Eye-Opening Thread Takes Apart Media's Sugarcoated Narrative About Jimmy Carter's Post-Presidential Work

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Bennett, File

Former president Jimmy Carter passed away yesterday at age 100. He was the longest-living president and spent more time as a former-president than not.

He won the Nobel Prize in 2002 and worked with Habitat for Humanity to build houses for lower-income Americans.

History has, and will not, be kind to Carter's time as president. There's a reason the word 'malaise' is associated with his only term in the White House. But there is a lot to discuss and consider about his post-presidential career.

This is a very thoughtful thread that looks at what Carter did after he left the Oval Office. It's long, and we'll have to quote some of the content that's cut off by X's character limit, but it's worth a read:

We're willing to listen.

The post continues:

'Chávez will be remembered for his bold assertion of autonomy and independence for Latin American governments and for his formidable communication skills and personal connection with supporters in his country and abroad to whom he gave hope and empowerment.'

Chavez was an oppressive tyrant.

This post continues:

In 2002, Carter traveled to Cuba on the dictator's personal invitation and, in a propaganda coup for the dictatorship, demanded the US take the first steps towards normalization.

His apologists have tried to mitigate that by pointing to his simultaneous calls for political reform -- but of course that didn't amount to anything. 

That didn't stop Carter from again going to Cuba at the new dictator Raul's invitation in 2011 while Cuba was holding an American aid worker hostage.

Carter responded by attacking the US justice system, attacking US lawmakers critical of Cuba, and called the Castros personal friends.

The US aid worker remained imprisoned in Cuba for several more years.


https://foreignpolicy.com/2011/04/04/what-did-jimmy-carter-accomplish-in-cuba/

https://theconversation.com/jimmy-carter-in-cuba-46109


Shameful.

The post continues:

His own former Middle East advisors -- including those critical of Israel generally -- have noted that he simply made things up in his writings in order to attack the Jewish state. He tacitly legitimized the killing of Jews in order to accomplish Palestinian political objectives.

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-835320

Carter lied.

Which is ironic, considering how Biden said Trump could learn 'decency' from Carter.

The post continues:

So egregious was one particular -- and now infamous -- book that he wrote, that 14 members of the Carter Center's board resigned in protest not only over his antisemitic messaging but over his outright making things up in it.


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/14-carter-center-board-members-resign/

But decency, right, Joe?

Wow. Just wow.

The post continues:

Beginning as soon as he left office, he began attacking the new US administration while on overseas trips. He quickly decided to start labeling the US government an embarrassment and criminal over Reagan's support for anti-communism efforts and demanded the US abide by the World Court's demands. 

His actions were so egregious that Roslyn -- his wife -- got his top advisors to tell him to stop attacking the new president overseas.  

https://cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP90-00552R000101020004-5.pdf

https://jpost.com/international/article-835320

Even Rosalynn stepped in to stop him attacking Reagan.

The post continues:

The real admirable part of his life was the time before that. His service in the US Navy. His efforts to move past racial discrimination in Georgia. And yes even some of his forward-thinking policies as president. As president he was more of a hopeless but well-intentioned president more than anything malicious.

This is a fair assessment.

Correct.

Now the thread gets really interesting -- comparing the coverage of Carter to other notable political figures who passed away.

The post continues:

The immediate reflect on the passing of right-ish politicians is always Balanced and Clear-Eyed, seeing both the Good and the Bad. Demands for Respectful Blind Hagiography is reserved only for those political figures the Left doesn't want you reflecting honestly upon.

Absolutely this.

Amazing.

Because Carter is (D)ifferent, he doesn't get the same treatment as Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush.

Of course.

If it's honest and accurate, we shouldn't feel guilty discussing it.

The last post concludes:

Whereas lionizing his pre-post-presidential life -- that of a devoted husband, son of the south, military serviceman, and advocate of fiscal responsibility -- well, those are less politically useful to them.

Well said. All of it.

