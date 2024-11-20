Fireworks Between the 'Keys' Guy and Cenk Uygur on Piers Morgan Make for Must Watch TV for Conservatives

This was one of the best Lefty on Lefty fights since Kamala lost. Alan Lichtman, the 'Keys' guy who predicts Presidential contest winners (and was wrong this time) and Cenk Uygur went head to head. What do you do when you hope both parties lose?

Self-proclaimed election Nostradamus, Alan Lichtman, who got the 2024 election wrong, is called out on Piers Uncensored by Cenk Uygur.



Lichtman and Uygur then get into a shouting match.



This will be the funniest two minutes you'll watch this week:pic.twitter.com/uQ4gl0fkYc — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) November 20, 2024

The perfect way to describe it.

Dude thinks he is Jesus or something. Calm down, sir!

When Cenk is the least obnoxious person on a panel you’ve really assembled something special. https://t.co/qlfLJBgsDw — Kyle Saunders (@KyleLSaunders) November 20, 2024

All the most obnoxious people in the world.

It's an all time great.

BLASPHEMY AGAINST tHe KeYs! https://t.co/3yrrwiX08L — Bill Zeiser (@BillZeiser) November 20, 2024

The Keys were wrong so maybe they deserve some criticism.

Dems are in absolute shambles https://t.co/IBtjrzAiz0 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 20, 2024

Truly, a mess.

Allan Lichtman is not a pollster.

And he is not a psychohistorian. https://t.co/O8wQsPPVag — Keith Gåddie (@GaddieWindage) November 20, 2024

He might possibly be a psychopath.

“How dare you blaspheme against me, I am a college professor. I publish books. I drive a Dodge stratus!” https://t.co/cZlG82SUlt — RJ (@rjcaster) November 20, 2024

He has an overinflated sense of self.

It’s kinda impressive watching Allan Lichtman trying to pivot from one-trick pony to generalist political expert/Trump resister now that his shtick blew up in his face. https://t.co/O2CkC0FwLe — Ecclesiasticus44 (@Ecclesiasticu12) November 20, 2024

Piers Morgan's booker calling up the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Clayface... https://t.co/xEvf0fXw4x — Angelo Muredda (@amuredda) November 20, 2024

It's a Marvel comic book.

Oh my!! 😂😂😂 I have to watch the whole thing. Cray cray as the meltdown continues.

(As the world turns soap opera) 😬 https://t.co/Nxd5Fv5sgX — ⚔️ Robbin Milne (I) ☮️ ⚔️ (@RobbinMilne) November 20, 2024

Do not blaspheme against the lord of keys https://t.co/XrOa3HMB2t pic.twitter.com/Lsy9MrxRPD — Allunar🍷 (@TheOmniBully) November 20, 2024

How dare they?

The next 4 years are gonna be very entertaining. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 19, 2024

It's like the Super Bowl of Leftists in their emotions.

"It's lovely to see you getting along so well" - such a British thing to say 😂😂🤣 — Iuliu (@iuliuhg) November 19, 2024

Piers really does have a way with words.