Mark Your Calendars 'Cause Cenk Uygur Said Something About Media Coverage of Kamala and We AGREE WITH Him

Every once in a while, a Lefty will say something that actually makes sense and we have no choice but to agree with them.

Stopped clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

Today, that aware goes to Cenk Uygur, who is correct about the media's coverage of Kamala Harris:

If you're a reporter and you think you shouldn't report negative news about Kamala Harris because it might help Trump, you're not a reporter. If you expect a news show to give you only positive coverage of Democrats, you're not watching a news show, you're watching a commercial. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 15, 2024

He also says the same about Donald Trump, FWIW:

And Republicans, before you get too smug, this is even more true of right-wing media. Have you seen a lot of negative coverage of Trump in right-wing media? Do you think that's because he's never done anything wrong or because they're doing propaganda instead of actual news? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 15, 2024

Right-wing media is much more likely to be critical of Trump, and we know this because we've seen it.

Holy sht. I agree with Cenk. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 15, 2024

Feels weird, right?

Cenk is….. telling the truth 🤯 — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 15, 2024

He is.

Embrace it, Cenk. You have late onset MAGA. — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) October 15, 2024

Let's not push our luck, LOL.

And such thinking hurts Progressives, because it leaves them with candidates who are ill-prepared to face scrutiny or difficult situations. — matt dooley (@mdooley) October 15, 2024

And they're completely unaware of this.

But all you have to do is look at Kamala struggle and falter in interviews to see it's 100% true.

Bro…the media only covers negative trump and positive Kamala. People have tuned out. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) October 15, 2024

They largely have.

Yep. This is precisely his point.

Never in a million years would I have ever thought such a common sense statement would have been made by you. I stand corrected and tip my hat to you sir. — J Dub (@jessemaximus) October 15, 2024

Never in a million years.

Yep.

'When the worse person you know makes a good point.'

I certainly didn't have Cenk Uygur scolding Leftist "journalists" for cheerleading for Harris on my 2024 Bingo Card, but here we are- https://t.co/lOpqMZec1a — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 15, 2024

This is the strangest timeline.