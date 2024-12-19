Chris Cillizza Apologizes for Not Questioning Biden’s Health Enough

Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
Brett T.  |  5:20 PM on December 19, 2024
CNN

As we reported earlier, the Wall Street Journal has finally published a story questioning President Joe Biden's mental acuity over the past four years. We guess with only one month to go of the Biden-Harris administration, it's OK to talk about it. The Journal said that aids and staff tried to "adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader." So, who's been running the country for the past four years?

PolitiFact decided that the claim that Haitian migrants were eating pets was the lie of the year over the numerous assurances from the White House and the press that Biden was "sharp as a tack" and the smartest man in the room. Those videos of him mumbling and meandering aimlessly were "cheap fakes."

When will we get our apology from the administration and the media for covering up Biden's mental and physical decline? To his credit, erstwhile CNN political analyst Chris Cillizzaa is offering up a video apology for not pushing harder on questions about Biden's health.

The apology is appreciated, but it's kind of late.

The Wall Street Journal has blown the whole thing wide open for the rest of the media to finally report on.

In a heartbeat.

This might be an unpopular opinion, but the mainstream media for a minute got up the courage to ask about the president's mental acuity, only to be told by all of his cabinet members and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he was at the top of his game behind closed doors and that all of those videos circulating were "cheap fakes." They did ask but they didn't push. They just accepted the spin. And so we ended up with "journalists" like Joe Scarborough telling us this was the best version of Biden ever.

Apology not accepted.

***

