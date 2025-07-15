We Bet the Left Won't Scream 'Separation of Church and State' About Detroit's Archbishop Protesting ICE

As part of the necessary government spending cuts, the Trump administration ended contracts with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) that helped 'relocate' illegal immigrants.

Some in the Catholic hierarchy were not happy about this, including Detroit archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger.

Today I joined hundreds walking to the ICE field office in Detroit, motivated by a truth that flows from the Gospel: Everyone has inherent dignity. We recognize this dignity above all else and seek to bring our nation back to its roots of charity, accompaniment, and welcome. pic.twitter.com/CZ42SXkoHu — Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger (@DetArchbishop) July 14, 2025

Weisenburger is one of the bishops who used Pope Francis' Traditionis custodes letter to suppress the Latin Mass in the Detroit diocese because it was 'backward' and 'divisive.'

But illegal immigration and the agencies tasked with the obligation to enforce American law? Nah. Those are totally Catholic values.

This writer is a Catholic, and she can say Weisenburger is in the wrong here.

Aren’t you the one who canceled almost all Latin Masses?



Kind of ridiculous to now claim being interested in accompaniment and welcome, when you actually persecute and humiliate your own children.



Physician, heal thyself! — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) July 15, 2025

All of this.

This is not your job. Your job is to teach the faith, make sure your diocese is providing the spiritual resources the people need, overseeing the clergy who are subordinate to you (including making them accountable), and getting people to heaven.



The Church is not an NGO. — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) July 15, 2025

They lost billions in taxdollars to undermine our immigration laws.

Why don't you march to the state prison? Don't those people have inherent dignity? Kind of seems like you're just making a political point — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) July 15, 2025

It's all political.

They can live their inherent dignity in their home country, until they apply for legal immigration, and come here in dignity. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) July 15, 2025

Which is what the Catechism of the Catholic Church demands, by the way.

Remember when @ArchofDet Edward Wiesenburger approved of a pornographic depiction of Jesus in an OK Catholic Church? Parishioners complained to the local news because Weisenburger said he received no complaints and saw no problem with the crucifix.https://t.co/VPqAlwMfZZ — Quid est Veritas? (@quidesttruth) July 14, 2025

Well, that's awful.

Wish you'd shown this willingness to stand up to the feds during COVID when you were Bishop of Tucson and the secular heathens told us we couldn't receive Communion. https://t.co/hDD1akqE9y — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 15, 2025

That was his one job and he failed.

A master class in hypocrisy from @DetArchbishop, whose notions of ‘charity, accompaniment and welcome’ don’t extend to the faithful Catholics he’s expelled from their parish churches: https://t.co/QBrbAJMeIg — Damian Thompson (@holysmoke) July 15, 2025

Absolutely inexcusable.

There it is, in black and white.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

