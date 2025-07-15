John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room In America'

'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 15, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

A funny thing happened between the beginning of the Obama administration and the year 2025. 

The entire world stopped caring AT ALL what any of the hypocritical leftist actors in Hollywood have to say about ... well, about pretty much any issue. 

And that goes double for illegal immigration. 

Someone must have forgotten to send this memo to John Leguizamo, however.  Just like casting directors have almost completely forgotten that he exists. 

Recently, the has-been actor, who we last saw melting down on The Daily Show because of how popular Donald Trump is with Latinos, went on Bill Maher's podcast to claim that we don't need to do anything about illegal immigration because 'there's plenty of room in America.' Watch: 

Thanks to Western Lensman for pointing out the irony here. Leguizamo owns multiple homes in leftist enclaves like the Hamptons (and even two pools!), but doesn't make any 'room' at any of them for all of those illegals. 

Thanks also to Maher for accurately pointing out that it's not about acreage. It's about resources and OUR taxpayer money. 

We do find it ironic, though, that Maher (who despises Trump) agrees with the President that yes, many of these places illegals swarmed here from are indeed 's***hole countries.'

He truly does hate America. Notice at the end of the clip where he says that it's America's fault that there are so many 's***hole countries' (after trying to deny that they exist). 

He'll never do that. He enjoys everything America gave him. 

And ONLY America could give him. 

Leguizamo was born in Colombia. In fact, he comes from Colombian aristocracy. But his family emigrated from there precisely because they could not make a living there. 

Unless he aspired to become a cartel kingpin, we don't think Leguizamo would have multiple homes and be worth $25 million today if his family had stayed there. 

That would require Leguizamo actually believing his own BS. Which we know he does not. 

We don't need to ask how much of Leguizamo's personal wealth he has donated to help immigrants. Because the answer is zero. 

He is, however, an outspoken advocate for 'Latinx' representation in movies and LGBTQ+ gender insanity. Because, of course, he is.

It's not just hypocrisy. It's hierarchy. 

Leguizamo would probably say that's racist. 

It doesn't even enter their minds that those countries are in the condition they are in because of their own values and systems.

Leguizamo and those who think like him are either (at best) misinformed or (at worst) actively against everything our founding fathers stood for.

Respectully, we think both parts of his comments are giant red flags. 

And it is because he is so misinformed that he hates America. 

Yep. Pretty much. 

He's also desperately clinging to the worn-out Ice Age franchise to maintain any sort of relevance. 

Maybe the next sequel can buy him another home. 

And if it does, we can rest assured that he will not feed or house any immigrants there -- illegal or otherwise.

