'Couldn't Even Wait 26 Days'! Biden Fam Squeezing in 1 Last Tropical Vacay Before Leaving Office

We haven't heard a whole lot from Placeholder President Joe Biden in recent weeks, and whatever he was doing must have been exhausting because, with just over three weeks to go before leaving office, it's time for another relaxing vacation:

Bidens depart Joint Base Andrews ... head to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands for vacation until New Year's ... pic.twitter.com/ZDSx5xogdw — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 26, 2024

Ironically, but not unpredictably, the Bidens will be staying at the home of one of those freeloading billionaires they always claim doesn't "pay their fair share in taxes" while taxpayers pick up the rest of the bill for the first family's travels.

The trip has become an annual one for the Bidens, who in the past have stayed at a wealthy donor's home on the island. It's the third year in a row the president and his family have traveled to St. Croix for the New Year's holiday. Last year in St. Croix, Mr. Biden said his New Year's resolution was "to come back next year." The president did not speak to reporters Thursday before boarding Air Force One. Mr. Biden and his family usually largely stay out of public view during these vacations. Multiple family members are expected to join the president and first lady Jill Biden on the trip.

"Multiple family members are expected to join." That of course means taxpayers are going to be funding another lavish tropical vacay for the newly pardoned Hunter Biden.

Least shocking thing ever……Biden is headed out on vacation to the Virgin Islands.



He couldn’t even wait 26 days😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/DrPQAx4w1x — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 26, 2024

Heck, after this vacation there might still be time for one or two more before the Bidens head back to Delaware for good.

Bidens depart Joint Base Andrews ... head to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands for vacation until 2025 😎. pic.twitter.com/imU9D1wfcZ — Elijah 🇺🇬🇺🇲 (@RealDigitalVybz) December 26, 2024

Can they just stay there until January 20th?

The pardons that will come out during this vacation are going to be WILD. https://t.co/DhG0D5TIqI — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 26, 2024

After this Biden's going to Italy and no doubt the offensive and insane pardons will be flowing big time while these people are out of the country and refusing to answer any questions about it. Mark it down.