Henry Winkler Seems Happy That Summit Yielded ‘No Breakthrough’

It's been sad to see "The Fonz" succumb to TDS, but he's joined practically every other celebrity in wishing failure for President Donald Trump, even in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal's headline on Trump's summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin reads that "Summit Yields No Breakthrough." We've been seeing Democrats cheer for the idea that Trump didn't finalize a peace deal during the talks, and Winkler seems to be among them.

In their own words https://t.co/GKf3SapRIP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 16, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the Oval Office on Monday, so that must count for something.

Are you rooting against this? Regardless of the party or the president, I root for my country. — Barney Pelty (@BarneyPelty) August 16, 2025

So you are happy? You are so much better than this. — Michael (@76Canes) August 16, 2025

It’s disappointing that a President attempting to end a war is being met with such disdain. — Tim Wilkins (@RealTimWilkins) August 16, 2025

What the hell were they expecting? — Mike Maxwell (@zerovswr) August 16, 2025

At least one man is trying to end the conflict…..obviously, you prefer the last guy that fed the conflict with cash and weapons. — Warren (@23wjohnston) August 16, 2025

President Joe Biden's plan was to just keep sending tens of billions to Ukraine until they won and pushed Russia out of their territory.

You expect a breakthrough in one meeting? — Radicalnormie (@Savvy_heretic) August 16, 2025

It's unfortunate that people are happy about this. Any attempt at peace should be applauded. There is so much human suffering in war. — Julie Olson (@Olson43348) August 16, 2025

We want peace, right? — Chris C (@mrfudd0) August 16, 2025

Sad when rooting for a continued war has become common place.



Better a continued war than Trump being the one brokering peace.



Quite the take. — JustPassingThrough (@HomeintheUS) August 16, 2025

What’s the alternative? Keep pumping billions into Ukraine, millions of lives lost between those two nations as we sit back and refuse to even try to end this? It’s a stalemate! No one is winning through armed conflict. — Name (@navcorp) August 16, 2025

What is wrong with you Henry? It's sounds like you PREFER war over peace if it hurts Trump.



Unbelievable. — Dave Telvick (@DaveTelvick) August 16, 2025

He does. Anything that makes Trump look bad is good in the Left's book.

Both leaders described it as a good start. It wasn't a failure. — RocDoc (@RocDocClayton) August 16, 2025

It’s the first of many meetings, I’m glad Putin even showed up. We now have some sense that Putin is willing to negotiate with our president and that’s a good sign. — Dango1964 (@Dango19641) August 16, 2025

Whatever Trump does, Democrats have to adopt the opposite position. It sounds like Winkler is joining with the Democrats in celebrating this first summit as a failure because Russia didn't agree to end the war and withdraw from Ukrainian territory after one meeting.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

