What Happened to 'Sharp As a Tack'? WSJ Explains How White House Functions With 'Diminished' Biden

We're a month away from the ignominious end of the Joe Biden administration. After four years of scandal, economic hardship, and international strife, we're not sad to see him go.

But as Inauguration Day approaches, it appears the media have decided certain things that were 'disinformation' and 'deep fakes' just a few months ago are actually news stories they can talk about now.

Like Biden's declining mental acuity.

Presidents always have gatekeepers. In Biden’s case, the walls around him were higher and the controls greater as aides managed the limitations of the oldest president in American history.https://t.co/XAZTDHp8Z9 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2024

More from The Wall Street Journal:

To adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader, they told visitors to keep meetings focused. Interactions with senior Democratic lawmakers and some cabinet members—including powerful secretaries such as Defense’s Lloyd Austin and Treasury’s Janet Yellen—were infrequent or grew less frequent. Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments, including ahead of the U.S.’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan. Senior advisers were often put into roles that some administration officials and lawmakers thought Biden should occupy, with people such as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, senior counselor Steve Ricchetti and National Economic Council head Lael Brainard and her predecessor frequently in the position of being go-betweens for the president. Press aides who compiled packages of news clips for Biden were told by senior staff to exclude negative stories about the president. The president wasn’t talking to his own pollsters as surveys showed him trailing in the 2024 race.

Read the whole thing; it's absolutely damning.

The White House denied Biden has declined and said advisers were working under his direction. https://t.co/XAZTDHp8Z9 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2024

They lied.

And the media helped them lie.

Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments. pic.twitter.com/DLFI2k9ugW — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2024

So we didn't have a president at key moments.

And we don't now.

Staff often repeated instructions to him, such as where to enter or exit a stage. pic.twitter.com/59G3jCsWfm — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2024

He can't even walk without direction.

The president wasn’t talking to his own pollsters as surveys showed him trailing in the 2024 race. pic.twitter.com/OSYY5SxA2p — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2024

This is not just maddening, it's dangerous and a scandal.

A legitimate scandal.

Our president -- OUR PRESIDENT -- cannot function.

If the president was having an off day, meetings could be scrapped altogether. On one such occasion, in the spring of 2021, a national security official explained to another aide why a meeting needed to be rescheduled.https://t.co/XAZTDHp8Z9 pic.twitter.com/qn9LyXh0Po — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2024

Oh, national security. No biggie.

He didn't have gatekeepers. He had babysitters. https://t.co/2WbKfpcmj5 — streetwiseprof (@streetwiseprof) December 19, 2024

No, he has caregivers.

QUESTION..

Since Bidens Aides were "covering up & running" the WH due to Bidens mental state,

What IF Biden didn't authorize or even know about those PARDONS but it was his Aides that wrote them?

Are they legal pardons? https://t.co/4w8SOT7xqM — Southern Tater (@Southern_Taters) December 19, 2024

This opens up so many cans of worms.

How was this not an attack on democracy?



We had a puppet for president for four years. https://t.co/zQi1mHjdxG — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) December 19, 2024

Exactly this. If Biden can't function -- the guy people voted for in 2020 -- who is running the country? Who is making decisions?

Someone who wasn't elected.

They tried to have Hollywood help hide his decline:

"Biden’s team tapped campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood mogul, to find a voice coach to improve the president’s fading warble. "https://t.co/ZUWavIWgX9 — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 19, 2024

Yeah, the fading warble is the least of Biden's problems. The fading brain, on the other hand, is a big problem.

In a rational world, there would be some punishment for people lying to the American people about the lack of mental competency of our Commander in Chief.



But Democrats don't care about Democratic norms and the Spirit of our Constitution either. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) December 19, 2024

Nailed it. They don't care about any of those things, no matter how loudly they scream they do.

As incredible as that Wall Street Journal story is, detailing how Joe Biden's handlers dealt with his senility, it's just the beginning. The tell-all books will be brutal.



This is the worst presidential scandal in modern history, and we haven't scratched the surface yet. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 19, 2024

The books will be brutal. The actual stories from inside the Biden White House will be both alarming and scary.

It is the biggest presidential scandal in U.S. history, bar none.