Rachel Bitecofer Tries (and FAILS) to Tug at Heartstrings With AI-Generated Image of Crying Migrant Child

We expect the Left to show us a lot of illegal immigrants crying over the coming weeks and months, because Trump wasn't even in office 48 hours and they already had cameras at the border to capture the reaction of illegal immigrants who were no longer let into the country.

They ignored the border for the last four years, didn't really send a lot of media to cover the flood of illegals pouring into the country, and suppressed stories about the crime and spending caused by illegal immigration.

We've talked about Rachel Bitecofer before; she's been hysterical since Donald Trump won reelection. Now she's back, trying to tug at our heartstrings with an AI-generated image of a kid crying:

There will be children who are waiting outside school to get picked up and no one will show up because their parents were deported that day. pic.twitter.com/4KJkQBg96F — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) January 23, 2025

The policy should be families are deported together.

That being said, no one on the Left seems to care when American parents are thrown in prison and separated from their children. The January 6 defendants were thrown in prison for 840 years and we got no sob stories about their children not having mom or dad there ti pick them up from school.

On top of that, Jocelyn Nungaray’s mom won't get to pick her up from school. She was 12-years-old. Laken Riley will never get to be a mother. She was 22-years-old. Rachel Morin had five children who she won't get to pick up from school anymore.

All three of them were killed by illegal immigrants.

Where are Rachel's tears for those families?

Don’t worry, they’ll pick the kids up too. Remember, families stay together. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) January 23, 2025

How it should be.

Hopefully more of that, and less American parents not being able to pick their child up from school because they were killed by an illegal immigrant driving drunk, or randomly stabbing people. — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) January 23, 2025

Rachel also doesn't cry for those people.

So it's trump's fault the parents decided to flout the law, knowing this could be a result? Has any leftist EVER embraced the idea of personal accountability?? — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 23, 2025

That's exactly what she's saying.

you know who can't be picked up from college anymore due to an illegal? Laken Riley and any angel parent of the 63k killed by an illegal can't pick up their kids from anywhere — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) January 23, 2025

Bingo.

Parents are waiting for their 12 yr old daughter to return from a local convenience store but she won't come home ever again because she was raped and murdered by two illegals.https://t.co/uWqwAjLGJM — ben_the_patriot (@ben_the_patriot) January 23, 2025

Yet not a word from Rachel.

Do you know who else won't see their families again?

This attempted emotional blackmail is tired. Played out.

Americans who are arrested leave behind kids, too. Does that bother you? No, because they allegedly committed a crime, right? Coming in illegally by law is a crime. https://t.co/KRuRgKfJcv pic.twitter.com/IESC81rfIA — SMichelle☕ (@SMichelle1978) January 23, 2025

As this writer said: we don't worry about kids separated from their American parents who commit crimes.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

Why would a parent deliberately put their child in this situation? It’s cruel. And you exploiting this is reprehensible. https://t.co/qqv05cms9m — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) January 23, 2025

Rachel is reprehensible.

Well I’m convinced!



We should reject any implementation of sustaining a cohesive nation and allow open borders because of this AI-generated Pixar boy with tears.



This is a great tweet, Rachelle. https://t.co/dH69ZpPHyc — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) January 23, 2025

She's doing a great job!

Won't someone think of the AI generated children 🥺 https://t.co/5TOw318NgA — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) January 23, 2025

Please?