Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:25 PM on December 29, 2024
Adam Schultz, The White House via AP

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has died, aged 100 years old.

Here is more from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Former President Jimmy Carter, a man who redefined what a post-presidency could be, died Sunday. He was 100.

His son, Chip Carter confirmed that the former president died at his home in Plains about 3:45 p.m.

Carter, who lived longer than any other U.S. president, entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia in February 2023 after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter was the only Georgian ever elected president, and was the longest-living U.S. president.

His post-presidency was defined by his humanitarian work, notably with Habitat for Humanity. He won the Nobel Peace Prize for his various humanitarian work in 2002.

He had been in hospice since early 2023, and had numerous health issues over the years, including several bouts of cancer.

Even The Simpsons had to commemorate him.

Wife Rosalynn died in November 2023. The couple were married 77 years.

His presidency was marred by economic and geopolitical woes, and he only served one term.

He was.

Prior to his term as president, Carter served in the Georgia state senate from 1963 to 1967 and as the 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Carter is survived by his children James, Jack, Donnel, and Amy, as well as 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rest in Peace.

Tags: JIMMY CARTER

