'See Say Pwod-Way': Biden-Harris Campaign Announces Outreach Program to Latino Voters

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign is hemorrhaging voters of color and it seems they are starting to realize it. We tend to be skeptical of polls this early in an election year, but you can't ignore some of the really scary trends for Joe Biden. He is down a minimum of 10 percent with black voters from his 2020 numbers, which is simply a death sentence for a Democrat.

Advertisement

But the truly frightening numbers for Biden come from the Latino community. Donald Trump has not just closed the gap against Biden with Hispanics, he has practically erased it according to Nate Silver, who sees Biden's support from this community down to a seven-point lead over Trump, compared to 24 points in 2020. There have even been polls in 2024 that show Trump LEADING Biden in this community. Again, this is armageddon for Biden's re-election chances.

Turns out, not many American Latinos are big fans of a completely open border with no vetting of who is crossing it.

So, it's not very surprising that today, the Biden campaign announced a new national program to reach Latino voters.

The Biden-Harris campaign will announce a national program today to reach Latino voters as they look to reverse gains that Trump appears to be making. https://t.co/7qNcSXVpA3 — Axios (@axios) March 19, 2024

Axios reports that a couple of prongs of the Biden strategy have been to schedule visits to Arizona, Nevada, and Texas in the coming days and weeks, and name Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) as his campaign co-chair,

Well, that's all well and good, except for the fact that Twitter remembers how well Team Biden's outreach to Latino voters has gone in the past.

Here's a hint: 'breakfast tacos.'

Oh, that's right. Let's not forget the 'bogedas' in the Bronx. Great work, 'Doctor' Jill.

Biden is going to a Mexican restaurant? Just make sure he doesn't refer to Latinos as breakfast tacos the way (not a real Doctor) Jill did. pic.twitter.com/1ydqdiR1wG — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 19, 2024

'Latinos con Biden-Harris.' Good lord. Let's make sure Biden himself doesn't actually try to say that slogan. He is liable to mumble out, 'Latinos con carne.'

What a racist. Not everyone is Latino at Mexican restaurants. https://t.co/RzMtP4zY6N pic.twitter.com/3jd3WQ4QJF — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 19, 2024

Come on now. What would indicate that Biden is a racist? You know, other than his entire 50-year history in Washington, that is.

This is going to go spectacularly well. https://t.co/NXXwo1DfR1 pic.twitter.com/A8EBCMCP4Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2024

We're bringing popcorn

Apparently the Dem/media outreach is going to include scrapping the backfired “LatinX” pandering. https://t.co/HVYwMpjYpE — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 19, 2024

Advertisement

OF COURSE. That was always the problem with the woke word 'Latinx.' Not enough Xs.

The moment it all turns around... https://t.co/5YfjEoYCrR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 19, 2024

Umm, we're sending a bit of sarcasm there.

If Biden does speak to any in the Latino community during his three-state tour, do you think his staff will allow him to take any questions? We sure hope so.

Maybe he can take a question related to this concern:

Axios found that "Hispanic respondents were the most likely racial/ethnic group to say they felt more stressed by their household budget today than before the pandemic — 59%." https://t.co/IWTepajnBq — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 19, 2024

What's the Spanish word for 'Bidenomics'? We think it might be 'Desastre.'

Please let him pose with a taco salad https://t.co/7JaHw3XOqG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 19, 2024

Don't worry. We're pretty sure that 'Doctor' Jill's dress will look exactly like one.

Oh man, I hope they put Dr. Jill in charge of outreach to Latino voters. https://t.co/Kr74sJNZAW pic.twitter.com/PNYLUoFv8d — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) March 19, 2024

The classics from the good 'doctor' never get old.

Advertisement

It has been 89 Taco Tuesdays since Jill Biden compared Latinos to breakfast tacos. https://t.co/Y91NHogaIA — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) March 19, 2024

Not that we're counting or anything.

By going to a Mexican restaurant? This is the equivalent of Hillary bragging about her purse hot sauce https://t.co/6DKnA08qcD — brit (@pashedmotatos) March 19, 2024

Or Clinton telling black voters that she 'weren't in no ways tired.'

A voucher program for breakfast tacos seems desperate. https://t.co/sm839y5Ziq — SinglemaltScotch ("Its Going To Be Chaotic") (@Singlemalt_18) March 19, 2024

Hey, he's got to find a way to buy votes somehow, no matter how racist it is.

Dr Jill: “As I look out across all the combo platters being served here at…this restaurant, I’m reminded that Latinxs and Democrats are one of the best ‘combo platters’ around” https://t.co/nYAccpWOiL — Jonofarcadia 🦬 (@jonofarcadia) March 19, 2024

Senor Biden es muy malo.

Muy. https://t.co/OHzj3dUgAx — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) March 19, 2024

El es el peor.

HA. The problem is though, Biden or his wife are liable to say something EXACTLY like this.

Advertisement

In the end, Biden can travel to as many Latino voting communities as he wants. He can put a Latino at the top of his campaign. He can even announce Fajita Fridays in the White House.

None of that will change the fact that his policies -- on the border and on economics in particular -- have been devastating to Hispanic Americans, just like they have to the rest of this.

And no amount of breakfast tacos is going to fix that before November.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!