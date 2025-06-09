JD Vance to Gavin Newsom: ‘Do Your Job’

Talking Trump, Men in Women's Sports, and More With Real Housewife Annemarie Wiley
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wasted no time placing the blame for the Los Angeles riots (which are only one or two people) on President Donald Trump, who says he "has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions." So this is a mostly peaceful crisis? Digging his hole deeper, Newsom dared border czar Tom Homan on TV to arrest him. 

Advertisement

Newsom seemed a little triggered when Trump called him out. "I would do it if I were Tom," said Trump to reporters. "I think it's great!" Newsom then put up a post claiming that "the President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor."

"This is a day I hoped I would never see in America," Newsom continued, adding, "this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

Relax, Newsom. No one's going to arrest you, even though you explicitly dared them to.

Vice President J.D. Vance jumped into the fray and put things as clearly as he could so Newsom could understand:

That's it. Do your job. Get your state under control.

As we reported earlier, Anthony Scaramucci said that the fiery but mostly violent riots would propel Newsom into the White House in 2028. They should arrest Newsom and mess up his hair right before they take his mug shot (if they could get through the hair gel).

