Jonathan Turley Does a Self-Awareness Check on Biden After Saying We Should Be More Like Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter died yesterday, and President Biden praised him as a man of decency and honesty while appearing to try and throw shade at Donald Trump and of course having zero self-awareness in the process:

President Joe Biden uses Jimmy Carter's death to attack President-elect Donald Trump, says Trump could learn something from Carter's "decency"



He repeats it 3 times: "Decency. Decency. Decency."pic.twitter.com/PENgU7crFq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 30, 2024

Biden: Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can't. I can't. pic.twitter.com/prZbhRlWMq — Acyn (@Acyn) December 30, 2024

Even a "dog-faced pony soldier" would know that! Also can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to all supporters of his political opponent as "garbage"?

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley found Joe Biden urging politicians and others to be more like Jimmy Carter quite ironic for many reasons, including this one:

President Biden is offering lessons on what presidents could learn from the late President Carter. He is certainly right about setting the standard for civility and decency, but here is one that Biden missed: Carter did not pardon his brother Billy in a corruption scandal... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

Biden liked to say "nobody is above the law" all while the pardons keep coming, including for his own family.

More:

...While criminal charges were not brought, there were lingering questions about the $200,000 "loan" from Libya and allegations that he paid back only $1000. There were also allegations of other payments in influence-peddling allegations. Sound familiar?... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

...Unlike President Biden who lied repeatedly to the voters in denying that (1) Hunter had any dealings with the Chinese, (2) he ever met his son's clients, and (3) knew of any of these dealings, Carter told the truth to the American people... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

...Here is Carter's statement at the time:

"I am deeply concerned that Billy has received funds from Libya and that he may be under obligation to Libya. These facts will govern my relationship with Billy as long as I am president. Billy has had no influence on U.S. policy or… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

...Instead of showing Carter's honesty, Biden lied for years and then pardoned his own son after repeatedly denying that he would ever do so during the campaign. He pardoned his son for any crimes committed over a ten-year period, including potential crimes that many believe… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

Biden using Carter's death as an opportunity to also claim he's been decent and honorable in his political career is laughable as usual.

...That record is precisely why "Some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era with honesty and character." They look at Biden himself and say "We'd all do well to try to be more like Jimmy Carter." https://t.co/pkNZaYBrjv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

Joe Biden will reportedly be delivering the eulogy for Carter, and we're assuming none of the above will be mentioned.