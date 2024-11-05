They're Totally Fine, Why Do You Ask? MSNBC Says Trump Will 'Ban Historians' Like Nazi Germany

The media are not doing well today, at all. The meltdowns started early with MSNBC and Morning Joe.
WATCH:
Morning Joe: Once elected, Trump could ban historians from writing books, creating a “dictatorship” like “Italy in the 1920s & 1930s, Germany in the 1930s.” pic.twitter.com/ehA0ky31fJ— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2024
Really?
This writer knows an historian and this'll be news to him.
Can’t understand why trust in corporate media is at an all time low— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 5, 2024
Total mystery.
Wowza. These folks are, quite literally, insane!!— Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) November 5, 2024
Does anyone *really* believe this junk?
The true believers on the Left do.
Sane people? Not so much.
It was the Biden administration that tried to establish a Disinformation Governance Board and worked with social and legacy media to censor Americans.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 5, 2024
Isn’t that comparable to banning historians from writing books?
It sure is.
This is bats**t insane. How is Trump going to have time banning all historians from writing books when he's got to fit every woman for a Handmaid's Tale outfit?— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 5, 2024
It'll be a busy term, that's for sure.
Is there some kind of contest where the talking head willing to say the most ridiculous thing gets endless spots on mainstream media?— Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) November 5, 2024
If so, the competition is fierce.
how do they say this stuff with a straight face https://t.co/4hs1WFaCqm— Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) November 5, 2024
No idea.
This was actually my big issue this election. Banning historians. We have enough books. Enough already. https://t.co/7zJZqossAd— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 5, 2024
Heh.
Michael Beschloss is not a historian. He's a bitter propagandist who loves attacking Melania. And even with that being the case, Trump will not "ban" him. https://t.co/4h0naqQt83— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 5, 2024
No, Trump will not ban historians.
The Trump years (2017-2021) saw many of his haters freely publishing books, without retribution, while making big💰to largely pen Democrat fan fiction.— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 5, 2024
A dictator wouldn’t allow this. Y’all live in fantasyland. 🤦♀️ https://t.co/iilNOKZtDg
They sure do.
Meanwhile, publishers are literally rewriting classics to include woke ideals and the digital archives of the originals are being taken down. https://t.co/V2Y1TWQCPG— Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) November 5, 2024
But that's (D)ifferent.
