After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18 PERCENT in 2024

Interesting how we get this news story now, in the final days of the Biden administration. This writer suspects the homelessness issue -- which has plagued places like California for years -- will be front-and-center in the news cycle once Trump is inaugurated.

Because the problem they ignored when a Democrat was in office magically becomes a scandal of epic proportions when a Republican is in the Oval Office.

BREAKING: The U.S. saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, with more than 770,000 people counted as homeless. https://t.co/PgHEyX8eVu — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2024

And where is Joe Biden right now? On vacation. Again.

Here's what the AP has to say:

The United States saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, a dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing as well as devastating natural disasters and a surge of migrants in several parts of the country, federal officials said Friday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said federally required tallies taken across the country in January found that more than 770,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own. That increase comes on top of a 12% increase in 2023, which HUD blamed on soaring rents and the end of pandemic assistance. The 2023 increase also was driven by people experiencing homelessness for the first time. The numbers overall represent 23 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., with Black people being overrepresented among the homeless population.

Why is pandemic assistance just ended in 2023? Biden declared the pandemic over in September 2022.

And weird how we didn't really hear much about the 12% increase in 2023, huh?

Because the handout stopped all that free Covid money for staying at home doing nothing among other things like open borders and crap like that. — Layla (@67lld) December 27, 2024

In other words, ever Biden policy.

Bidenomics — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) December 27, 2024

'Bidenomics is working' - Kamala Harris

Bidenomics are working as planned — Stochastic Sarcastic - The Oh! to your X (@StochasticOh) December 27, 2024

It sure is.

Thanks, Joe!

More taxes will solve it. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 27, 2024

They sure will.

Totally fine. Just great.

Yes it is.

Richest country in the world. https://t.co/e1qe2WjjUE — Jennifer Koehler 🇺🇲 (@jkoehler) December 27, 2024

Without the will to address the mental health, economic, and immigration problems that are driving the homeless issue.

@AP Say the more important part.



“…while spending more taxpayer dollars ‘fighting homelessness’ than ever before.” https://t.co/oxI2TS292b — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) December 27, 2024

It's almost as if money doesn't solve the issue

What this also means is that a growing number of people are on the edge.



Yet, the Democrats were gaslighting us about the economy. https://t.co/5sBUWwkhVe — Ama Boukman (@AmaBoukman1804) December 27, 2024

They have been, this entire time.