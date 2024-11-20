James Woods Preps the Popcorn for When Tom Homan Drops an Accountability Hammer...
Dear Leftists: No Means No
Tim Miller Imagines Sarah McBride at the Urinal Next to Speaker Johnson in...
John Fetterman Rejects Pope Francis' Absurd Call for 'Investigation' Into Israeli 'Genocid...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
'What Do You Expect'? Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panel to SCHOOL Over Democrats...
Soon to Be Unemployed Congressman Demands 'Star Wars' Cast a Black Lead or...
CHOICE WINS: NC House Overrides Roy Cooper's Veto of School Choice Legislation (WATCH)
Speaker Mike Johnson Bans Men From Women’s Spaces in Congress
While Americans Get $750, Joe Biden Lets Ukraine Keep BILLIONS in Taxpayer-Funded War...
WATCH: Scott Presler Lays Waste to Smug Bucks County, Pa. Commissioners (Right to...
Already Strapped Californians Will Need a Hefty Raise to Afford Gas Next Year
A Mirror of the Nation: X Now More Representative of U.S. Than Any...
Nice of CBS to FINALLY Admit the Truth About How Laken's Former Classmates...

Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA Is Willing to Listen to His Ideas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 20, 2024
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

We're not sure what's happening with Cenk Uygur these days, but we're glad to see him be one of the few Leftists who have sense enough to reflect on the election and realize MAGA Republicans aren't necessarily his enemy. He schooled political 'Nostradamus' Allan Lichtman on Piers Morgan's show, which we told you about here. But it's more than that.

Back in October, he warned the media that refusing to report negative stories on Kamala Harris because it might help Donald Trump was a bad idea, and he was right.

Now he's trying to make some changes to government and is learning two lessons: 1) the Left really, really don't like it when you stray from their ideological plantation and 2) MAGA is willing to listen and discuss the issue:

He's right. It shouldn't matter who enacts a good policy so long as it gets done. But the Left refuse to give Republicans any sort of win, and they'll cut ties with guys like Cenk if they even consider working with Republicans.

All we asked was for reasoned debate and an open mind.

We hope this is the beginning of an era of bipartisanship. Not just with Cenk, but with other liberals (not Leftists). Let the fringes scream into the Bluesky void while we work to make America better.

And we bet the Left will scream about making changes to that relationship, too.

No, it didn't.

That's what we need going forward.

They're blinded by their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump is probably the most reasonable, Democrat-sympathetic Republican they'll see for a generation. And they're too busy screaming 'ORANGE MAN BAD!' to realize this.

Cutting wasteful spending is the goal, and it doesn't matter who the allies are on that one.

Because the Left doesn't want unity, they want conformity.

