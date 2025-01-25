Are Nazis in the Room With You Right Now? Rachel Bitecofer Finds More 'Proof' J.D. Vance Is Hitler

Kristi Noem Confirmed as New Secretary of Homeland Security
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 25, 2025
meme

Nazis. Nazis everywhere. At least if you believe the Left. 

Elon Musk is a Nazi. Trump will 'ban historians', just like the Nazis. Assigning illegal immigrants identification numbers is Nazi-like.

Give them a minute, and they'll find Nazis anywhere and everywhere.

Enter Rachel Bitecofer, who we most recently told you about here, who found some new proof that the Trump administration is populated with Nazis:

Nazis drank water, Rachel. We're sure Vance drinks water too.

Or something.

Rachel also wears pants. You know who else wore pants, Rachel?

This entire post reads:

I am wondering if you realize what kind of damage you are actually doing by throwing around the word Nazi every time you don’t like somebody politically?  

What you were doing is discounting the worst genocide in history. 

What you were doing is making light of the death of 6 million Jews by a genocidal monsters regime when you say stupid things like Nazis wanted more children too and that’s why you’re a Nazi.

Like do you even hear yourself? Read that sentence back to yourself. You can compare him to being a Nazi if he wanted to eliminate an entire race off the face of the earth. You can compare him to a Nazi if he walked around, saying things like from the river to the sea Palestine will soon be free.

We should stop excusing you people and your bad behavior. It’s very easy for us to look at a post like that, roll our eyes and move because it’s totally insane. But that’s not the right approach. The right approach is to call out your despicable behavior.

Which is what we're doing.

Probably.

Nope. Not a thing.

By Rachel's logic, that makes Democrats Nazis.

Excellent question.

Because we're not.

Logical thinking isn't her strong suit.

'How Mother's Day is actually Nazism' -- a post from Rachel circa mid-May, 2025.

It does not.

Which is why nobody listens to Rachel as she screams 'NAZI' over and over again.

Tags: BABIES NAZI J.D. VANCE RACHEL BITECOFER

