Kristi Noem Confirmed as New Secretary of Homeland Security
BMW Wrecked for Saying They Would No Longer Post on X
Pee Wee Herman's Posthumous Secret Revealed: World Yawns in Unison
Are Nazis in the Room With You Right Now? Rachel Bitecofer Finds More...
Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for...
TikTok Influencer Throws Tantrum: 'Stop Vacationing in Mexico Until Trump's Deportation Pa...
Calling Fani Willis: Atlanta Crime Statistics Reveal the CATASTROPHIC Effect of Democrat D...
Trump Mints New Policy ... Menthol Ban Goes Up in Smoke, Cool Smokes...
It's Official: Pete Hegseth Sworn In as Secretary of Defense
'Take a Bow'! Axios Gets Help Explaining How 'Hegseth's Nomination Came Back From...
VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post
VIP
While Dems and 3 GOPers Call Hegseth Unqualified, Here's What 'Competent' Pentagon Leaders...
And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials...
Worse than Chernobyl and Fukushima Combined: The Best Leftist Meltdowns Over Pete Hegseth

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna & Others SHRED Adam Schiff's 'Character Matters' Lecture With Reminders

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier today Pete Hegseth was sworn in as the country's new Secretary of Defense after a close Senate vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tiebreaking vote last night.

Advertisement

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff voted against Trump's SecDef nominee, citing a "lack of character":

Imagine being this guy and thinking you're in any position to wag a finger at anybody else about the truth and integrity.

Oh, the replies are fantastic, and we'll start with a member of Congress who helped put the fact that Schiff is a lying dirtbag on the official record:

There's something else that's documented about Schiff, and it's that he receieved of the "preemptive pardons" that Biden reserved for family members and various henchmen.

Recommended

Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote
justmindy
Advertisement

A person like Adam Schiff pretending to be some sort of beacon of integrity is just one reason so many loathe politics. 

And Schiff agrees!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote
justmindy
Are Nazis in the Room With You Right Now? Rachel Bitecofer Finds More 'Proof' J.D. Vance Is Hitler
Amy Curtis
BMW Wrecked for Saying They Would No Longer Post on X
FuzzyChimp
Pee Wee Herman's Posthumous Secret Revealed: World Yawns in Unison
justmindy
Calling Fani Willis: Atlanta Crime Statistics Reveal the CATASTROPHIC Effect of Democrat DAs
Grateful Calvin
TikTok Influencer Throws Tantrum: 'Stop Vacationing in Mexico Until Trump's Deportation Party Ends
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mystery Unveiled: Vance's Behind the Scenes Actions Moments Before Dashing to Senate for Hegseth Vote justmindy
Advertisement