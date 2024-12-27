CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes...
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake...
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...
That's a No From Us: Health Officials Warn New Yorkers to Mask Up...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the...
SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames
The AP Just Dropped ANOTHER Doozy to Add to the 'Biden Legacy' List
Call Their Bluff: Oil Companies Should Leave NY As State Plans to Charge...
HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About...
VIP
JD Vance Did the Most Wholesome Thing Maybe EVER for His Christmas Greeting...
BREAKING: Florida State Rep Hillary Cassel Announces She is SWITCHING PARTIES
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens...
Bill Melugin Shows How Actual 'Fact-Checking' Is Done When Correcting Claim About Trump...

After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18 PERCENT in 2024

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Interesting how we get this news story now, in the final days of the Biden administration. This writer suspects the homelessness issue -- which has plagued places like California for years -- will be front-and-center in the news cycle once Trump is inaugurated.

Advertisement

Because the problem they ignored when a Democrat was in office magically becomes a scandal of epic proportions when a Republican is in the Oval Office.

And where is Joe Biden right now? On vacation. Again.

Here's what the AP has to say:

The United States saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, a dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing as well as devastating natural disasters and a surge of migrants in several parts of the country, federal officials said Friday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said federally required tallies taken across the country in January found that more than 770,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own.

That increase comes on top of a 12% increase in 2023, which HUD blamed on soaring rents and the end of pandemic assistance. The 2023 increase also was driven by people experiencing homelessness for the first time. The numbers overall represent 23 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., with Black people being overrepresented among the homeless population.

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Why is pandemic assistance just ended in 2023? Biden declared the pandemic over in September 2022.

And weird how we didn't really hear much about the 12% increase in 2023, huh?

In other words, ever Biden policy.

'Bidenomics is working' - Kamala Harris

It sure is.

Thanks, Joe!

They sure will.

Totally fine. Just great.

Yes it is.

Advertisement

Without the will to address the mental health, economic, and immigration problems that are driving the homeless issue.

It's almost as if money doesn't solve the issue

They have been, this entire time.

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS BIDEN HOMELESS HOMELESSNESS BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney Enforces Laws
Amy Curtis
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78
Amy Curtis
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the 1862 Execution of 38 Dakota Men
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote Grateful Calvin
Advertisement