Rep. Anna Paulina Luna & Others SHRED Adam Schiff's 'Character Matters' Lecture With Reminders

Earlier today Pete Hegseth was sworn in as the country's new Secretary of Defense after a close Senate vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tiebreaking vote last night.

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff voted against Trump's SecDef nominee, citing a "lack of character":

Character matters. It does.



And no amount of tough talk on TV can make up for Pete Hegseth's distinct lack of character. pic.twitter.com/r9QUSUHuiA — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 24, 2025

Imagine being this guy and thinking you're in any position to wag a finger at anybody else about the truth and integrity.

Just sat down by a fire with fresh coffee and can’t wait to read the replies. Already chuckling, cathartic. https://t.co/hB43tgAWpB — Kris Held,MD (@kksheld) January 25, 2025

Oh, the replies are fantastic, and we'll start with a member of Congress who helped put the fact that Schiff is a lying dirtbag on the official record:

I censured this guy for being a documented liar. https://t.co/pqMhxcsOR8 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) January 25, 2025

There's something else that's documented about Schiff, and it's that he receieved of the "preemptive pardons" that Biden reserved for family members and various henchmen.

Tell us more about character, Senator-Who-Accepted-A-Pardon-To-Avoid-Treason-And-Perjury-Charges. https://t.co/7QauBpgbkE — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) January 25, 2025

A person like Adam Schiff pretending to be some sort of beacon of integrity is just one reason so many loathe politics.

Adam, you went on national TV and lied repeatedly about having evidence of “Russian collusion” and have never apologized or corrected the record.



Character isn’t a thing you’re in a place to judge. https://t.co/PKGFcjEqCy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2025

Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt. https://t.co/D6px55Bv8A — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) January 25, 2025

And Schiff agrees!