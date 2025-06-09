Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now TRIGGERED By Trump's Response

Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on...
Doug P. | 3:15 PM on June 09, 2025
Screenshot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was trying to look like a tough guy earlier when he dared Trump's border czar Tom Homan to arrest him for joining others on the Left in refusing to enforce federal immigration laws while providing sanctuary for criminal illegals: 

Homan called BS on Newsom and said he wouldn't be taking that bait after being asked about the governor's dare.

However, President Trump was asked his opinion of whether Homan should arrest Newsom, and he said "I would do it if I were Tom":

The Democrats just can't stop stepping in their own traps, and Newsom proved that yet again.

Newsom's response to Trump giving Homan the green light after he dared the border czar to do just that? Somebody get the fainting couch: 

Trump didn't call for the arrest -- NEWSOM is the one who dared Homan to do it. Trump only said he would do it if he were Homan. Newsom can't even be honest while clutching his pearls. 

That was a fast pivot. 

Trump should respond "I learned it from watching you!"

