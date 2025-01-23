Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants to Replace 1798 Alien Enemies Act With ‘Neighbors Not...
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Threatening to Leave CNN Over Midnight Time Slot Shift
Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police...
Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram
'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump EO Declassifies JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Files (Here's...
LET'S GO: Josh Hawley Leading the Charge on Pro-Life Pardons and Repealing FACES...
Axios Tries Deleting Post Scolding Trump for Being Un-Christian, Doubles Down (SCREENSHOT)
NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by...
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO...
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep...
UH OH! Reports Circulating CNN Is About to Lay Off About 200 Employees...
Something Remarkable Happened During Trump's First Oval Office Interview
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on...
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to...

Rachel Bitecofer Tries (and FAILS) to Tug at Heartstrings With AI-Generated Image of Crying Migrant Child

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 23, 2025
ImgFlip

We expect the Left to show us a lot of illegal immigrants crying over the coming weeks and months, because Trump wasn't even in office 48 hours and they already had cameras at the border to capture the reaction of illegal immigrants who were no longer let into the country.

Advertisement

They ignored the border for the last four years, didn't really send a lot of media to cover the flood of illegals pouring into the country, and suppressed stories about the crime and spending caused by illegal immigration.

We've talked about Rachel Bitecofer before; she's been hysterical since Donald Trump won reelection. Now she's back, trying to tug at our heartstrings with an AI-generated image of a kid crying:

The policy should be families are deported together.

That being said, no one on the Left seems to care when American parents are thrown in prison and separated from their children. The January 6 defendants were thrown in prison for 840 years and we got no sob stories about their children not having mom or dad there ti pick them up from school.

On top of that, Jocelyn Nungaray’s mom won't get to pick her up from school. She was 12-years-old. Laken Riley will never get to be a mother. She was 22-years-old. Rachel Morin had five children who she won't get to pick up from school anymore.

All three of them were killed by illegal immigrants.

Where are Rachel's tears for those families?

Recommended

Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety
Warren Squire
Advertisement

How it should be.

Rachel also doesn't cry for those people.

That's exactly what she's saying.

Bingo.

Yet not a word from Rachel.

Advertisement

As this writer said: we don't worry about kids separated from their American parents who commit crimes.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

Rachel is reprehensible.

She's doing a great job!

Please?

Tags: CHILDREN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RACHEL BITECOFER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety
Warren Squire
Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants to Replace 1798 Alien Enemies Act With ‘Neighbors Not Enemies Act’
Brett T.
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Threatening to Leave CNN Over Midnight Time Slot Shift
Amy Curtis
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety Warren Squire
Advertisement