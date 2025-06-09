Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now TRIGGERED By Trump's Response

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was trying to look like a tough guy earlier when he dared Trump's border czar Tom Homan to arrest him for joining others on the Left in refusing to enforce federal immigration laws while providing sanctuary for criminal illegals:
🚨NEW — Gavin Newsom challenges Tom Homan: ARREST ME, I DARE YOU.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025
Would you like to see Gavin Newsom put in cuffs by Tom Homan?pic.twitter.com/iZBGjg0GR1
Homan called BS on Newsom and said he wouldn't be taking that bait after being asked about the governor's dare.
However, President Trump was asked his opinion of whether Homan should arrest Newsom, and he said "I would do it if I were Tom":
Reporter: "Gavin Newsom is DARING Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?"@POTUS: "I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great!"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025
LOL. 🚨 Tom, you have the green light—go get 'em! pic.twitter.com/iik9ml0hAZ
The Democrats just can't stop stepping in their own traps, and Newsom proved that yet again.
Newsom's response to Trump giving Homan the green light after he dared the border czar to do just that? Somebody get the fainting couch:
The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025
This is a day I hoped I would never see in America.
I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward… pic.twitter.com/tsTX1nrHAu
Recommended
Trump didn't call for the arrest -- NEWSOM is the one who dared Homan to do it. Trump only said he would do it if he were Homan. Newsom can't even be honest while clutching his pearls.
OUT: Come on, do it, tough guy— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 9, 2025
IN: https://t.co/Hx4SefPh0Z
That was a fast pivot.
It’s like he copied your homework…. pic.twitter.com/uDlbsYQBQJ— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 9, 2025
You and your radical party were so excited when the Biden administration and every Soros-backed Democrat DA started filing bogus charges against Trump. So spare the pearl-clutching. Stop interfering in law enforcement and encouraging riots. Do your damned job for once, Governor! https://t.co/0YiDrHzPfY— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 9, 2025
Trump should respond "I learned it from watching you!"
Join the conversation as a VIP Member