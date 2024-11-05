Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before...
Carpetbagger: Yevgeny Vindman Doesn't Know What Congressional Seat He's Running for in Vir...
YAAAAAS! Scott Presler's Closing Argument for Why ALL Americans Should Vote Trump Will...
Real Clear Politics Projects That the Winner is …
WOW! Rick Wilson Comes Out for Trump. NO, Really! Hey, It's His Post...
During the Chiefs Game, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Mom Showed She is ALL In...
Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly...
Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why...
*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT...
Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes...
Tale of 2 Campaigns: Trump Ends His Dancing With YUGE Crowd, Kamala Ends...
EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing...
Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Wa...

They're Totally Fine, Why Do You Ask? MSNBC Says Trump Will 'Ban Historians' Like Nazi Germany

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:15 AM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy

The media are not doing well today, at all. The meltdowns started early with MSNBC and Morning Joe.

WATCH:

Really?

This writer knows an historian and this'll be news to him.

Total mystery.

The true believers on the Left do.

Sane people? Not so much.

It sure is.

It'll be a busy term, that's for sure.

If so, the competition is fierce.

No idea.

Heh.

No, Trump will not ban historians.

They sure do.

But that's (D)ifferent.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GERMANY ITALY JOE SCARBOROUGH MORNING JOE 2024 ELECTION

