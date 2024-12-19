The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally...
THIS! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on...
Socialized Medicine SUCKS: Canadian Woman Loses Leg Following Delay in Care
VIP
Expecto Patronum! J.K. Rowling Celebrates Her First Post WHOOPING the Trans Movement and...
'The View' Co-Hosts Have a Theory Involving Musk and Vance That's Basically a...
'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's...
THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With...
THUD! Sen. Elizabeth Warren Trips HARD Over Biden While Warning About an 'Unofficial...
OOF! Mollie Hemingway Shows Up to Chew Gum and Kick Cassidy Hutchinson Behind...
Yes PLEASE! Rand Paul Throws DOWN the Gauntlet on Johnson, Suggests THIS Man...
Mayorkas Says China Continues to Hack U.S. Telecoms but DHS Put Out a...
Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here Are Some...

What Happened to 'Sharp As a Tack'? WSJ Explains How White House Functions With 'Diminished' Biden

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We're a month away from the ignominious end of the Joe Biden administration. After four years of scandal, economic hardship, and international strife, we're not sad to see him go.

Advertisement

But as Inauguration Day approaches, it appears the media have decided certain things that were 'disinformation' and 'deep fakes' just a few months ago are actually news stories they can talk about now.

Like Biden's declining mental acuity.

More from The Wall Street Journal:

To adapt the White House around the needs of a diminished leader, they told visitors to keep meetings focused. Interactions with senior Democratic lawmakers and some cabinet members—including powerful secretaries such as Defense’s Lloyd Austin and Treasury’s Janet Yellen—were infrequent or grew less frequent. Some legislative leaders had a hard time getting the president’s ear at key moments, including ahead of the U.S.’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan.

Senior advisers were often put into roles that some administration officials and lawmakers thought Biden should occupy, with people such as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, senior counselor Steve Ricchetti and National Economic Council head Lael Brainard and her predecessor frequently in the position of being go-betweens for the president. 

Press aides who compiled packages of news clips for Biden were told by senior staff to exclude negative stories about the president. The president wasn’t talking to his own pollsters as surveys showed him trailing in the 2024 race.

Recommended

The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Read the whole thing; it's absolutely damning.

They lied.

And the media helped them lie.

So we didn't have a president at key moments.

And we don't now.

He can't even walk without direction.

This is not just maddening, it's dangerous and a scandal.

A legitimate scandal.

Advertisement

Our president -- OUR PRESIDENT -- cannot function.

Oh, national security. No biggie.

No, he has caregivers.

This opens up so many cans of worms.

Exactly this. If Biden can't function -- the guy people voted for in 2020 -- who is running the country? Who is making decisions?

Someone who wasn't elected.

They tried to have Hollywood help hide his decline:

Advertisement

Yeah, the fading warble is the least of Biden's problems. The fading brain, on the other hand, is a big problem.

Nailed it. They don't care about any of those things, no matter how loudly they scream they do.

The books will be brutal. The actual stories from inside the Biden White House will be both alarming and scary.

It is the biggest presidential scandal in U.S. history, bar none.

Tags: JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN WALL STREET JOURNAL WHITE HOUSE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse
Amy Curtis
THIS! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on 'Diminished' Biden
Doug P.
THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills to Congress and LOL
Sam J.
Socialized Medicine SUCKS: Canadian Woman Loses Leg Following Delay in Care
Amy Curtis
'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's Gloriously BRUTAL (Watch)
Sam J.
'The View' Co-Hosts Have a Theory Involving Musk and Vance That's Basically a Cry for Straitjackets
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse Amy Curtis
Advertisement