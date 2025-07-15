'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
We Bet the Left Won't Scream 'Separation of Church and State' About Detroit's Archbishop Protesting ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 15, 2025
ImgFlip

As part of the necessary government spending cuts, the Trump administration ended contracts with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) that helped 'relocate' illegal immigrants.

Some in the Catholic hierarchy were not happy about this, including Detroit archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger.

Weisenburger is one of the bishops who used Pope Francis' Traditionis custodes letter to suppress the Latin Mass in the Detroit diocese because it was 'backward' and 'divisive.'

But illegal immigration and the agencies tasked with the obligation to enforce American law? Nah. Those are totally Catholic values.

This writer is a Catholic, and she can say Weisenburger is in the wrong here.

All of this.

They lost billions in taxdollars to undermine our immigration laws.

It's all political.

Which is what the Catechism of the Catholic Church demands, by the way.

Well, that's awful.

That was his one job and he failed.

Absolutely inexcusable.

There it is, in black and white.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

