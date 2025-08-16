Associated Press Reports That Dogs Eat Meat, Which Contributes to Climate Change

VIP
Brett T. | 9:15 PM on August 16, 2025
Meme

We know from watching CNN and the rest of the mainstream media that everything causes climate change. We're supposed to stop eating meat because cow flatulence causes climate change. Are we just supposed to kill off all the cows and start eating bugs?

Do you know who else eats meat? Your dog. Yes, your dog is contributing to climate change with its diet. Are we supposed to get rid of dogs, too, or turn them all into vegetarians? KOMO News out of Seattle alerts us to the problem by republishing the Associated Press' story.

KOMO News reports:

"People over-assign impact to actually pretty low-impact actions such as recycling, and underestimate the actual carbon impact of behaviors much more carbon intensive, like flying or eating meat," said Madalina Vlasceanu, report co-author and professor of environmental social sciences at Stanford University.

The top three individual actions that help the climate, including avoiding plane flights, choosing not to get a dog and using renewable electricity, were also the three that participants underestimated the most. Meanwhile, the lowest-impact actions were changing to more efficient appliances and swapping out light bulbs, recycling, and using less energy on washing clothes. Those were three of the top four overestimated actions in the report.

So, don't fly, don't use electricity that doesn't come from solar panels or windmills, and don't get a dog. 

Dogs are big meat eaters, and meat is a significant contributor to climate change. That is because many of the farm animals, which will become food, release methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Beef is especially impactful, in part because around the world cattle are often raised on land that was illegally deforested. Since trees absorb carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas, cutting them to then raise cattle is a double whammy.

“People just don’t associate pets with carbon emissions. That link is not clear in people’s minds,” [Jiaying] Zhao said.

There's a missing link in a lot of people's minds. Kamala Harris' fashion model stepdaughter just told us how she suffers from "climate anxiety."

So let's see how this goes. The National Academy of Sciences publishes a paper written by a professor of environmental social sciences at Stanford University, and Stanford sends out a press release to all the big media outlets. The Associated Press takes the bait and writes up the study, and then KOMO news thought it was important enough to pass on to its readers.

They really do want us all eating bugs.

***

