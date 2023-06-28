San Francisco working toward opening a $50 million Office of Reparations

Child made to wear 'Promise Not Pride' T-shirt inside-out
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 28, 2023

San Francisco is really serious about reparations. As Twitchy reported earlier, the city's reparations committee settled on a one-time payment of $5 million to every black citizen, as well as wiping out all debts associated with educational, personal, credit card, and payday loans for black households. Oh, and guaranteed income for life and $1 houses. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors thought that sounded fair.

Now the city's budget and appropriations committee has reportedly approved a $50 million advance to create an Office of Reparations.

That's fake news, according to the San Francisco Examiner, which said the request has "stalled."


San Francisco legislators have signaled support for paying reparations for the extensive harm caused by chattel slavery and centuries of racial oppression in America and San Francisco. But on Wednesday, they indefinitely deferred Supervisor Shamann Walton’s proposal to draw $50 million from City reserves to formally establish an office of reparations within The City’s Human Rights Commission.

So it hasn't happened … yet.

