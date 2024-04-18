John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning Latinos (Watch)

It appears that the Biden-Harris 2024 strategy of 'Latino outreach' (or is it 'Latine' now?) is not going all that well. Some recent polling has shown that not only is Donald Trump not losing the Latino vote but he is ahead of Joe Biden by a fairly significant margin, 46 to 40.

Maybe they don't like being called breakfast tacos.

Regardless of the reason, some people are taking the news pretty hard. Particularly Hollywood elites, who simply can't understand it.

This certainly seems to be the case with actor John Leguizamo, who was on The Daily Show this week to offer a sober, reasoned, and rational explanation of why this is happening.

Just kidding. He completely melted down. Grab some popcorn:

Daily Show’s John Leguizamo has a MELTDOWN and SMASHES a piñata after admitting Donald Trump 'strategy' is winning over Latino voters



“The thing that hurts me the most is that his lazy ass strategy is actually working,”



“It looks like the Democrats are in trouble. And you might… pic.twitter.com/9fAjFn53BT — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 17, 2024

Nothing says you are a man of your people like smashing a piñata on stage, John. What are you going to do next, eat a nacho sombrero?

We also liked the part where he called Trump's strategy 'lazy.' Compared to whom? The guy who spent most of the last campaign in his basement?

Of course, his questions at the end of his rant are even more oblivious to the concerns of the Latino community. Fortunately, Twitter was available to set Leguizamo straight.

Sorry @JohnLeguizamo but most Latinos don’t want illegal immigration, we’re cool with mass deportations and we want a wall. Oh and we don’t care what you think about it. 😉 https://t.co/H3x8e0v9s9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 17, 2024

Starbuck is Cuban by heritage. His response here shows that no, the Latino community is not down with Biden's open border. He wasn't alone.

Turns out latino US citizens who can legally vote don´t like illegal aliens either.

And we totally support building a wall and deporting every person that cheated the system and is in the country illegally, regardless of country of origin. — Booker9e (@booker9e) April 17, 2024

Los demócratas tienen razón en tener miedo. pic.twitter.com/7FWnseersO — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) April 17, 2024

For those who don't read Spanish, that tweet translates as 'Democrats are right to be afraid.'

Oh, and there's also that pesky economy, where everyone is paying much more for daily expenses than they were four years ago. That tends to lose you approval in a minority community, no matter how much you try to gaslight them.

When the Biden campaign's chief ambassador to Latinas is ... Jill Biden, that's not going to go over too well either.

LAZY ASS STRATEGY!!?? From a disgusting @JohnLeguizamo who supports someone who camapigend from his BASEMENT for the entirety of the election season!!! Here's another asshat I will never watch in movies or anything again -- along with DeNiro, Streep, and a whole slew of others. https://t.co/8Oo4ceACyv — Flor Azul💙🌺 (@Power36Flower) April 18, 2024

Leguizamo still makes movies? Last we heard, he was ranting about cultural appropriation, even though he, a Latino, played an Italian plumber and didn't seem to have a problem with that.

That’s the same guy that was upset that they cast Chris Pratt as Mario because he wasn’t Italian 🤡 — EmDub (@emdub1618) April 17, 2024

LOL. His hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Why is he, a Puerto Rican, appropriating Mexican culture?



They should have gotten a Mexican to do that skit. — Full Name 🇺🇸 (@turbo2L) April 17, 2024

Whoops. That's a "Doctor" Biden-level gaffe there. (Leguizamo's grandfather was Puerto Rican, but he was born in Columbia ... where they ALSO do not smash piñatas.)

John Leguizamo is more of a clown in this clip than he was in Spawn. pic.twitter.com/FZxfaFBkmM — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 17, 2024

Leguizamo should wear that outfit more often. It more accurately reflects the community he DOES represent, namely, leftist elites.

He was the worst character in 'Too Wong Foo' pic.twitter.com/xUeR3BDkKR — Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ (@Cryptnotism) April 17, 2024

Or maybe that costume is a better match for today's Democrat party that can't define a woman.

Poor John. He used to be edgy and authentic back when he was a queens boy. He’s so disconnected from real life now. — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) April 17, 2024

Why should he care about the dumpster fire of Bidenomics? It doesn't affect him. His net worth is more than $25 million.

Why she so mad 🫢 — Liam (@liamrebel2) April 17, 2024

HA. 'She's' BIG mad. Remember, this was supposed to be a 'comedy' appearance.

He looks like an aging lesbian. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 17, 2024

Leguizamo's been hanging out with Stephen King too much, we guess.

John, you just don't understand, The Latinos that love Trump are normal folks; not at all like you. You'll never understand! That is why it is a "mystery" to you. — Tim Lyons (@TimoleonOfCarth) April 17, 2024

No, he never will.

But the bad news for Biden doesn't end with the Latino community Leguizamo claims to represent. Biden is bleeding voters to Trump almost everywhere (except with AWFLs).

Wait till they see how he's doing with the Black vote!

Mamma Mia! pic.twitter.com/gnFy937zNG — LM (@3DancingMaidens) April 17, 2024

OOF.

We now await D.L. Hughley's upcoming appearance on The Daily Show to rage about that 'mystery' too.

We could suggest some props for him to smash during his tantrum ... but that would be racist.