'See Say Pwod-Way': Biden-Harris Campaign Announces Outreach Program to Latino Voters

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign is hemorrhaging voters of color and it seems they are starting to realize it. We tend to be skeptical of polls this early in an election year, but you can't ignore some of the really scary trends for Joe Biden. He is down a minimum of 10 percent with black voters from his 2020 numbers, which is simply a death sentence for a Democrat. 

But the truly frightening numbers for Biden come from the Latino community. Donald Trump has not just closed the gap against Biden with Hispanics, he has practically erased it according to Nate Silver, who sees Biden's support from this community down to a seven-point lead over Trump, compared to 24 points in 2020. There have even been polls in 2024 that show Trump LEADING Biden in this community. Again, this is armageddon for Biden's re-election chances. 

Turns out, not many American Latinos are big fans of a completely open border with no vetting of who is crossing it. 

So, it's not very surprising that today, the Biden campaign announced a new national program to reach Latino voters. 

Axios reports that a couple of prongs of the Biden strategy have been to schedule visits to Arizona, Nevada, and Texas in the coming days and weeks, and name Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) as his campaign co-chair, 

Well, that's all well and good, except for the fact that Twitter remembers how well Team Biden's outreach to Latino voters has gone in the past. 

Here's a hint: 'breakfast tacos.'

Oh, that's right. Let's not forget the 'bogedas' in the Bronx. Great work, 'Doctor' Jill. 

'Latinos con Biden-Harris.' Good lord. Let's make sure Biden himself doesn't actually try to say that slogan. He is liable to mumble out, 'Latinos con carne.'

Come on now. What would indicate that Biden is a racist? You know, other than his entire 50-year history in Washington, that is. 

We're bringing popcorn 

OF COURSE. That was always the problem with the woke word 'Latinx.' Not enough Xs. 

Umm, we're sending a bit of sarcasm there. 

If Biden does speak to any in the Latino community during his three-state tour, do you think his staff will allow him to take any questions? We sure hope so. 

Maybe he can take a question related to this concern: 

What's the Spanish word for 'Bidenomics'? We think it might be 'Desastre.'

Don't worry. We're pretty sure that 'Doctor' Jill's dress will look exactly like one. 

The classics from the good 'doctor' never get old. 

Not that we're counting or anything. 

Or Clinton telling black voters that she 'weren't in no ways tired.'

Hey, he's got to find a way to buy votes somehow, no matter how racist it is. 

El es el peor. 

HA. The problem is though, Biden or his wife are liable to say something EXACTLY like this. 

In the end, Biden can travel to as many Latino voting communities as he wants. He can put a Latino at the top of his campaign. He can even announce Fajita Fridays in the White House. 

None of that will change the fact that his policies -- on the border and on economics in particular -- have been devastating to Hispanic Americans, just like they have to the rest of this. 

And no amount of breakfast tacos is going to fix that before November.

***

