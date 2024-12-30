It's the last Monday of 2024 and our 63rd Monday Morning Meme Madness! You've all made it so much fun to share the humor every week this year, and we can't thank you enough for joining us.

Advertisement

That said, Monday still sucks and will continue to suck in 2025, so our work here is only just beginning!

So … let's say goodbye to 2024 with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

Yep, if Monday morning was a person … that's about right.

Good morning. The male version of Alexa is being released! pic.twitter.com/GOzDTmeIAg — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 24, 2024

Ouch! The ladies come out swinging hard this week! 😂

Show of hands … who has experienced this?

LOLOLOL!

Nice comeback for the guys.

… and that's how the fellas find themselves in a shallow grave in the backyard. 😂

Give bro a piece! pic.twitter.com/cXnR5OQpFQ — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) December 24, 2024

HA! Poor boy.

Been there. Done that. 😂

LOL! She totally sold it.

Bwahaha!

That's downright disturbing … and funny.

Umm … Guilty as charged.

It's a photo finish! 😂

Why is this so accurate? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/o380y1zERX — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) December 29, 2024

HAHAHA!

You know who you are! Sicko.

Well played. 😂

don't let him out, i repeat, don't let him out pic.twitter.com/k2zvf6Dckf — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 24, 2024

Poor kitty can't help it he was born Kitler.

“Our universities will have sports teams that compete against each other.”



“What will they compete for?”



“The right to toast a life-sized pastry called a ‘Pop-Tart.’” https://t.co/oemZ05zQKM pic.twitter.com/tTbeh96DCe — Karly Matthews (@karlymatthews_) December 28, 2024

HA! So, they did the Pop-Tart thing again this year, and it was still hilarious.

Advertisement

They performed a ritual sacrifice of yet another Pop-Tart on live TV.

The edible mascot up close and personal. Basically like drinking out of the Stanley Cup ⁦@SnackBoysStool⁩ pic.twitter.com/W8yWDeguFP — Eddie (@EddieBarstool) December 29, 2024

Remember when they wouldn't even let us leave our homes, and now people are eating communal Pop-Tart corpses. We call that progress.

It's gonna be a gold mine for the memers! 😂

Mom always holds the trump card.

Me helping the women in my family cook Christmas dinner pic.twitter.com/keNoRvVk8U — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) December 25, 2024

LOLOLOL! It's so true.

Thank you Paul! pic.twitter.com/n4c4DYJOwC — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) December 29, 2024

The Revolution was necessary even without the taxes.

We did not see that coming! 💀💀💀

Please, stop. 😂

Advertisement

Okay, never mind. Let the dad jokes flow freely!

LOL.

This will always be the most hilarious video on the Internet pic.twitter.com/mXLXmegi6D — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 29, 2024

Guys always want to try to fix everything …

You can’t hurt my feelings, I used to hold the flashlight wrong for my dad. — The Angel 🖤 (@Angel_150913) December 28, 2024

True story. (Ask your GenX or Boomer friend.)

Speaking of …

Did you get it? pic.twitter.com/fTfjG5TlfQ — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) December 29, 2024

Also accurate. 😂

LOL. Well done. The facial expression drove it home.

Absolutely.

Men are simple pic.twitter.com/tuRDrW3kKC — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) December 29, 2024

But it's so cool! LOL.

Still one of the best corrections ever. pic.twitter.com/PUk5HYplBn — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 29, 2024

The stupid is only going to get stronger, isn't it? We're gonna need a lot more memes.

Protect this dad at all costs 😭 pic.twitter.com/vO7AizuGZg — Wild Clips (@BestFightClip) December 29, 2024

A dad's gotta do what a dad's gotta do.

Advertisement

Bwahaha!

That laugh is everything! - Cracked me up! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rs4yg9zG14 — Bez (@sirbez_) December 29, 2024

We love it!

And we're dead! 😂😂😂

Farting into the air intake 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fO4xQHagih — Penfold (@elbow112) December 29, 2024

That man launched a gas attack on his own daughter. LOL.

For this week's funny video throwback, check out this old news report that gained YouTube fame back in the day.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

LOLOLOL! The sketch nearly killed us. 😂

Whatever you do, try not to have an 'on Sarah Connor's bad side' kind of Monday. You can do this. We have faith in you.

Check back in next year for a whole new year of fun with your friends at Twitchy. Happy New Year!

Until we meme again …