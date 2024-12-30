'He Will Do the Right Thing': Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson for Speaker...
Jonathan Turley Does a Self-Awareness Check on Biden After Saying We Should Be More Like Jimmy Carter

Doug P.  |  11:38 AM on December 30, 2024
National Archives and Records Administration

Former President Jimmy Carter died yesterday, and President Biden praised him as a man of decency and honesty while appearing to try and throw shade at Donald Trump and of course having zero self-awareness in the process:

Even a "dog-faced pony soldier" would know that! Also can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to all supporters of his political opponent as "garbage"?

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley found Joe Biden urging politicians and others to be more like Jimmy Carter quite ironic for many reasons, including this one: 

Biden liked to say "nobody is above the law" all while the pardons keep coming, including for his own family.

More:

Biden using Carter's death as an opportunity to also claim he's been decent and honorable in his political career is laughable as usual.

Joe Biden will reportedly be delivering the eulogy for Carter, and we're assuming none of the above will be mentioned. 

