Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025
Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for...
Neo-Confusion: Republican Chris Sununu Says Trump Has Not Permanently Transformed the GOP
‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspir...
Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About...
Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D...
COVID Part Deux: Lockdown and Vaccine Passport-Loving Leana Wen Pushing for Bird Flu...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden...
But CHINA! Lefty Social Media Influencer Has Not-So-Deep Thoughts on High Speed Rail
'We All Owe Him a Debt of Gratitude': Donald Trump Issues Statement on...
That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to...
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'Th...
Guardian Angels Return to NYC Subways (How Long Before Alvin Bragg Throws Them...
A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on December 30, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from an image first generated by Grok)

It's the last Monday of 2024 and our 63rd Monday Morning Meme Madness! You've all made it so much fun to share the humor every week this year, and we can't thank you enough for joining us.

Advertisement

That said, Monday still sucks and will continue to suck in 2025, so our work here is only just beginning!

So … let's say goodbye to 2024 with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

Yep, if Monday morning was a person … that's about right.

Ouch! The ladies come out swinging hard this week! 😂

Show of hands … who has experienced this?

LOLOLOL!

Nice comeback for the guys.

… and that's how the fellas find themselves in a shallow grave in the backyard. 😂

HA! Poor boy.

Been there. Done that. 😂

Recommended

‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up
Warren Squire
Advertisement

LOL! She totally sold it.

Bwahaha!

That's downright disturbing … and funny.

Umm … Guilty as charged.

It's a photo finish! 😂

HAHAHA!

You know who you are! Sicko.

Well played. 😂

Poor kitty can't help it he was born Kitler.

HA! So, they did the Pop-Tart thing again this year, and it was still hilarious.

Advertisement

They performed a ritual sacrifice of yet another Pop-Tart on live TV.

Remember when they wouldn't even let us leave our homes, and now people are eating communal Pop-Tart corpses. We call that progress.

It's gonna be a gold mine for the memers! 😂

Mom always holds the trump card.

LOLOLOL! It's so true.

The Revolution was necessary even without the taxes.

We did not see that coming! 💀💀💀

Please, stop. 😂

Advertisement

Okay, never mind. Let the dad jokes flow freely!

LOL.

Guys always want to try to fix everything …

True story. (Ask your GenX or Boomer friend.)

Speaking of …

Also accurate. 😂

LOL. Well done. The facial expression drove it home.

Absolutely.

But it's so cool! LOL.

The stupid is only going to get stronger, isn't it? We're gonna need a lot more memes.

A dad's gotta do what a dad's gotta do.

Advertisement

Bwahaha!

We love it!

And we're dead! 😂😂😂

That man launched a gas attack on his own daughter. LOL.

For this week's funny video throwback, check out this old news report that gained YouTube fame back in the day.

LOLOLOL! The sketch nearly killed us. 😂

Whatever you do, try not to have an 'on Sarah Connor's bad side' kind of Monday. You can do this. We have faith in you.

Check back in next year for a whole new year of fun with your friends at Twitchy. Happy New Year!

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up
Warren Squire
Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025
Warren Squire
Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About Box Disposal
Warren Squire
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'The Odyssey'
Amy Curtis
Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for Relevance Continues
Warren Squire
Neo-Confusion: Republican Chris Sununu Says Trump Has Not Permanently Transformed the GOP
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up Warren Squire
Advertisement