MD 'Model Citizen' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces Deportation (Again)—Cue the Left's Tears and Margaritas

It appears 'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia is leaving America again.

BREAKING: US government to deport MS-13 gang member and alleged wife-beater, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to a third-party country upon his release from Tennessee jail.



Will Senator Chris Van Hollen go have margaritas with him again when he’s deported? pic.twitter.com/kRAb8sYDnz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Trump administration to deport wrongfully deported Maryland resident again https://t.co/N9OCy5ktks — Axios (@axios) June 26, 2025

The Trump administration said it would send Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, to an unnamed "third country" as part of its renewed effort to deport him, multiple outlets reported on Thursday. The big picture: The Trump administration has included deportations to non-origin countries in its immigration policy with permission from the Supreme Court.

Catch up quick: Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. earlier this month, and the Justice Department was ordered to release him from prison in Tennessee while he awaited trial. U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw said on Wednesday that Abrego Garcia is likely to eventually be deported to El Salvador, where he's originally from.

Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to allegedly smuggling undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

"We have said it for months and it remains true to this day," Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Axios. "Due to operational security, ICE does not confirm future removal operations until they have landed in respective countries," a DHS spokesperson added.

There weren't enough crazy activist judges to keep him in America apparently.

Gang member, wife beater, drug and human trafficker. Also “Maryland resident”



My goodness you know how to embarrass yourselves. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 26, 2025

Those are more appropriate descriptors.

Oh no! President Trump is deporting the left's frontrunner for Time Magazine's Person of the Year! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 26, 2025

They are all weeping and rending their garments as we speak.

This guy is a wife-beating MS-13 gang member illegal alien. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 26, 2025

Are you kidding with this headline? pic.twitter.com/mRezzwzhgO — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 26, 2025

They are not kidding. They will do anything to protect women beating human traffickers in the US illegally.

Uh but this time the deportation is not wrongful



So — Pudge (@pudgenet) June 26, 2025

How fun is that!

You misspelled wife beating, human trafficking, gang-banger illegal immigrant. — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) June 26, 2025

Confirmed: 🚨 Kilmar Abrego Garcia will be removed to a different country after yet another activist judge tried releasing him back onto the streets of America!



Any place in Africa works for me. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/4HB2GKsr9n — Jay 🇺🇸 Rapid Response Guy (@RapidResponseXY) June 26, 2025

It appears Africa may be his next stop. Hopefully, he enjoys or not. Who cares?