Axios: Trump to Limit Sharing Confidential Intel With Congress After Iran Leak

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Twitchy reported Sunday, after Operation Midnight Hammer, Rep. Jasmine Crockett was fuming that President Donald Trump didn’t “holla” at her to ask for her permission to strike Iran. Just a couple of days later, she was still fuming, saying, “I’m the one that’s supposed to make the f**kin’ decision” on whether to bomb Iran.

Many Democrats in Congress were upset that they didn't get a holla, but Trump did inform Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He also tried to give House Minority Leader "Extreme" Hakeem Jeffries a heads up, but Jeffries didn't answer his phone.

It was amazing how the Trump administration was able to keep Operation Midnight Hammer a secret, and a big part of that was not telling everyone in Congress, who would have run to the press.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he's working with the FBI to find out who leaked the damage assessment to "Fusion" Natasha Betrand. After that leak, Axiso reports that Trump is going to limit sharing classified information with Congress.

Marc Caputo reports:

The administration sources say they're planning to limit posting on CAPNET, a system the administration uses to share classified information with Congress.

  • The DIA's assessment on the Iran bombings was put on CAPNET late Monday. The next afternoon, CNN and then the New York Times reported snippets of the assessment.
  • The early media reports indicated that Iran's nuclear program had been set back only by a matter of months, instead of being "obliterated."

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
justmindy
Once it's shared with Congress, it's no longer classified information. Robert Hur's team found classified documents in President Joe Biden's garage dating back to his days as a senator.

Democrats are actively rooting for the operation to have been a failure.

Here's hoping the FBI can track down Bertrand's anonymous source for her "exclusive" report that was picked up and blasted all over by the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Associated Press, among others.

***

 

