Anthony Scaramucci Believes Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Will Propel Gavin Newsom to the White House

Imagine thinking a governor who supports illegal aliens and their allies flooding a major U.S. city while throwing rocks at police, burning cars and buildings, looting stores, and setting American flags ablaze is the kind of ‘leader’ voters want as president. Well, former Trump White House Press Secretary (for 11 days) Anthony Scaramucci thinks all this Democrat-approved chaos and destruction will propel California Governor Gavin Newsom into the White House. No, really!

Here you go. (READ)

This whole fiasco could make Gavin president. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 9, 2025

OMG is this post satire - 😂😂😂 — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) June 9, 2025

I didn’t know the Babylon Bee hired him. Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel. 😂 — Epstein Rope Co. (@Colts2178) June 9, 2025

One again the "Mook" embarrasses himself with a vindictive tweet still reeling from his being fired. He pops up every now and then to say something very stupid, but then again, that's his MO, stupid. — WorldWise Franchise Development (@franchise_wise) June 9, 2025

He keeps popping up like a seasonal rash. It is ‘riot season’ after all.

Scaramucci thinks instead of ‘a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage’ that voters will respond favorably to ‘a riot in every street and illegal aliens in every state.’ Commenters are much smarter than ‘The Mooch.’ No sane American wants this. (WATCH)

I don't think so...



Unless you want to be known as



The United States of Mexico pic.twitter.com/0to5V3pB2x — Hollon (@SharpRhondaK) June 9, 2025

Right…because America sees how much logical sense it makes to riot, loot, and destroy property to show that we should let illegal immigrants stay in the country and Gavin is the man to do it. 🙄 — Middle Dude (@sax_scott) June 9, 2025

Gavin’s newly christened ‘Illegal Alien Party’ (formerly the Democrat Party) is scraping the bottom of polls right now. These riots do not help improve their favorability.

Currently, President Donald Trump’s approval rating on handling immigration issues is soaring. (WATCH)

No it couldn’t.



President Trump’s numbers keep rising because of his response the Dem’s love for illegals. pic.twitter.com/E45GdUVdQu — Amy (@PatriotGirlAmy) June 9, 2025

Kamala "could" be POTUS.



The reality is so much different. pic.twitter.com/11M7W8EVms — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) June 9, 2025

Those are CNN’s polling. that means it probably it much higher than that — Jorge MAGA (@UltramagaUSA) June 9, 2025

Yes, at least by a few more points.

Of course, leftists (especially those paid by the party) think Democrats encouraging chaos and destruction in the streets for the benefit of illegal aliens is a real game winner with the American people.

Lot of Scaramuccis left on the clock between now and then. Assuming there is another election. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 9, 2025

😂😂😂stupid is your super power. — Terri Justick (@ascoobydooroo) June 9, 2025

Your thinking patterns show characteristics of lobotomy. — I, Thomas (@ThomasITK421) June 9, 2025

Correct. There could be move devastating fires, increase of homelessness, higher taxes, and California becoming even more of a gigantic disaster. — John Borman (@john4zoyrunning) June 9, 2025

The Democrat Party is now synonymous with illegal alien placation and fiery riots. Despite what Scaramucci says, that’s a recipe for electoral disaster at the national level for Newsom’s presidential aspirations.