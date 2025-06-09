Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old...
Anthony Scaramucci Believes Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Will Propel Gavin Newsom to the White House

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo

Imagine thinking a governor who supports illegal aliens and their allies flooding a major U.S. city while throwing rocks at police, burning cars and buildings, looting stores, and setting American flags ablaze is the kind of ‘leader’ voters want as president. Well, former Trump White House Press Secretary (for 11 days) Anthony Scaramucci thinks all this Democrat-approved chaos and destruction will propel California Governor Gavin Newsom into the White House. No, really!

Here you go. (READ)

He keeps popping up like a seasonal rash. It is ‘riot season’ after all.

Scaramucci thinks instead of ‘a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage’ that voters will respond favorably to ‘a riot in every street and illegal aliens in every state.’ Commenters are much smarter than ‘The Mooch.’ No sane American wants this. (WATCH)

Gavin’s newly christened ‘Illegal Alien Party’ (formerly the Democrat Party) is scraping the bottom of polls right now. These riots do not help improve their favorability.

Currently, President Donald Trump’s approval rating on handling immigration issues is soaring. (WATCH)

Yes, at least by a few more points.

Of course, leftists (especially those paid by the party) think Democrats encouraging chaos and destruction in the streets for the benefit of illegal aliens is a real game winner with the American people.

The Democrat Party is now synonymous with illegal alien placation and fiery riots. Despite what Scaramucci says, that’s a recipe for electoral disaster at the national level for Newsom’s presidential aspirations.

