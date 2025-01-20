Here's Preemptively Pardoned Adam Schiff Explaining Why Innocent People Don't Need Preemptive Pardons

Shortly before issuing preemptive pardons to members of his own family going all the way back to January of 2014, the Biden White House announced that others would be covered as well. The list includes members of the January 6th Committee, including serial liar and Russia collusion hoaxer Adam Schiff:

With just hours remaining in office, President Joe Biden issued a slew of pardons Monday morning to pre-emptively protect people President-elect Donald Trump had threatened. Biden pardoned former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, members and staff of the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before that committee. The panel’s members included Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was then a House member; former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; and current Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

As usual, there's a "one set of rules for me and another for thee" element to these preemptive pardons.

Via @mazemoore, just a few years ago Schiff had this to say about people who are offered and accept preemptive pardons from a president:

December, 2020. Joy Reid: Have you ever heard of somebody getting a preemptive pardon who is an innocent person?



Adam Schiff: No.



You can't make this stuff up!

Over at Townhall, Rebecca Downs wrote about how Schiff is claiming that Biden's preemptive pardons for the members of the January 6th Committee weren't necessary in his view, but perhaps Adam knows that his past remarks about them being for the guilty would be making the rounds.

It never fails and the projection is real.