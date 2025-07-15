Rigged Redistricting? Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA is Trying to Manipulate Upcoming Elections in Texas

John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hakeem Jeffries and a handful of fellow Democrats are claiming that upcoming elections in Texas are rigged. Why? Redistricting. Sounds like Democrats are worried they’re about to be trounced in upcoming elections because they'll have to appeal to a more diverse set of voters.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

That’s rich!

If the Democrats' message is good and their policies have broad appeal they have nothing to worry about with redistricting. Posters say Democrats ranting about election manipulation always ring hollow.

Democrats want universal mail-in ballots and no voter ID. It makes it easier for them to cheat on the frontend and impossible to unravel on the backend since there’s no time or way to do proper audits.

Posters say Democrats label all efforts of redistricting and voting reform as ‘rigging.’

The less convoluted an election, the worse it is for Democrats.

Of course, commenters see Jeffries trying to cast a ‘spell of ignorance’ on audiences with his hand gestures. 

We wouldn’t be surprised to see those two as the Democrat Party presidential ticket in 2028. It would be 'a show of hands,' that's for sure.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM HAKEEM JEFFRIES TEXAS

