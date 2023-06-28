San Francisco working toward opening a $50 million Office of Reparations

San Francisco is really serious about reparations. As Twitchy reported earlier, the city's reparations committee settled on a one-time payment of $5 million to every black citizen, as well as wiping out all debts associated with educational, personal, credit card, and payday loans for black households. Oh, and guaranteed income for life and $1 houses. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors thought that sounded fair.

Now the city's budget and appropriations committee has reportedly approved a $50 million advance to create an Office of Reparations.

BREAKING: The SF Budget and Appropriations committee has passed (3 votes ay, 2 absent) to give approval of $50 million advance for opening an “Office of Reparations” . This means the full Brd of Supervisors/City Council will receive the committee’s approval for consideration. pic.twitter.com/jfO3GZMLP1 — Richie Greenberg (@richieSF2016) June 28, 2023

That's fake news, according to the San Francisco Examiner, which said the request has "stalled."





San Francisco legislators have signaled support for paying reparations for the extensive harm caused by chattel slavery and centuries of racial oppression in America and San Francisco. But on Wednesday, they indefinitely deferred Supervisor Shamann Walton’s proposal to draw $50 million from City reserves to formally establish an office of reparations within The City’s Human Rights Commission.

So it hasn't happened … yet.

Thank goodness we got so much rain this winter so the money tree is good and healthy. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) June 28, 2023

We should be able to sue the city over illegal actions like this. — Dr. Bifrost资本家 (@bifrosty2k) June 28, 2023

This isn't a vote based on logic. This is a vote based on moral posturing. Results don't matter. They vote "ay" to signal ideological allegiance. Just like the atheists who pretend to be Christians when they get into politics (see Barack Obama in Chicago). — River Parrish (@RiverParrish1) June 28, 2023

That’s good to hear we haven’t run out of ideas to make SF an even bigger joke — Anthony (@_bnovc) June 28, 2023

Vote these losers out. — Big Gray Cat Lover (@SportsAndArt) June 28, 2023

They keep voting them back in.

$50 million dollars to open a bureaucratic office to grift money to cronies. Fantastic. Enjoy your slap in the face voters, virtue signal will be served warm for dessert. — SASBoomstick (@SASBoomstick) June 28, 2023

***