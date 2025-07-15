John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room In America'

A funny thing happened between the beginning of the Obama administration and the year 2025.

The entire world stopped caring AT ALL what any of the hypocritical leftist actors in Hollywood have to say about ... well, about pretty much any issue.

Advertisement

And that goes double for illegal immigration.

Someone must have forgotten to send this memo to John Leguizamo, however. Just like casting directors have almost completely forgotten that he exists.

Recently, the has-been actor, who we last saw melting down on The Daily Show because of how popular Donald Trump is with Latinos, went on Bill Maher's podcast to claim that we don't need to do anything about illegal immigration because 'there's plenty of room in America.' Watch:

Actor John Leguizamo is vehement that there is “plenty of room in America” for millions of illegals.



A year ago, Leguizamo bragged about acquiring “two extra homes” including a beachfront property in the Hamptons.



Why isn’t he housing as many illegals as possible in them? He… pic.twitter.com/57CRrgwkPG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2025

Thanks to Western Lensman for pointing out the irony here. Leguizamo owns multiple homes in leftist enclaves like the Hamptons (and even two pools!), but doesn't make any 'room' at any of them for all of those illegals.

Thanks also to Maher for accurately pointing out that it's not about acreage. It's about resources and OUR taxpayer money.

We do find it ironic, though, that Maher (who despises Trump) agrees with the President that yes, many of these places illegals swarmed here from are indeed 's***hole countries.'

If he hates the country that made him so rich, then why is he here? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 15, 2025

He truly does hate America. Notice at the end of the clip where he says that it's America's fault that there are so many 's***hole countries' (after trying to deny that they exist).

John Leguizamo says other countries aren’t sh*tholes but then says if they are it’s because of what America has done.



America has made him rich. If Leguizamo hates it so much here then he should leave. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2025

He'll never do that. He enjoys everything America gave him.

And ONLY America could give him.

I like John. But if he lived where he was born, he’d probably be selling illegal drugs or working in a coffee shop. Probably not Caltech material. That’s ok. His life of extreme privilege leads to a bizarre hatred of the country that gave him incredible opportunity. Its https://t.co/ynJOyZRtkK — B (@123MathMan) July 15, 2025

Leguizamo was born in Colombia. In fact, he comes from Colombian aristocracy. But his family emigrated from there precisely because they could not make a living there.

Unless he aspired to become a cartel kingpin, we don't think Leguizamo would have multiple homes and be worth $25 million today if his family had stayed there.

So he can house them in his house! At least a few dozen! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 15, 2025

That would require Leguizamo actually believing his own BS. Which we know he does not.

I'll Say It Again ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V4GL5FbLl2 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

We don't need to ask how much of Leguizamo's personal wealth he has donated to help immigrants. Because the answer is zero.

He is, however, an outspoken advocate for 'Latinx' representation in movies and LGBTQ+ gender insanity. Because, of course, he is.

This is what's called a luxury belief. The upper class virtue signals that they're good people for supporting mass immigration and immigrants, while it's the poor and working class that pay the price for such policies. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 15, 2025

It's not just hypocrisy. It's hierarchy.

If Leguizamo’s gated community was suddenly filled with illegal aliens he would be singing a different tune. — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) July 15, 2025

Typical liberal. Leguizamo has no problem imposing his insane leftist beliefs on everyone else but he’s not going to live by any of them. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) July 15, 2025

There is plenty of room in America, but having the room and having the money are two different things.



We have money for Americans, and the rest of the world can pound sand as far as I am concerned.



John here can fund whatever he wants with HIS OWN money. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) July 15, 2025

Leguizamo would probably say that's racist.

The issue here isn't Leguizamo's "plenty of room" comment. It's his belief that the reason for failing countries is "it's usually because of America, what America's done."



There is a large number of people in our country whose core belief is that America is evil. It doesn't… https://t.co/eUY6ZKlaYi — Bryon Scott (@bryon_scott) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

It doesn't even enter their minds that those countries are in the condition they are in because of their own values and systems.



Leguizamo and those who think like him are either (at best) misinformed or (at worst) actively against everything our founding fathers stood for.

Respectully, we think both parts of his comments are giant red flags.

And it is because he is so misinformed that he hates America.

Democrats expect OTHER people to suffer from their policies. You don't think Johnny is gonna actually DO anything, do you? — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) July 15, 2025

John Alberto Leguizamo Peláez is a bourgeoise Communist and hypocrite thespian.

Nothing more. — DILLIGAF (@UsChivalrous1) July 15, 2025

Yep. Pretty much.

He's also desperately clinging to the worn-out Ice Age franchise to maintain any sort of relevance.

Maybe the next sequel can buy him another home.

And if it does, we can rest assured that he will not feed or house any immigrants there -- illegal or otherwise.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.