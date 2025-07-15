Rigged Redistricting? Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA is Trying to Manipulate Upcoming Elections in Texas

Hakeem Jeffries and a handful of fellow Democrats are claiming that upcoming elections in Texas are rigged. Why? Redistricting. Sounds like Democrats are worried they’re about to be trounced in upcoming elections because they'll have to appeal to a more diverse set of voters.

NEW: Hakeem Jeffries says he and House Democrats are fighting for the people of Texas, so upcoming elections won’t be rigged:



"MAGA Extremists want to manipulate the election!" pic.twitter.com/MRCJF6hnPP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2025

That’s rich!

If the Democrats' message is good and their policies have broad appeal they have nothing to worry about with redistricting. Posters say Democrats ranting about election manipulation always ring hollow.

He's just making crap up.

They're the party of no voter ID, which allows fraud to flourish. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 15, 2025

Jeffries is never asked the question and never acknowledges that Kamala Harris only won in blue states that have NO VOTER ID LAWS. So who’s rigging elections? — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) July 15, 2025

Isn’t he one of those advocating to get rid of voter ID?🤦‍♀️🙄 pic.twitter.com/1C9IZAbon1 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) July 15, 2025

Democrats want universal mail-in ballots and no voter ID. It makes it easier for them to cheat on the frontend and impossible to unravel on the backend since there’s no time or way to do proper audits.

Posters say Democrats label all efforts of redistricting and voting reform as ‘rigging.’

Yeah, we get it. Trying to stop election-rigging is "rigging the election." This gaslighting is getting old. I don't know how low-IQ you'd have to be to not get it at this point. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 15, 2025

Hakeem just has the interests of the people of Texas at heart 🙄 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2025

So unrigging the elections they rigged is now rigging the election??



Sounds on par for Temu Obama. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 15, 2025

Paper ballots and even Massachusetts is close — JoeSouthShore (@JprbosJoe) July 15, 2025

The less convoluted an election, the worse it is for Democrats.

Of course, commenters see Jeffries trying to cast a ‘spell of ignorance’ on audiences with his hand gestures.

His hand gestures are so ridiculous. And Democrats have cheated in every election I’ve been alive so I don’t want to hear it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2025

He always looks like he's conducting an imaginary choir, badly. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 15, 2025

He and Gavin pic.twitter.com/M89GcqHdn7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2025

We wouldn’t be surprised to see those two as the Democrat Party presidential ticket in 2028. It would be 'a show of hands,' that's for sure.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

