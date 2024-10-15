Mark Your Calendars 'Cause Cenk Uygur Said Something About Media Coverage of Kamala and We AGREE WITH Him

Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 15, 2024
Twitchy

Every once in a while, a Lefty will say something that actually makes sense and we have no choice but to agree with them.

Stopped clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

Today, that aware goes to Cenk Uygur, who is correct about the media's coverage of Kamala Harris:

He also says the same about Donald Trump, FWIW:

Right-wing media is much more likely to be critical of Trump, and we know this because we've seen it.

Feels weird, right?

He is.

Let's not push our luck, LOL.

And they're completely unaware of this.

But all you have to do is look at Kamala struggle and falter in interviews to see it's 100% true.

They largely have.

Yep. This is precisely his point.

Never in a million years.

Yep.

'When the worse person you know makes a good point.'

This is the strangest timeline.

Tags: CENK UYGUR DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS

