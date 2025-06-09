Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now TRIGGERED By Trump's Response

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was trying to look like a tough guy earlier when he dared Trump's border czar Tom Homan to arrest him for joining others on the Left in refusing to enforce federal immigration laws while providing sanctuary for criminal illegals:

Advertisement

🚨NEW — Gavin Newsom challenges Tom Homan: ARREST ME, I DARE YOU.



Would you like to see Gavin Newsom put in cuffs by Tom Homan?pic.twitter.com/iZBGjg0GR1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

Homan called BS on Newsom and said he wouldn't be taking that bait after being asked about the governor's dare.

However, President Trump was asked his opinion of whether Homan should arrest Newsom, and he said "I would do it if I were Tom":

Reporter: "Gavin Newsom is DARING Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?"@POTUS: "I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great!"



LOL. 🚨 Tom, you have the green light—go get 'em! pic.twitter.com/iik9ml0hAZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

The Democrats just can't stop stepping in their own traps, and Newsom proved that yet again.

Newsom's response to Trump giving Homan the green light after he dared the border czar to do just that? Somebody get the fainting couch:

The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor.



This is a day I hoped I would never see in America.



I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward… pic.twitter.com/tsTX1nrHAu — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

Trump didn't call for the arrest -- NEWSOM is the one who dared Homan to do it. Trump only said he would do it if he were Homan. Newsom can't even be honest while clutching his pearls.

That was a fast pivot.

You and your radical party were so excited when the Biden administration and every Soros-backed Democrat DA started filing bogus charges against Trump. So spare the pearl-clutching. Stop interfering in law enforcement and encouraging riots. Do your damned job for once, Governor! https://t.co/0YiDrHzPfY — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 9, 2025

Trump should respond "I learned it from watching you!"