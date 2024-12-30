Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security...
Four Politico Writers Discuss How Trump Has Americans Turning Away From Liberal Values
There's Always a Tweet: The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson ‘Eulogizes’ Jimmy Carter
Really? Gov. Kevin Stitt Reportedly Announces Conditions for Graduating, Including Joining...
VIP
Joe Biden's Presidency Is a Cancer on America's Body Politic
Bottom of the Barrel: AP Tries REALLY Hard to Pad Jimmy Carter's Record...
Eye-Opening Thread Takes Apart Media's Sugarcoated Narrative About Jimmy Carter's Post-Pre...
Will Ferrell Briefly Reprising Buddy the Elf Inspires Perfect 'Before & After Biden'...
'F**king Insane': Meet the Unhinged Green Nonprofit CEO Getting MILLIONS in EPA Grants
VIP
It Took Less Than a Decade for the Woke Mind Virus to Infect,...
Broadway Actress and Star of TV's 1970s Sitcom 'Alice' Linda Lavin Dead at...
‘Banality of Evil:’ J.K. Rowling Roasts a Paper on Transgender Ideology Trumping Medical...
'She's Not Real Smart': Tom Homan Responds to Jasmine Crockett's Claim He Doesn't...
Lesley Stahl: Jimmy Carter Most Proud of Four Years of Peace

Here's a Compilation of People Calling Joe Biden 'At the Top of His Game'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

To be fair, the media, which now says it should have covered President Joe Biden's cognitive decline much earlier (Chris Cillizza even apologized for not pushing the issue), did ask questions about Biden's mental acuity. They were told that Biden was "sharp as a tack" by Biden's cabinet and other politicians and left it at that, though.

Advertisement

As we reported earlier, CBS News on "Face the Nation" this Sunday had a roundtable on what they considered to be the most underreported story of the year. Jan Crawford correctly stated that it was "Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable." The mainstream media, including CBS News, did its part in making it seem deniable.

Here's a "MAGACLIP" of just some of the times we were assured that Biden was on top of his game and we were getting the best version of Biden ever:

As we said, the media did ask. They didn't pursue it, but they did ask and were lied to.


They won't be. Karine Jean-Pierre will be an MSNBC host soon and will keep repeating the lie.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk
Brett T.
Advertisement

Nothing will happen to anyone. As Crawford said, Biden's decline became undeniable, and the Democrats swapped him out for Kamala Harris as their candidate. But before they knew they were going to pressure Biden out of the race, this is what they were insisting.

***

Tags: DON LEMON JOE BIDEN LIES NANCY PELOSI KARINE JEAN-PIERRE ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk
Brett T.
Eye-Opening Thread Takes Apart Media's Sugarcoated Narrative About Jimmy Carter's Post-Presidential Work
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Four Politico Writers Discuss How Trump Has Americans Turning Away From Liberal Values
Brett T.
Really? Gov. Kevin Stitt Reportedly Announces Conditions for Graduating, Including Joining the Army
Brett T.
‘Banality of Evil:’ J.K. Rowling Roasts a Paper on Transgender Ideology Trumping Medical Ethics
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk Brett T.
Advertisement