John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning Latinos (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on April 18, 2024
Meme

It appears that the Biden-Harris 2024 strategy of 'Latino outreach' (or is it 'Latine' now?) is not going all that well. Some recent polling has shown that not only is Donald Trump not losing the Latino vote but he is ahead of Joe Biden by a fairly significant margin, 46 to 40. 

Maybe they don't like being called breakfast tacos. 

Regardless of the reason, some people are taking the news pretty hard. Particularly Hollywood elites, who simply can't understand it. 

This certainly seems to be the case with actor John Leguizamo, who was on The Daily Show this week to offer a sober, reasoned, and rational explanation of why this is happening. 

Just kidding. He completely melted down. Grab some popcorn:

Nothing says you are a man of your people like smashing a piñata on stage, John. What are you going to do next, eat a nacho sombrero?

We also liked the part where he called Trump's strategy 'lazy.' Compared to whom? The guy who spent most of the last campaign in his basement? 

Of course, his questions at the end of his rant are even more oblivious to the concerns of the Latino community. Fortunately, Twitter was available to set Leguizamo straight. 

Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master Troll ‘Coach'
Coucy
Starbuck is Cuban by heritage. His response here shows that no, the Latino community is not down with Biden's open border. He wasn't alone. 

For those who don't read Spanish, that tweet translates as 'Democrats are right to be afraid.'

Oh, and there's also that pesky economy, where everyone is paying much more for daily expenses than they were four years ago. That tends to lose you approval in a minority community, no matter how much you try to gaslight them. 

When the Biden campaign's chief ambassador to Latinas is ... Jill Biden, that's not going to go over too well either. 

Leguizamo still makes movies? Last we heard, he was ranting about cultural appropriation, even though he, a Latino, played an Italian plumber and didn't seem to have a problem with that.

LOL. His hypocrisy knows no bounds. 

Whoops. That's a "Doctor" Biden-level gaffe there. (Leguizamo's grandfather was Puerto Rican, but he was born in Columbia ... where they ALSO do not smash piñatas.)

Leguizamo should wear that outfit more often. It more accurately reflects the community he DOES represent, namely, leftist elites. 

Or maybe that costume is a better match for today's Democrat party that can't define a woman. 

Why should he care about the dumpster fire of Bidenomics? It doesn't affect him. His net worth is more than $25 million. 

HA. 'She's' BIG mad. Remember, this was supposed to be a 'comedy' appearance.

Leguizamo's been hanging out with Stephen King too much, we guess. 

No, he never will.

But the bad news for Biden doesn't end with the Latino community Leguizamo claims to represent. Biden is bleeding voters to Trump almost everywhere (except with AWFLs).

OOF. 

We now await D.L. Hughley's upcoming appearance on The Daily Show to rage about that 'mystery' too. 

We could suggest some props for him to smash during his tantrum ... but that would be racist. 

