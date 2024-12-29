Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has died, aged 100 years old.

FLASH: FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER HAS DIED — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Here is more from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Former President Jimmy Carter, a man who redefined what a post-presidency could be, died Sunday. He was 100. His son, Chip Carter confirmed that the former president died at his home in Plains about 3:45 p.m. Carter, who lived longer than any other U.S. president, entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia in February 2023 after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter was the only Georgian ever elected president, and was the longest-living U.S. president.

BREAKING: Former President Jimmy Carter passed away at age 100 pic.twitter.com/TxqkyffOzv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 29, 2024

His post-presidency was defined by his humanitarian work, notably with Habitat for Humanity. He won the Nobel Peace Prize for his various humanitarian work in 2002.

RIP, Jimmy Carter.



Perhaps the best post-presidency ever—he showed us the sort of person a POTUS is supposed to be. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 29, 2024

He had been in hospice since early 2023, and had numerous health issues over the years, including several bouts of cancer.

Rest in peace Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/jrHhpBttyt — Criminalsimpsons (@Criminalsimpson) December 29, 2024

Even The Simpsons had to commemorate him.

God speed, Jimmy Carter.



A singularly lousy President for four years (though there’s no denying he tried), but a good and Godly man out here in the world where it really matters.



Rest now, faithful servant. And say hey to Ms Rosalynn. pic.twitter.com/J7hJB24j9a — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 29, 2024

Wife Rosalynn died in November 2023. The couple were married 77 years.

RIP Jimmy Carter.



Our 39th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/Aue3X6nYnW — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) December 29, 2024

His presidency was marred by economic and geopolitical woes, and he only served one term.

President Jimmy Carter gave us a pure and lasting example of a public servant. His life and legacy will forever be a lesson on the power in one person’s will to do good. I’m sending love to the Carter family today as we honor his life and untiring, humble mission to help others. https://t.co/y9az4L6hZy — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 29, 2024

He was.

Jimmy Carter was perhaps the best ex-POTUS ever. Humble, serving, caring, and intentional. Rest well. — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) December 29, 2024

Prior to his term as president, Carter served in the Georgia state senate from 1963 to 1967 and as the 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Carter is survived by his children James, Jack, Donnel, and Amy, as well as 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rest in Peace.