserved for women, no matter what the haters say.

But expect the media to pounce on this fight, because they think it'll play well with the public.

You know, the public who just soundly rejected this nonsense and re-elected Donald Trump.

That won't stop them, however:

Johnson's response should have been: 'You tell me. Is McBride a man or a woman?' and watch the so-called journalist flounder.

Weak not to answer.

PERIOD.

He's gonna fold like a cheap shirt, isn't he?

This also works.

This is the litmus test: if this bathroom is acceptable, then the issue is settled.

But if McBride -- as this writer suspects -- demands admission to the women's restroom, we all know what the motive is here.

No, it isn't.

A fair point. We'll see how he handles the bathroom issue.

Well said.

Public sentiment is on the GOP's side on this issue. Capitalize on it.

