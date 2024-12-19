Chris Cillizza Apologizes for Not Questioning Biden’s Health Enough

As we reported earlier, the Wall Street Journal has finally published a story questioning President Joe Biden's mental acuity over the past four years. We guess with only one month to go of the Biden-Harris administration, it's OK to talk about it. The Journal said that aids and staff tried to "adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader." So, who's been running the country for the past four years?

PolitiFact decided that the claim that Haitian migrants were eating pets was the lie of the year over the numerous assurances from the White House and the press that Biden was "sharp as a tack" and the smartest man in the room. Those videos of him mumbling and meandering aimlessly were "cheap fakes."

When will we get our apology from the administration and the media for covering up Biden's mental and physical decline? To his credit, erstwhile CNN political analyst Chris Cillizzaa is offering up a video apology for not pushing harder on questions about Biden's health.

An apology: As a journalist, I should have pushed harder on the very real questions about Joe Biden's physical and mental health as president.



I talked about it here:https://t.co/Pob4Lka1C8 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) December 19, 2024

The apology is appreciated, but it's kind of late.

Oh I see we’ve entered the “Now It Can Be Said” phase of things now that you’ve been outed as a DNC propagandist — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 19, 2024

The Wall Street Journal has blown the whole thing wide open for the rest of the media to finally report on.

What good is this apology? You failed to deliver news when it was actually useful. Which is the whole point of journalism. Go away. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 19, 2024

Piss off. You'll cover for Democrats the next chance you get. Your words mean nothing. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 19, 2024

Don't be so hard on yourself. Y'all **pushed as hard as you could** to cover up the very real questions about Biden's physical/mental health as president. I can't really imagine you pushing any harder to cover up that story or protect him any more than you did. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 19, 2024

Nailed it. — CGB (@CGB1236296) December 19, 2024

Too little. Too late. Fuck off. — AllHatNoCattle (@expattexan) December 19, 2024

And yet you'd do it all over again. — BossyRobynn (@Robynn9436) December 19, 2024

In a heartbeat.

Don’t apologize. If anything, you should have covered it up harder. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 19, 2024

You’re not a journalist if you didn’t even bother to check. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 19, 2024

But you knew this before he dropped out. You knew this in 2022. You knew it and didn’t say anything. It means nothing now. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 19, 2024

Oh, this is rich. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 19, 2024

Now apologize for calling yourself a journalist — TLKISCHP (@tlkizchp) December 19, 2024

Honestly an apology isn’t enough. You helped cover up Biden’s decline which massively hurt the country for years and smeared republicans as using “deep fakes” when we pointed it out. There were very real negative consequences for your lies and deceptions. — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) December 19, 2024

No apologies needed buddy, absolutely nobody thinks you're a journalist — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) December 19, 2024

This might be an unpopular opinion, but the mainstream media for a minute got up the courage to ask about the president's mental acuity, only to be told by all of his cabinet members and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he was at the top of his game behind closed doors and that all of those videos circulating were "cheap fakes." They did ask but they didn't push. They just accepted the spin. And so we ended up with "journalists" like Joe Scarborough telling us this was the best version of Biden ever.

Apology not accepted.

