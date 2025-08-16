VIP
Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 16, 2025

This editor spends no time on TikTok, so he's never heard of TikTok influencer Tatiana Martinez, an illegal alien who reportedly used her platform to doxx ICE agents and encourage protesters to obstruct ICE by giving out their locations. Martinez was pulled from her Tesla and detained by ICE agents on Saturday.

…  agents, and the moment they step out of their cars, the tow truck swoops in.

Let's see that video again.

Yes, we want to see this one too. This happened in downtown Los Angeles, so Mayor Karen Bass probably dispatched the tow trucks herself.

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

