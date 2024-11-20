Fireworks Between the 'Keys' Guy and Cenk Uygur on Piers Morgan Make for Must Watch TV for Conservatives

This was one of the best Lefty on Lefty fights since Kamala lost. Alan Lichtman, the 'Keys' guy who predicts Presidential contest winners (and was wrong this time) and Cenk Uygur went head to head. What do you do when you hope both parties lose?
Self-proclaimed election Nostradamus, Alan Lichtman, who got the 2024 election wrong, is called out on Piers Uncensored by Cenk Uygur.— Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) November 20, 2024
Lichtman and Uygur then get into a shouting match.
This will be the funniest two minutes you'll watch this week:pic.twitter.com/uQ4gl0fkYc
OMG. What a pack of losers. https://t.co/dfHs9vV4KD pic.twitter.com/3s5J6GLnKR— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) November 19, 2024
The perfect way to describe it.
Blasphemy against me! https://t.co/NUCHkZDWSE pic.twitter.com/qDpLACmnIA— Claiborne Pell stan (@Kanusfoot) November 20, 2024
Dude thinks he is Jesus or something. Calm down, sir!
When Cenk is the least obnoxious person on a panel you’ve really assembled something special. https://t.co/qlfLJBgsDw— Kyle Saunders (@KyleLSaunders) November 20, 2024
All the most obnoxious people in the world.
LMAO they really did the meme@cenkuygur @AllanLichtman https://t.co/2n47zXYGME pic.twitter.com/qtgwB5Bc10— LT Jonathan Kendrick (@enjoyer_liberty) November 20, 2024
It's an all time great.
Recommended
BLASPHEMY AGAINST tHe KeYs! https://t.co/3yrrwiX08L— Bill Zeiser (@BillZeiser) November 20, 2024
The Keys were wrong so maybe they deserve some criticism.
Dems are in absolute shambles https://t.co/IBtjrzAiz0— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 20, 2024
Truly, a mess.
Allan Lichtman is not a pollster.— Keith Gåddie (@GaddieWindage) November 20, 2024
And he is not a psychohistorian. https://t.co/O8wQsPPVag
He might possibly be a psychopath.
“How dare you blaspheme against me, I am a college professor. I publish books. I drive a Dodge stratus!” https://t.co/cZlG82SUlt— RJ (@rjcaster) November 20, 2024
He has an overinflated sense of self.
It’s kinda impressive watching Allan Lichtman trying to pivot from one-trick pony to generalist political expert/Trump resister now that his shtick blew up in his face. https://t.co/O2CkC0FwLe— Ecclesiasticus44 (@Ecclesiasticu12) November 20, 2024
Piers Morgan's booker calling up the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Clayface... https://t.co/xEvf0fXw4x— Angelo Muredda (@amuredda) November 20, 2024
It's a Marvel comic book.
Geisha giggles https://t.co/QX8vaOSjMP pic.twitter.com/MzEW6HxUyD— Erik Blare, Peacekeeper (@laIslaBonitan) November 20, 2024
Oh my!! 😂😂😂 I have to watch the whole thing. Cray cray as the meltdown continues.— ⚔️ Robbin Milne (I) ☮️ ⚔️ (@RobbinMilne) November 20, 2024
(As the world turns soap opera) 😬 https://t.co/Nxd5Fv5sgX
Do not blaspheme against the lord of keys https://t.co/XrOa3HMB2t pic.twitter.com/Lsy9MrxRPD— Allunar🍷 (@TheOmniBully) November 20, 2024
How dare they?
The next 4 years are gonna be very entertaining.— AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 19, 2024
It's like the Super Bowl of Leftists in their emotions.
"It's lovely to see you getting along so well" - such a British thing to say 😂😂🤣— Iuliu (@iuliuhg) November 19, 2024
Piers really does have a way with words.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member