Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025

Henry Winkler Seems Happy That Summit Yielded ‘No Breakthrough’

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on August 16, 2025
Twitchy

It's been sad to see "The Fonz" succumb to TDS, but he's joined practically every other celebrity in wishing failure for President Donald Trump, even in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal's headline on Trump's summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin reads that "Summit Yields No Breakthrough." We've been seeing Democrats cheer for the idea that Trump didn't finalize a peace deal during the talks, and Winkler seems to be among them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the Oval Office on Monday, so that must count for something.

President Joe Biden's plan was to just keep sending tens of billions to Ukraine until they won and pushed Russia out of their territory.

He does. Anything that makes Trump look bad is good in the Left's book.

Whatever Trump does, Democrats have to adopt the opposite position. It sounds like Winkler is joining with the Democrats in celebrating this first summit as a failure because Russia didn't agree to end the war and withdraw from Ukrainian territory after one meeting.

***

