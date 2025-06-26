VIP
MD 'Model Citizen' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces Deportation (Again)—Cue the Left's Tears and Margaritas

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on June 26, 2025
Townhall Media

It appears 'Maryland Man' Kilmar Abrego Garcia is leaving America again.

The Trump administration said it would send Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, to an unnamed "third country" as part of its renewed effort to deport him, multiple outlets reported on Thursday. 

The big picture: The Trump administration has included deportations to non-origin countries in its immigration policy with permission from the Supreme Court. 


Catch up quick: Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. earlier this month, and the Justice Department was ordered to release him from prison in Tennessee while he awaited trial.

  • U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw said on Wednesday that Abrego Garcia is likely to eventually be deported to El Salvador, where he's originally from. 
  • Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to allegedly smuggling undocumented immigrants in the U.S. 
  •  "We have said it for months and it remains true to this day," Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Axios.
    • "Due to operational security, ICE does not confirm future removal operations until they have landed in respective countries," a DHS spokesperson added.

There weren't enough crazy activist judges to keep him in America apparently.

Those are more appropriate descriptors.

They are all weeping and rending their garments as we speak.

They are not kidding. They will do anything to protect women beating human traffickers in the US illegally.

How fun is that!

It appears Africa may be his next stop. Hopefully, he enjoys or not. Who cares?

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA MS-13 TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

