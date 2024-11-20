Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA Is Willing to Listen to His Ideas

We're not sure what's happening with Cenk Uygur these days, but we're glad to see him be one of the few Leftists who have sense enough to reflect on the election and realize MAGA Republicans aren't necessarily his enemy. He schooled political 'Nostradamus' Allan Lichtman on Piers Morgan's show, which we told you about here. But it's more than that.

Back in October, he warned the media that refusing to report negative stories on Kamala Harris because it might help Donald Trump was a bad idea, and he was right.

Now he's trying to make some changes to government and is learning two lessons: 1) the Left really, really don't like it when you stray from their ideological plantation and 2) MAGA is willing to listen and discuss the issue:

While the left is yelling at me not to work with MAGA, here’s @DonaldJTrumpJr saying we should limit generals from working for defense contractors. That’s a policy we’ve been pushing for and gotten nowhere with Democrats on. Who cares who does it as long as it gets done?! https://t.co/tHe4QriyEA — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 20, 2024

He's right. It shouldn't matter who enacts a good policy so long as it gets done. But the Left refuse to give Republicans any sort of win, and they'll cut ties with guys like Cenk if they even consider working with Republicans.

You mean the "tolerant left" are not being tolerant?



They will not let you back in the club now, Cenk. You are being too reasonable.



We can agree to disagree with you and still be willing to work with you to find common ground.



We always have. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 20, 2024

All we asked was for reasoned debate and an open mind.

Let's Make America Great Again, Cenk! Welcome to the team 😂 pic.twitter.com/l3JhoCnveA — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) November 20, 2024

We hope this is the beginning of an era of bipartisanship. Not just with Cenk, but with other liberals (not Leftists). Let the fringes scream into the Bluesky void while we work to make America better.

You may also be shocked to find out another popular position among many conservatives: ending the revolving door between the FDA and pharmaceutical companies. — Elizabeth Sheehy (@elizamsheehy) November 20, 2024

And we bet the Left will scream about making changes to that relationship, too.

💯 A little common sense never killed anyone. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 20, 2024

No, it didn't.

We won’t ever see eye to eye on most things, however I’d be willing to hear you out & implement anything you suggested if it was a good idea



It’s a shame more on the left can’t say the same thing.



I hope more see things the way you do because we could make massive progress. — BowTiedOx | Chad Bodybuilder (@BowTiedOx) November 20, 2024

That's what we need going forward.

I have been telling people this forever:



Trump does not give a s**t about your political orientation. If you're willing to play nice with him and fluff his ego a little bit, he'll totally make a deal with you. I'm surprised how few liberals have leveraged this. https://t.co/5gPL2B3vwd — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 20, 2024

They're blinded by their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump is probably the most reasonable, Democrat-sympathetic Republican they'll see for a generation. And they're too busy screaming 'ORANGE MAN BAD!' to realize this.

Maybe an unpopular opinion, but punks for decades have been fighting to stop massive wasteful defense spending and I will take it how we can get it. https://t.co/v42CL4INfb — the Queen of Wands (@Kustom_Kitten) November 20, 2024

Cutting wasteful spending is the goal, and it doesn't matter who the allies are on that one.

This is called working across the aisle.



Funny how the uniparty shills on my own side—always screaming about unity—probably don’t support it. https://t.co/IQjJowWWCy — Carolyn Phippen (@carolyn_phippen) November 20, 2024

Because the Left doesn't want unity, they want conformity.