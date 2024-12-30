Here's a Compilation of People Calling Joe Biden 'At the Top of His Game'

To be fair, the media, which now says it should have covered President Joe Biden's cognitive decline much earlier (Chris Cillizza even apologized for not pushing the issue), did ask questions about Biden's mental acuity. They were told that Biden was "sharp as a tack" by Biden's cabinet and other politicians and left it at that, though.

As we reported earlier, CBS News on "Face the Nation" this Sunday had a roundtable on what they considered to be the most underreported story of the year. Jan Crawford correctly stated that it was "Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable." The mainstream media, including CBS News, did its part in making it seem deniable.

Here's a "MAGACLIP" of just some of the times we were assured that Biden was on top of his game and we were getting the best version of Biden ever:

All of those that spent the last four years lying repeatedly about Joe Biden's mental acuity should be run out of Washington and never be heard from again!



"Joe Biden is SHARP" - The MAGACLIP pic.twitter.com/ndYhBuSRvG — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) December 27, 2024

As we said, the media did ask. They didn't pursue it, but they did ask and were lied to.

Nothing will happen to anyone. As Crawford said, Biden's decline became undeniable, and the Democrats swapped him out for Kamala Harris as their candidate. But before they knew they were going to pressure Biden out of the race, this is what they were insisting.

