Are Nazis in the Room With You Right Now? Rachel Bitecofer Finds More 'Proof' J.D. Vance Is Hitler

Nazis. Nazis everywhere. At least if you believe the Left.

Elon Musk is a Nazi. Trump will 'ban historians', just like the Nazis. Assigning illegal immigrants identification numbers is Nazi-like.

Give them a minute, and they'll find Nazis anywhere and everywhere.

Enter Rachel Bitecofer, who we most recently told you about here, who found some new proof that the Trump administration is populated with Nazis:

The Nazis wanted more babies too.



So much so they barred married women from working and created the Cross of Honour of the German Mother pic.twitter.com/KUn0rYLnZu — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) January 24, 2025

Nazis drank water, Rachel. We're sure Vance drinks water too.

Or something.

200k people "follow" you...



You know who else had followers? pic.twitter.com/CflKs8fhFz — Shelnutt (@ttunlehs) January 24, 2025

Rachel also wears pants. You know who else wore pants, Rachel?

You know who else wants more babies? Countries whose birth rate fell by 3% in 2023 and has now reached historic lows of 55 births per 1,000 females. A low birth rate leads to an aging population, a shrinking workforce, and ultimately a decline in civilization.



I am wondering if… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 25, 2025

This entire post reads:

I am wondering if you realize what kind of damage you are actually doing by throwing around the word Nazi every time you don’t like somebody politically? What you were doing is discounting the worst genocide in history. What you were doing is making light of the death of 6 million Jews by a genocidal monsters regime when you say stupid things like Nazis wanted more children too and that’s why you’re a Nazi. Like do you even hear yourself? Read that sentence back to yourself. You can compare him to being a Nazi if he wanted to eliminate an entire race off the face of the earth. You can compare him to a Nazi if he walked around, saying things like from the river to the sea Palestine will soon be free. We should stop excusing you people and your bad behavior. It’s very easy for us to look at a post like that, roll our eyes and move because it’s totally insane. But that’s not the right approach. The right approach is to call out your despicable behavior.

Which is what we're doing.

these are among the few good things they did, Rachel. do you condemn water because nazis drank it? — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) January 24, 2025

Probably.

Is there anything you aren't going to equate to nazis — justburt (@anonymou5e_1) January 25, 2025

Nope. Not a thing.

The Nazis were also socialists who nationalized industries, drastically raised taxes, implemented govt-run healthcare, and otherwise expanded the welfare state -- all policies celebrated by Democrats — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 25, 2025

By Rachel's logic, that makes Democrats Nazis.

Your side wants to murder babies

Our side wants them to live



How are *we* the Nazi’s in this masterbatory fever dream of yours? — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) January 25, 2025

Excellent question.

Because we're not.

Wanting more babies is not equivalent to wanting to invade other countries while genociding millions of people.



You drink water, yes? So did Hitler. So I guess you're a Nazi, too?



Seriously, that's the line of argument you're taking. https://t.co/Z4SiQe0KFe — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 25, 2025

Logical thinking isn't her strong suit.

Hold up, the Nazis honored mothers with a medal? Congratulations on showing me the good side of Nazis, but why are you promoting them? https://t.co/bFzqvhNwkc — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) January 25, 2025

'How Mother's Day is actually Nazism' -- a post from Rachel circa mid-May, 2025.

hey chat, does a desire to preserve your society at all make you a Nazi? https://t.co/0Sf2TeeuCY — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) January 24, 2025

It does not.

“If you care about families you are a Nazi”



“If you want gay pornography out of school you are a Nazi”



“If you care about borders, you are a Nazi” https://t.co/NrERjhzFRT — Young Conservative Federation 🌲 (@YCFederation) January 25, 2025

Which is why nobody listens to Rachel as she screams 'NAZI' over and over again.