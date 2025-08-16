Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE

This editor spends no time on TikTok, so he's never heard of TikTok influencer Tatiana Martinez, an illegal alien who reportedly used her platform to doxx ICE agents and encourage protesters to obstruct ICE by giving out their locations. Martinez was pulled from her Tesla and detained by ICE agents on Saturday.

🚨NEW: Illegal alien and TikTok influencer Tatiana Martinez was arrested today. She used her platform to alert protesters, encouraging them to interfere with and obstruct ICE and law enforcement in California.



What’s alarming is that Los Angeles parking enforcement follows ICE… pic.twitter.com/l2HYTVqBgP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 16, 2025

… agents, and the moment they step out of their cars, the tow truck swoops in.

Let's see that video again.

Tatiana Martinez, a Tiktok influencer and illegal alien, was arrested in Los Angeles today by federal agents during a live stream. She resisted arrest and was pulled screaming from her Tesla, later taken by ambulance to a hospital before ending up in detention. Adios amigos! pic.twitter.com/DYFj5WcsKl — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 16, 2025

BREAKING - Tatiana Martinez, an illegal residing in LA who built a career on social media by doxxing ICE agents and directing her followers to harass them and disrupt their arrests, has now been arrested herself. pic.twitter.com/1o9Paq6A1H — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 16, 2025

Why the ambulance? — Bobby Halstead (@bobby_halstead) August 16, 2025

She resisted arrest and had to be pinned to the ground then claimed she was “injured”. Sounds like another case of made up sudden injury as we’ve seen in the past. — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 16, 2025

Taunting ICE while knowing you’re illegal, then resisting arrest will never end well. — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) August 16, 2025

I voted for this so hard... pic.twitter.com/P4PquXFbW5 — War for the West (@War4theWest) August 16, 2025

Good work by ICE. Deport and ban her from the US. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 16, 2025

Tow truck towing ICE agent cars? — Imulus (@RedlerMaur66218) August 16, 2025

Arrest the tow truck drivers for interfering with law enforcement. — TommVR (@TommVR) August 16, 2025

Where do we find the video of the tow truck operator getting arrested? — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 16, 2025

Yes, we want to see this one too. This happened in downtown Los Angeles, so Mayor Karen Bass probably dispatched the tow trucks herself.

