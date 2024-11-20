Vile Rag Goes After Trump's Transportation Secretary Pick for Dating in His Twenties...
Miscarriage of Justice: Soros-Funded DA WON'T Seek Death Penalty for Laken Riley's Murdere...
'Making This My Ringtone': Reporter Tries VERY Hard to Get Biden's Attention, Fails
BREAKING: Laken Riley's Illegal Immigrant Killer Found Guilty on All Ten Charges
VIP
Here's Another Classic From the 'This Is What the Media Called a Conspiracy...
DUDE! What Happened? Jay Leno Injured After Falling Down a Hill, X Users...
SERIOUSLY? Politico Sounds Alarm Because Trump Hasn't Had a Press Conference Since Being...
There's No Place Like Homebase: WaPo Employees Must Resign if They Refuse to...
VIP
Poll: Very Few Americans Use So-Called 'Woke' Terminology
A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice...
Unburdened: Kamala Harris Lands in Hawaii for Vacation
Trump’s Plan to Court Martial Afghanistan Officers Would Be a 'Political Bomb’
The Great and Powerful Oz: Trump Makes 'Wicked' CMS Pick
Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’

Fireworks Between the 'Keys' Guy and Cenk Uygur on Piers Morgan Make for Must Watch TV for Conservatives

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:35 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Perlman

This was one of the best Lefty on Lefty fights since Kamala lost. Alan Lichtman, the 'Keys' guy who predicts Presidential contest winners (and was wrong this time) and Cenk Uygur went head to head. What do you do when you hope both parties lose?

Advertisement

The perfect way to describe it.

Dude thinks he is Jesus or something. Calm down, sir!

All the most obnoxious people in the world.

It's an all time great.

Recommended

Vile Rag Goes After Trump's Transportation Secretary Pick for Dating in His Twenties ... Yes, Really
justmindy
Advertisement

The Keys were wrong so maybe they deserve some criticism.

Truly, a mess.

He might possibly be a psychopath.

He has an overinflated sense of self.

It's a Marvel comic book.

Advertisement

How dare they?

It's like the Super Bowl of Leftists in their emotions.

Piers really does have a way with words.

Tags: CENK UYGUR KAMALA HARRIS PIERS MORGAN RNC 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vile Rag Goes After Trump's Transportation Secretary Pick for Dating in His Twenties ... Yes, Really
justmindy
Miscarriage of Justice: Soros-Funded DA WON'T Seek Death Penalty for Laken Riley's Murderer
Amy Curtis
'Making This My Ringtone': Reporter Tries VERY Hard to Get Biden's Attention, Fails
Doug P.
A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View
Warren Squire
DUDE! What Happened? Jay Leno Injured After Falling Down a Hill, X Users Offer Alternate Theories
Eric V.
BREAKING: Laken Riley's Illegal Immigrant Killer Found Guilty on All Ten Charges
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vile Rag Goes After Trump's Transportation Secretary Pick for Dating in His Twenties ... Yes, Really justmindy
Advertisement