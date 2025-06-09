Anthony Scaramucci Believes Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Will Propel Gavin Newsom to the White House

Imagine thinking a governor who supports illegal aliens and their allies flooding a major U.S. city while throwing rocks at police, burning cars and buildings, looting stores, and setting American flags ablaze is the kind of ‘leader’ voters want as president. Well, former Trump White House Press Secretary (for 11 days) Anthony Scaramucci thinks all this Democrat-approved chaos and destruction will propel California Governor Gavin Newsom into the White House. No, really!
Here you go. (READ)
This whole fiasco could make Gavin president.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 9, 2025
OMG is this post satire - 😂😂😂— Not a dumb blonde👩🏻🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) June 9, 2025
I didn’t know the Babylon Bee hired him. Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel. 😂— Epstein Rope Co. (@Colts2178) June 9, 2025
One again the "Mook" embarrasses himself with a vindictive tweet still reeling from his being fired. He pops up every now and then to say something very stupid, but then again, that's his MO, stupid.— WorldWise Franchise Development (@franchise_wise) June 9, 2025
He keeps popping up like a seasonal rash. It is ‘riot season’ after all.
Scaramucci thinks instead of ‘a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage’ that voters will respond favorably to ‘a riot in every street and illegal aliens in every state.’ Commenters are much smarter than ‘The Mooch.’ No sane American wants this. (WATCH)
I don't think so...— Hollon (@SharpRhondaK) June 9, 2025
Unless you want to be known as
The United States of Mexico pic.twitter.com/0to5V3pB2x
Right…because America sees how much logical sense it makes to riot, loot, and destroy property to show that we should let illegal immigrants stay in the country and Gavin is the man to do it. 🙄— Middle Dude (@sax_scott) June 9, 2025
Gavin’s newly christened ‘Illegal Alien Party’ (formerly the Democrat Party) is scraping the bottom of polls right now. These riots do not help improve their favorability.
Currently, President Donald Trump’s approval rating on handling immigration issues is soaring. (WATCH)
No it couldn’t.— Amy (@PatriotGirlAmy) June 9, 2025
President Trump’s numbers keep rising because of his response the Dem’s love for illegals. pic.twitter.com/E45GdUVdQu
Kamala "could" be POTUS.— Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) June 9, 2025
The reality is so much different. pic.twitter.com/11M7W8EVms
Those are CNN’s polling. that means it probably it much higher than that— Jorge MAGA (@UltramagaUSA) June 9, 2025
Yes, at least by a few more points.
Of course, leftists (especially those paid by the party) think Democrats encouraging chaos and destruction in the streets for the benefit of illegal aliens is a real game winner with the American people.
Lot of Scaramuccis left on the clock between now and then. Assuming there is another election.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 9, 2025
😂😂😂stupid is your super power.— Terri Justick (@ascoobydooroo) June 9, 2025
Your thinking patterns show characteristics of lobotomy.— I, Thomas (@ThomasITK421) June 9, 2025
Correct. There could be move devastating fires, increase of homelessness, higher taxes, and California becoming even more of a gigantic disaster.— John Borman (@john4zoyrunning) June 9, 2025
Yeah, no. pic.twitter.com/7u6shc3NLk— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 9, 2025
The Democrat Party is now synonymous with illegal alien placation and fiery riots. Despite what Scaramucci says, that’s a recipe for electoral disaster at the national level for Newsom’s presidential aspirations.
